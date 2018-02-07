Check if a file is executable
$ npm install --save executable
const executable = require('executable');
executable('bash').then(exec => {
console.log(exec);
//=> true
});
Returns a Promise for a boolean.
Returns a boolean of whether the file is executable.
Type:
string
Path of the file.
Returns a boolean of whether the mode passed as first argument means that the file is executable.
Type:
number
Property
mode of
fs.Stats instance returned by
fs.stat() (or
fs.statSync()) function.
Type:
number
Respectively the group identity and user identity of the file. If not set, permissions will be evaluated without considering owner or group of the file.
MIT © Kevin Mårtensson