executive

An elegant child_process.spawn

Executive is simple and intuitive interface to child_process.spawn with zero depdencies. Built-in support for async and sync process creation, built-in flow control and automatic shell make working with external processes in Node easy.

Features

Async callback, promise and sync APIs

Automatically pipes stderr and stdout by default

and by default Automatically uses shell when commands use builtins, globs or operators

Built-in control flow with support for parallel and serial execution

Mix simple string commands with functions and promises returning commands

Multi-line strings parsed as multiple commands and executed sequentially

Streams stderr and stdout rather than blocking on command completion

and rather than blocking on command completion Included TypeScript type definition

Improved Windows support

No external dependencies

Install

$ npm install executive --save-dev

Usage

No need to echo as stderr and stdout are piped by default.

import exec from 'executive' exec( 'uglifyjs foo.js --compress --mangle > foo.min.js' )

It's easy to be quiet too.

exec.quiet( 'uglifyjs foo.js --compress --mangle > foo.min.js' )

Callbacks and promises are both supported.

exec( 'ls' , (err, stdout, stderr) => console .log(stdout)) exec( 'ls' ).then( res => console .log(res.stdout))

Automatically serializes commands.

exec([ 'ls' , 'ls' , 'ls' ]) exec( `ls -l ls -lh ls -lha` )

Want to execute your commands in parallel? No problem.

exec.parallel([ 'ls' , 'ls' , 'ls' ])

Want to collect individual results? Easy.

{a, b, c} = await exec.parallel({ a : 'echo a' , b : 'echo b' , c : 'echo c' })

Want to blend in Promises or pure functions? You got it.

exec.parallel([ 'ls' , exec( 'ls' ), () => exec( 'ls' ), () => 'ls' , () => ({ stdout : 'huzzah' , stderr : '' , status : 0 }), 'ls' ])

Options

Options are passed as the second argument to exec. Helper methods for quiet , interactive , parallel and sync do what you expect.

exec( 'ls' , { quiet : true })

and

exec.quiet( 'ls' )

are equivalent.

default false

If you need to interact with a program (your favorite text editor for instance) or watch the output of a long running process ( tail -f ), or just don't care about checking stderr and stdout , set interactive to true :

exec.interactive( 'vim' , err => { })

default false

If you'd prefer not to pipe stdout and stderr set quiet to true :

exec.quiet([ 'ls' , 'ls' ], (err, stdout, stderr) => { })

default false

Blocking version of exec. Returns {stdout, stderr} or throws an error.

default false

Uses parallel rather than serial execution of commands.

default null

Force a shell to be used for command execution.

default false

Any non-zero exit status is treated as an error. Promises will be rejected and an error will be thrown with exec.sync if syncThrows is enabled.

default false

Will cause exec.sync to throw errors rather than returning them.

Extra

Great with sake , grunt , gulp and other task runners. Even nicer with async and await .

Fancy example using sake :

task( 'package' , 'Package project' , => { await exec( ` mkdir -p dist/ rm -rf dist/* ` ) await exec.parallel( ` cp manifest.json dist/ cp -rf assets/ dist/ cp -rf lib/ dist/ cp -rf views/ dist/ ` ) let {stdout} = await exec( 'git rev-parse HEAD' ) let hash = stdout.substring( 0 , 8 ) # Zip up dist exec( `zip -r package- ${hash} .zip dist/` ) })

You can find more usage examples in the tests.

License

MIT