Execute PHP function within NodeJS application
npm install exec-php
let execPhp = require('exec-php');
execPhp('path/to/file.php', '/usr/bin/php', (err, php, out) => {
// the `php` argument is now contains all php defined functions
php.my_func(arg1, arg2, (err, res, out, print) => {
// `res` argument is now hold the returned value of `my_func` php function
// `print` hold anything that get printed during calling the `my_func` function
})
})
phpfile::string Path to user php file.
phpbin::string Path to engine php binary file.
callback::function A function to call after populating the php functions.
The
callback function will be called with below arguments:
error::mixed The error message.
php::object The php object that hold all php defined functions.
printed::string All printed string while populating php functions.
All user defined function on php engine will be appended to
php argument of
the caller. The function will be lower case. You can now call the function
normally with additional last argument is the callback function to get response
of the php functions call with below arguments:
error::mixed Error message
result::mixed Returned content of user php function
output::string Printed string on requiring the php file.
printed::string Printed string on calling user php function.
// file.php
<?php
echo "One";
function my_function($arg1, $arg2){
echo "Two";
return $arg1 + $arg2;
}
// app.js
let execPhp = require('exec-php');
execPhp('file.php', (err, php, out) => {
// outprint is now `One'.
php.my_function(1, 2, (err, result, output, printed) => {
// result is now `3'
// output is now `One'.
// printed is now `Two'.
})
})
All uppercase function name on PHP will be converted to lowercase on
exec-php.
// file.php
<?php
function MyFunction($a, $b){
return $a + $b;
}
// app.js
let execPhp = require('exec-php')
execPhp('file.php', (err, php, out) => {
php.myfunction(1, 2, function(error, result){
// result is now 3
})
})
noop function to support the new node callback standard
module.parent ( Jakub Zasański )