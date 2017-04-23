React's ExecutionEnvironment module extracted for use in other packages & components.
npm install exenv --save
var ExecutionEnvironment = require('exenv');
// You now have...
ExecutionEnvironment.canUseDOM // is the DOM available? i.e window document etc.
ExecutionEnvironment.canUseWorkers // are Web Workers available?
ExecutionEnvironment.canUseEventListeners // are Events available? i.e addEventListener etc.
ExecutionEnvironment.canUseViewport // is there a viewport? i.e window.screen
The
ExecutionEnvironment lib in React 0.13 includes an
isInWorker property, which is
!canUseDOM. This is highly specific to React internals and probably (a) hacky and (b) not useful to other packages, so it has been left out. Please open an issue with your thoughts if you disagree or have a better idea.
A number of packages and components use React's private ExecutionEnvironment lib to detect available features, particularly to detect server-side rendering, e.g
canUseDOM = require('react/lib/ExecutionEnvironment').canUseDOM; // BAD
It is bad practice to use React internals and this is likely to be broken / disabled in the future.
Use this package instead!