exegesis n. An explanation or critical interpretation of a text, especially an API definition document. -- No dictionary ever

This library implements a framework-agnostic server side implementation of OpenAPI 3.x.

Description

Exegesis is a library for implementing server-side OpenAPI 3.x The library has been written in such a way that hopefully it will also be used to implement future versions of OpenAPI, or possibly even other API description standards altogether.

You probably don't want to be using this library directly. Have a look at:

exegesis-express - Middleware for serving OpenAPI 3.x APIs from express or connect.

exegesis-koa - Middleware for serving OpenAPI 3.x APIs from koa.

Features

Tutorial

API

This function takes an API document and a set of options, and returns a connect-style middleware function which will execute the API.

openApiDoc is either a path to your openapi.yaml or openapi.json file, or it can be a JSON object with the contents of your OpenAPI document. This should have the x-exegesis-controller extension defined on any paths you want to be able to access.

options is described in detail here. At a minimum, you'll probably want to provide options.controllers , a path to where your controller modules can be found. If you have any security requirements defined, you'll also want to pass in some authenticators. To enable response validation, you'll want to provide a validation callback function via onResponseValidationError() . Exegesis's functionality can also be extended using plugins, which run on every request. Plugins let you add functionality like role base authorization, or CORS.

This function is similar to compileApi ; it takes an API document and a set of options, and returns a "runner". The runner is a function runner(req, res) , which takes in a standard node HTTP request and response. It will not modify the response, however. Instead it returns (either via callback or Promise) and HttpResult object. This is a {headers, status, body} object, where body is a readable stream, read to be piped to the response.

A convenience function for writing an HttpResult from a runner out to the response.

Example

import * as path from 'path' ; import * as http from 'http' ; import * as exegesis from 'exegesis' ; const options = { controllers : path.resolve(__dirname, './src/controllers' ), }; exegesis.compileApi( path.resolve(__dirname, './openapi/openapi.yaml' ), options, (err, middleware) => { if (err) { console .error( 'Error creating middleware' , err.stack); process.exit( 1 ); } const server = http.createServer( ( req, res ) => middleware(req, res, (err) => { if (err) { res.writeHead(err.status || 500 ); res.end( `Internal error: ${err.message} ` ); } else { res.writeHead( 404 ); res.end(); } }) ); server.listen( 3000 ); } );

