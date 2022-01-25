exegesis n. An explanation or critical interpretation of a text, especially an API definition document. -- No dictionary ever

This library implements an Express middleware for OpenAPI 3.x.

Features

Tutorial

Usage

Calling exegesisExpress.middleware(openApiFile, options) will return a Promise which resolves to a connect/express middleware (alternatively you can call exegesisExpress.middleware(openApiFile, options, done) , if callbacks are your thing).

openApiFile is either a path to your openapi.yaml or openapi.json file, or it can be a JSON object with the contents of your OpenAPI document. This should have the x-exegesis-controller extension defined on any paths you want to be able to access.

options can be anything you can pass to exegesis. At a minimum, you'll probably want to provide options.controllers , a path to where your controller modules can be found. If you have any security requirements defined, you'll also want to pass in some authenticators. To enable response validation, you'll want to provide a validation callback function via onResponseValidationError() . Exegesis's functionality can also be extended using plugins, which run on every request. Plugins let you add functionality like role base authorization, or CORS.

Where to put Exegesis-Express in your middleware stack

Exegesis-express should appear near the top of your middleware stack, before any body parsers. This is because exegesis will take care of parsing the body for you, and it can't do that if the body has already been read. If you put a body parser ahead of exegesis-express, exegesis will try to use req.body if it's there.

Servers section

OpenAPI 3.x lets you specify what servers your API is available on. For example:

servers: - url: "/api/v2"

By default, exegesis will take 'servers' into account when routing requests, so if you have the above servers section, and a path in your API called "/users", then exegesis will only match the route if the incoming requests has the URL "/api/v2/users".

If you have path templates in your servers, the variables will be available to your controllers via context.params.server .

If you specify the ignoreServers option, however, exegesis will ignore the servers section, an route purely based on your paths. This lets you do something like:

const exegesisMiddleware = await exegesisExpress.middleware( path.resolve(__dirname, "./openapi.yaml" ), { ignoreServers : true } ); app.use( "/api/v2" , exegesisMiddleware);

which means non-api paths will not even be sent to the exegesis middleware.

Example

import express from "express" ; import path from "path" ; import http from "http" ; import * as exegesisExpress from "exegesis-express" ; async function createServer ( ) { const options = { controllers : path.resolve(__dirname, "./controllers" ), }; const exegesisMiddleware = await exegesisExpress.middleware( path.resolve(__dirname, "./openapi.yaml" ), options ); const app = express(); app.use(exegesisMiddleware); app.use( ( req, res ) => { res.status( 404 ).json({ message : `Not found` }); }); app.use( ( err, req, res, next ) => { res.status( 500 ).json({ message : `Internal error: ${err.message} ` }); }); const server = http.createServer(app); server.listen( 3000 ); }

Copyright 2018 Jason Walton