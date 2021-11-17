Process execution for humans
This package improves
child_process methods with:
stdout.trim().
stdout and
stderr similar to what is printed on the terminal. (Async only)
npm install execa
import {execa} from 'execa';
const {stdout} = await execa('echo', ['unicorns']);
console.log(stdout);
//=> 'unicorns'
import {execa} from 'execa';
execa('echo', ['unicorns']).stdout.pipe(process.stdout);
import {execa} from 'execa';
// Catching an error
try {
await execa('unknown', ['command']);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
/*
{
message: 'Command failed with ENOENT: unknown command spawn unknown ENOENT',
errno: -2,
code: 'ENOENT',
syscall: 'spawn unknown',
path: 'unknown',
spawnargs: ['command'],
originalMessage: 'spawn unknown ENOENT',
shortMessage: 'Command failed with ENOENT: unknown command spawn unknown ENOENT',
command: 'unknown command',
escapedCommand: 'unknown command',
stdout: '',
stderr: '',
all: '',
failed: true,
timedOut: false,
isCanceled: false,
killed: false
}
*/
}
import {execa} from 'execa';
const subprocess = execa('node');
setTimeout(() => {
subprocess.cancel();
}, 1000);
try {
await subprocess;
} catch (error) {
console.log(subprocess.killed); // true
console.log(error.isCanceled); // true
}
import {execaSync} from 'execa';
try {
execaSync('unknown', ['command']);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
/*
{
message: 'Command failed with ENOENT: unknown command spawnSync unknown ENOENT',
errno: -2,
code: 'ENOENT',
syscall: 'spawnSync unknown',
path: 'unknown',
spawnargs: ['command'],
originalMessage: 'spawnSync unknown ENOENT',
shortMessage: 'Command failed with ENOENT: unknown command spawnSync unknown ENOENT',
command: 'unknown command',
escapedCommand: 'unknown command',
stdout: '',
stderr: '',
all: '',
failed: true,
timedOut: false,
isCanceled: false,
killed: false
}
*/
}
Using SIGTERM, and after 2 seconds, kill it with SIGKILL.
const subprocess = execa('node');
setTimeout(() => {
subprocess.kill('SIGTERM', {
forceKillAfterTimeout: 2000
});
}, 1000);
Execute a file. Think of this as a mix of
child_process.execFile() and
child_process.spawn().
No escaping/quoting is needed.
Unless the
shell option is used, no shell interpreter (Bash,
cmd.exe, etc.) is used, so shell features such as variables substitution (
echo $PATH) are not allowed.
Returns a
child_process instance which:
Promise resolving or rejecting with a
childProcessResult.
Same as the original
child_process#kill() except: if
signal is
SIGTERM (the default value) and the child process is not terminated after 5 seconds, force it by sending
SIGKILL.
Type:
number | false\
Default:
5000
Milliseconds to wait for the child process to terminate before sending
SIGKILL.
Can be disabled with
false.
Similar to
childProcess.kill(). This is preferred when cancelling the child process execution as the error is more descriptive and
childProcessResult.isCanceled is set to
true.
Type:
ReadableStream | undefined
Stream combining/interleaving
stdout and
stderr.
This is
undefined if either:
all option is
false (the default value)
stdout and
stderr options are set to
'inherit',
'ipc',
Stream or
integer
Execute a file synchronously.
Returns or throws a
childProcessResult.
Same as
execa() except both file and arguments are specified in a single
command string. For example,
execa('echo', ['unicorns']) is the same as
execaCommand('echo unicorns').
If the file or an argument contains spaces, they must be escaped with backslashes. This matters especially if
command is not a constant but a variable, for example with
__dirname or
process.cwd(). Except for spaces, no escaping/quoting is needed.
The
shell option must be used if the
command uses shell-specific features (for example,
&& or
||), as opposed to being a simple
file followed by its
arguments.
Same as
execaCommand() but synchronous.
Returns or throws a
childProcessResult.
Execute a Node.js script as a child process.
Same as
execa('node', [scriptPath, ...arguments], options) except (like
child_process#fork()):
nodePath and
nodeOptions options.
shell option cannot be used
ipc is passed to
stdio
Type:
object
Result of a child process execution. On success this is a plain object. On failure this is also an
Error instance.
The child process fails when:
0
Type:
string
The file and arguments that were run, for logging purposes.
This is not escaped and should not be executed directly as a process, including using
execa() or
execaCommand().
Type:
string
Same as
command but escaped.
This is meant to be copy and pasted into a shell, for debugging purposes.
Since the escaping is fairly basic, this should not be executed directly as a process, including using
execa() or
execaCommand().
Type:
number
The numeric exit code of the process that was run.
Type:
string | Buffer
The output of the process on stdout.
Type:
string | Buffer
The output of the process on stderr.
Type:
string | Buffer | undefined
The output of the process with
stdout and
stderr interleaved.
This is
undefined if either:
all option is
false (the default value)
execaSync() was used
Type:
boolean
Whether the process failed to run.
Type:
boolean
Whether the process timed out.
Type:
boolean
Whether the process was canceled.
Type:
boolean
Whether the process was killed.
Type:
string | undefined
The name of the signal that was used to terminate the process. For example,
SIGFPE.
If a signal terminated the process, this property is defined and included in the error message. Otherwise it is
undefined.
Type:
string | undefined
A human-friendly description of the signal that was used to terminate the process. For example,
Floating point arithmetic error.
If a signal terminated the process, this property is defined and included in the error message. Otherwise it is
undefined. It is also
undefined when the signal is very uncommon which should seldomly happen.
