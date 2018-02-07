executable

Check if a file is executable

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const executable = require ( 'executable' ); executable( 'bash' ).then( exec => { console .log(exec); });

API

Returns a Promise for a boolean.

Returns a boolean of whether the file is executable.

file

Type: string

Path of the file.

Returns a boolean of whether the mode passed as first argument means that the file is executable.

mode

Type: number

Property mode of fs.Stats instance returned by fs.stat() (or fs.statSync() ) function.

gid, uid

Type: number

Respectively the group identity and user identity of the file. If not set, permissions will be evaluated without considering owner or group of the file.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson