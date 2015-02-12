THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED. Please seek other alternatives.
Executes shell commands synchronously.
WARNING For dev machine shell scripting only. DO NOT USE for production servers.
Windows requires Python and Visual Studio 2012 (Express) installed for node to build. See node-gyp installation. Pre-built binaries for node v0.8 and node v0.10 are packaged. They should work and if not try manually building.
npm install execSync
Sometimes a manual build is necessary on Windows even with all the tools in place, replace Visual Studio version with '2010' or '2012' based on the version installed.
npm install node-gyp -g
node-gyp rebuild --msvs_version=2012
Require it
var sh = require('execSync');
Run does not capture output.
var code = sh.run('echo $USER; echo some_err 1>&2; exit 1');
console.log('return code ' + code);
Use the less efficient
exec if you need output.
exec is just redirection
trickery around
run.
var result = sh.exec('echo $USER; echo some_err 1>&2; exit 1');
console.log('return code ' + result.code);
console.log('stdout + stderr ' + result.stdout);
In *nix and OSX version commands are run via
sh -c YOUR_COMMAND
In Windows commands are run via
cmd /C YOUR_COMMAND
