exe

exectimer

by Alexandru Savin
2.2.2 (see all)

Very simple module to calculate block execution time.

Overview

7.8K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js Timer

Readme

Description

Greenkeeper badge Build Status

Very simple but powerful nodejs and browser module build to track execution time with a resolution of nanoseconds.

Install

Simply run:

npm install exectimer

Usage

Example

Wrapping generator

const t = require('exectimer');
const Tick = t.Tick;

const promises = [];
for(var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
    const functionExecution = Tick.wrap(function* myFunction() {
        yield Promise.resolve(true);
    });

    promises.push(functionExecution);
}

// After all ticks are finished
Promise.all(promises).then(() => {
    // display the results
    var results = t.timers.myFunction;
    console.log(results.parse(results.duration())); // total duration of all ticks
    console.log(results.parse(results.min()));      // minimal tick duration
    console.log(results.parse(results.max()));      // maximal tick duration
    console.log(results.parse(results.mean()));     // mean tick duration
    console.log(results.parse(results.median()));   // median tick duration
});

Wrapping

const t = require('exectimer');
const Tick = t.Tick;


for(var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
    Tick.wrap(function myFunction(done) {
        setTimeout(function() {
            done();
        }, 10);
    });
}

// Display the results
var results = t.timers.myFunction;
setTimeout(() => {
    console.log(results.parse(
        results.duration()
    )); // total duration of all ticks
    console.log(results.parse(
        results.min()
    ));      // minimal tick duration
    console.log(results.parse(
        results.max()
    ));      // maximal tick duration
    console.log(results.parse(
        results.mean()
    ));     // mean tick duration
    console.log(results.parse(
        results.median()
    ));   // median tick duration
}, 101);

Instantiating the ticks yourself

const t = require('exectimer');
const Tick = t.Tick;

for(var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
    // unique contexts to avoid aliasing (#9)
    (function () {
        var tick = new Tick("myFunction");
        tick.start();

        setTimeout(function() {
            tick.stop();
        }, Math.random() * 10);
    })();
}

// Display the results
var results = t.timers.myFunction;
setTimeout(() => {
    console.log(results.parse(
        results.duration()
    )); // total duration of all ticks
    console.log(results.parse(
        results.min()
    ));      // minimal tick duration
    console.log(results.parse(
        results.max()
    ));      // maximal tick duration
    console.log(results.parse(
        results.mean()
    ));     // mean tick duration
    console.log(results.parse(
        results.median()
    ));   // median tick duration
}, 101);

API

Tick

A tick is used to measure the difference between two execution points. All ticks are than used to calculate the average, median, min, max etc. Takes the name of the timer as an argument.

Tick.wrap()

Arguments

  1. [name] (String) Name of the function
  2. callback (Function) Function for which to calculate the duration

  • callback Can be a function or a generator

    1. [`done`] *(Function)* Should be passed if function is asynchronous

    Static function that takes a name and a function as arguments. If the name is omitted than it tries to read the name of the function or it just uses "anon". If done function is not requested than it presumes that the call is synchronous. It also accepts a generator function in which case done function is not necessary.

Tick.prototype.start()

Starts the timer of this tick.

Tick.prototype.stop()

Stops the timer of this tick.

###Timers Array of timers. Each timer has methods to calculate the various metrics. When a tick is created, it is pushed into the timer with name that was passed to the ticker in the constructor.

var tick = new t.Tick("TIMER");

tick.start();
// Do some processing
tick.stop();

var myTimer = t.timers.TIMER;

console.log("It took: " + myTimer.duration());

You can name your timer however you want.

Timers.TIMER.min()

Get the shortest tick.

Timers.TIMER.max()

Get the longest tick.

Timers.TIMER.mean()

Get the average tick.

Timers.TIMER.median()

Get the median tick.

Timers.TIMER.duration()

Get the total duration of all ticks.

Timers.TIMER.count()

Get the number of ticks.

Timers.TIMER.parse()

Parse the output of the previous methods from nanoseconds to us, ms, ns or seconds.

Alternatives

nan
nanotimerA much higher accuracy timer object that makes use of the node.js hrtime function call.
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
156K
ts
timer-stopwatchA stopwatch and countdown timer module for node.js
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
321
bt
block-timerA node.js timer implementation for timing blocks of code that are run one or more times
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
111