Type:
string
Error message when the child process failed to run. In addition to the underlying error message, it also contains some information related to why the child process errored.
The child process stderr then stdout are appended to the end, separated with newlines and not interleaved.
Type:
string
This is the same as the
message property except it does not include the child process stdout/stderr.
Type:
string | undefined
Original error message. This is the same as the
message property except it includes neither the child process stdout/stderr nor some additional information added by Execa.
This is
undefined unless the child process exited due to an
error event or a timeout.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Kill the spawned process when the parent process exits unless either:
- the spawned process is [`detached`](https://nodejs.org/api/child_process.html#child_process_options_detached)
- the parent process is terminated abruptly, for example, with `SIGKILL` as opposed to `SIGTERM` or a normal exit
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Prefer locally installed binaries when looking for a binary to execute.\
If you
$ npm install foo, you can then
execa('foo').
Type:
string\
Default:
process.cwd()
Preferred path to find locally installed binaries in (use with
preferLocal).
Type:
string\
Default:
process.execPath (Current Node.js executable)
Path to the Node.js executable to use in child processes.
This can be either an absolute path or a path relative to the
cwd option.
Requires
preferLocal to be
true.
For example, this can be used together with
get-node to run a specific Node.js version in a child process.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Buffer the output from the spawned process. When set to
false, you must read the output of
stdout and
stderr (or
all if the
all option is
true). Otherwise the returned promise will not be resolved/rejected.
If the spawned process fails,
error.stdout,
error.stderr, and
error.all will contain the buffered data.
Type:
string | Buffer | stream.Readable
Write some input to the
stdin of your binary.\
Streams are not allowed when using the synchronous methods.
Type:
string | number | Stream | undefined\
Default:
pipe
Same options as
stdio.
Type:
string | number | Stream | undefined\
Default:
pipe
Same options as
stdio.
Type:
string | number | Stream | undefined\
Default:
pipe
Same options as
stdio.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Add an
.all property on the promise and the resolved value. The property contains the output of the process with
stdout and
stderr interleaved.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Setting this to
false resolves the promise with the error instead of rejecting it.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Strip the final newline character from the output.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Set to
false if you don't want to extend the environment variables when providing the
env property.
Execa also accepts the below options which are the same as the options for
child_process#spawn()/
child_process#exec()
Type:
string\
Default:
process.cwd()
Current working directory of the child process.
Type:
object\
Default:
process.env
Environment key-value pairs. Extends automatically from
process.env. Set
extendEnv to
false if you don't want this.
Type:
string
Explicitly set the value of
argv[0] sent to the child process. This will be set to
file if not specified.
Type:
string | string[]\
Default:
pipe
Child's stdio configuration.
Type:
string\
Default:
'json'
Specify the kind of serialization used for sending messages between processes when using the
stdio: 'ipc' option or
execaNode():
- `json`: Uses `JSON.stringify()` and `JSON.parse()`.
- `advanced`: Uses [`v8.serialize()`](https://nodejs.org/api/v8.html#v8_v8_serialize_value)
Requires Node.js
13.2.0 or later.
Type:
boolean
Prepare child to run independently of its parent process. Specific behavior depends on the platform.
Type:
number
Sets the user identity of the process.
Type:
number
Sets the group identity of the process.
Type:
boolean | string\
Default:
false
If
true, runs
file inside of a shell. Uses
/bin/sh on UNIX and
cmd.exe on Windows. A different shell can be specified as a string. The shell should understand the
-c switch on UNIX or
/d /s /c on Windows.
We recommend against using this option since it is:
Type:
string | null\
Default:
utf8
Specify the character encoding used to decode the
stdout and
stderr output. If set to
null, then
stdout and
stderr will be a
Buffer instead of a string.
Type:
number\
Default:
0
If timeout is greater than
0, the parent will send the signal identified by the
killSignal property (the default is
SIGTERM) if the child runs longer than timeout milliseconds.
Type:
number\
Default:
100_000_000 (100 MB)
Largest amount of data in bytes allowed on
stdout or
stderr.
Type:
string | number\
Default:
SIGTERM
Signal value to be used when the spawned process will be killed.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
If
true, no quoting or escaping of arguments is done on Windows. Ignored on other platforms. This is set to
true automatically when the
shell option is
true.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
On Windows, do not create a new console window. Please note this also prevents
CTRL-C from working on Windows.
.node() only)
Type:
string\
Default:
process.execPath
Node.js executable used to create the child process.
.node() only)
Type:
string[]\
Default:
process.execArgv
List of CLI options passed to the Node.js executable.
Gracefully handle failures by using automatic retries and exponential backoff with the
p-retry package:
import pRetry from 'p-retry';
const run = async () => {
const results = await execa('curl', ['-sSL', 'https://sindresorhus.com/unicorn']);
return results;
};
console.log(await pRetry(run, {retries: 5}));
Let's say you want to show the output of a child process in real-time while also saving it to a variable.
import {execa} from 'execa';
const subprocess = execa('echo', ['foo']);
subprocess.stdout.pipe(process.stdout);
const {stdout} = await subprocess;
console.log('child output:', stdout);
import {execa} from 'execa';
const subprocess = execa('echo', ['foo'])
subprocess.stdout.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('stdout.txt'))
import {execa} from 'execa';
const subprocess = execa('cat')
fs.createReadStream('stdin.txt').pipe(subprocess.stdin)
import {getBinPathSync} from 'get-bin-path';
const binPath = getBinPathSync();
const subprocess = execa(binPath);
execa can be combined with
get-bin-path to test the current package's binary. As opposed to hard-coding the path to the binary, this validates that the
package.json
bin field is correctly set up.
execa
