Execute PHP function within NodeJS application

Installation

npm install exec -php

Usage

let execPhp = require ( 'exec-php' ); execPhp( 'path/to/file.php' , '/usr/bin/php' , (err, php, out) => { php.my_func(arg1, arg2, (err, res, out, print) => { }) })

Arguments

phpfile::string Path to user php file. phpbin::string Path to engine php binary file. callback::function A function to call after populating the php functions.

The callback function will be called with below arguments:

error::mixed The error message. php::object The php object that hold all php defined functions. printed::string All printed string while populating php functions.

php Arguments

All user defined function on php engine will be appended to php argument of the caller. The function will be lower case. You can now call the function normally with additional last argument is the callback function to get response of the php functions call with below arguments:

error::mixed Error message result::mixed Returned content of user php function output::string Printed string on requiring the php file. printed::string Printed string on calling user php function.

Example

echo "One" ; function my_function ($arg1, $arg2) { echo "Two" ; return $arg1 + $arg2; }

let execPhp = require ( 'exec-php' ); execPhp( 'file.php' , (err, php, out) => { php.my_function( 1 , 2 , (err, result, output, printed) => { }) })

Note

All uppercase function name on PHP will be converted to lowercase on exec-php .

function MyFunction ($a, $b) { return $a + $b; }

let execPhp = require ( 'exec-php' ) execPhp( 'file.php' , (err, php, out) => { php.myfunction( 1 , 2 , function ( error, result ) { }) })

ChangeLog