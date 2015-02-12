THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED. Please seek other alternatives.

the project cannot be updated on npm due to camelCased title

i no longer do Windows

both iojs and node.js v0.12 have execSync function

older node users can try sync-exec from npm (suggested by one of the commentors)

execSync

Executes shell commands synchronously.

WARNING For dev machine shell scripting only. DO NOT USE for production servers.

Install

Windows requires Python and Visual Studio 2012 (Express) installed for node to build. See node-gyp installation. Pre-built binaries for node v0.8 and node v0.10 are packaged. They should work and if not try manually building.

npm install execSync

Sometimes a manual build is necessary on Windows even with all the tools in place, replace Visual Studio version with '2010' or '2012' based on the version installed.

npm install node-gyp -g node-gyp rebuild --msvs_version= 2012

Usage

Require it

var sh = require ( 'execSync' );

Run does not capture output.

var code = sh.run( 'echo $USER; echo some_err 1>&2; exit 1' ); console .log( 'return code ' + code);

Use the less efficient exec if you need output. exec is just redirection trickery around run .

var result = sh.exec( 'echo $USER; echo some_err 1>&2; exit 1' ); console .log( 'return code ' + result.code); console .log( 'stdout + stderr ' + result.stdout);

Notes

In *nix and OSX version commands are run via sh -c YOUR_COMMAND

In Windows commands are run via cmd /C YOUR_COMMAND

License

Copyright (c) 2012, 2013 Mario Gutierrez mario@mgutz.com

See the file LICENSE for copying permission.