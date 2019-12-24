An elegant
child_process.spawn
Executive is simple and intuitive interface to
child_process.spawn with zero depdencies. Built-in support
for async and sync process creation, built-in flow control and automatic shell
make working with external processes in Node easy.
stderr and
stdout by default
stderr and
stdout rather than blocking on command completion
$ npm install executive --save-dev
No need to echo as
stderr and
stdout are piped by default.
import exec from 'executive'
exec('uglifyjs foo.js --compress --mangle > foo.min.js')
It's easy to be quiet too.
exec.quiet('uglifyjs foo.js --compress --mangle > foo.min.js')
Callbacks and promises are both supported.
exec('ls', (err, stdout, stderr) => console.log(stdout))
exec('ls').then(res => console.log(res.stdout))
Automatically serializes commands.
exec(['ls', 'ls', 'ls']) // All three ls commands will be executed in order
exec(`ls -l
ls -lh
ls -lha`) // Also executed in order
Want to execute your commands in parallel? No problem.
exec.parallel(['ls', 'ls', 'ls'])
Want to collect individual results? Easy.
{a, b, c} = await exec.parallel({
a: 'echo a',
b: 'echo b',
c: 'echo c'
})
Want to blend in Promises or pure functions? You got it.
exec.parallel([
'ls',
// Promises can be blended directly in
exec('ls'),
// Promises returned by functions are automatically consumed
() => exec('ls'),
// Functions which return a string are assumed to be commands
() => 'ls',
// Functions and promises can return objects with stdout, stderr or status
() => ({ stdout: 'huzzah', stderr: '', status: 0 }),
'ls'
])
Options are passed as the second argument to exec. Helper methods for
quiet,
interactive,
parallel and
sync do what you expect.
exec('ls', { quiet: true })
and
exec.quiet('ls')
are equivalent.
false
If you need to interact with a program (your favorite text editor for instance)
or watch the output of a long running process (
tail -f), or just don't care
about checking
stderr and
stdout, set
interactive to
true:
exec.interactive('vim', err => {
// Edit your commit message
})
false
If you'd prefer not to pipe
stdout and
stderr set
quiet to
true:
exec.quiet(['ls', 'ls'], (err, stdout, stderr) => {
// You can still inspect stdout, stderr of course
})
false
Blocking version of exec. Returns
{stdout, stderr} or throws an error.
false
Uses parallel rather than serial execution of commands.
null
Force a shell to be used for command execution.
false
Any non-zero exit status is treated as an error. Promises will be rejected and
an error will be thrown with
exec.sync if
syncThrows is enabled.
false
Will cause
exec.sync to throw errors rather than returning them.
Great with
sake,
grunt,
gulp and other task runners. Even nicer with
async and
await.
Fancy example using
sake:
task('package', 'Package project', => {
// Create dist folder
await exec(`
mkdir -p dist/
rm -rf dist/*
`)
// Copy assets to dist in parallel
await exec.parallel(`
cp manifest.json dist/
cp -rf assets/ dist/
cp -rf lib/ dist/
cp -rf views/ dist/
`)
// Get current git commit hash
let {stdout} = await exec('git rev-parse HEAD')
let hash = stdout.substring(0, 8)
# Zip up dist
exec(`zip -r package-${hash}.zip dist/`)
})
You can find more usage examples in the tests.