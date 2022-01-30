Description

Very simple but powerful nodejs and browser module build to track execution time with a resolution of nanoseconds.

Install

Simply run:

npm install exectimer

Usage

Example

Wrapping generator

const t = require ( 'exectimer' ); const Tick = t.Tick; const promises = []; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { const functionExecution = Tick.wrap( function * myFunction ( ) { yield Promise .resolve( true ); }); promises.push(functionExecution); } Promise .all(promises).then( () => { var results = t.timers.myFunction; console .log(results.parse(results.duration())); console .log(results.parse(results.min())); console .log(results.parse(results.max())); console .log(results.parse(results.mean())); console .log(results.parse(results.median())); });

Wrapping

const t = require ( 'exectimer' ); const Tick = t.Tick; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { Tick.wrap( function myFunction ( done ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { done(); }, 10 ); }); } var results = t.timers.myFunction; setTimeout( () => { console .log(results.parse( results.duration() )); console .log(results.parse( results.min() )); console .log(results.parse( results.max() )); console .log(results.parse( results.mean() )); console .log(results.parse( results.median() )); }, 101 );

Instantiating the ticks yourself

const t = require ( 'exectimer' ); const Tick = t.Tick; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { ( function ( ) { var tick = new Tick( "myFunction" ); tick.start(); setTimeout( function ( ) { tick.stop(); }, Math .random() * 10 ); })(); } var results = t.timers.myFunction; setTimeout( () => { console .log(results.parse( results.duration() )); console .log(results.parse( results.min() )); console .log(results.parse( results.max() )); console .log(results.parse( results.mean() )); console .log(results.parse( results.median() )); }, 101 );

API

Tick

A tick is used to measure the difference between two execution points. All ticks are than used to calculate the average, median, min, max etc. Takes the name of the timer as an argument.

Arguments

[ name ] (String) Name of the function callback (Function) Function for which to calculate the duration

callback Can be a function or a generator 1. [ `done` ] *( Function )* Should be passed if function is asynchronous Static function that takes a name and a function as arguments. If the name is omitted than it tries to read the name of the function or it just uses "anon". If done function is not requested than it presumes that the call is synchronous. It also accepts a generator function in which case done function is not necessary.

Starts the timer of this tick.

Stops the timer of this tick.

###Timers Array of timers. Each timer has methods to calculate the various metrics. When a tick is created, it is pushed into the timer with name that was passed to the ticker in the constructor.

var tick = new t.Tick( "TIMER" ); tick.start(); tick.stop(); var myTimer = t.timers.TIMER; console .log( "It took: " + myTimer.duration());

You can name your timer however you want.

Get the shortest tick.

Get the longest tick.

Get the average tick.

Get the median tick.

Get the total duration of all ticks.

Get the number of ticks.

Parse the output of the previous methods from nanoseconds to us, ms, ns or seconds.