IMPORTANT: This repository is no longer maintained.

The same feature is now built-in with node v0.12: https://nodejs.org/api/child_process.html#child_process_child_process_execsync_command_options

Execute shell command synchronously. Use this for migration scripts, cli programs, but not for regular server code.

Installation

Installing npm (node package manager)

$ curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh

Installing exec-sync

$ cd /path/to/your/project $ [sudo] npm install exec -sync

Using exec-sync from node.js

Warning: use only for special operation or command line scripts written with node. Don't use this for regular server code or it will ruin the responsiveness of your server.

var execSync = require ( 'exec-sync' ); var user = execSync( 'echo $USER' ); console .log(user);

By default, an Error is thrown if stderr is not empty. Alternatively, the function can return an object with both stdout and stderr as properties by passing true as a second argument ( returnOutAndErr ).

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011-2012 Jérémy Faivre <contact@jeremyfa.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.