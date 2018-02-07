openbase logo
exe

executable

by Kevin Mårtensson
4.1.1

Check if a file is executable

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4M

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Readme

executable Build Status

Check if a file is executable

Install

$ npm install --save executable

Usage

const executable = require('executable');

executable('bash').then(exec => {
    console.log(exec);
    //=> true
});

API

executable(file)

Returns a Promise for a boolean.

executable.sync(file)

Returns a boolean of whether the file is executable.

file

Type: string

Path of the file.

executable.checkMode(mode, [gid], [uid])

Returns a boolean of whether the mode passed as first argument means that the file is executable.

mode

Type: number

Property mode of fs.Stats instance returned by fs.stat() (or fs.statSync()) function.

gid, uid

Type: number

Respectively the group identity and user identity of the file. If not set, permissions will be evaluated without considering owner or group of the file.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson

