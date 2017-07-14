openbase logo
exec-buffer

by Kevin Mårtensson
3.2.0 (see all)

Run a Buffer through a child process

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

exec-buffer Build Status

Run a Buffer through a child process

Install

$ npm install exec-buffer

Usage

const fs = require('fs');
const execBuffer = require('exec-buffer');
const gifsicle = require('gifsicle').path;

execBuffer({
    input: fs.readFileSync('test.gif'),
    bin: gifsicle,
    args: ['-o', execBuffer.output, execBuffer.input]
}).then(data => {
    console.log(data);
    //=> <Buffer 47 49 46 38 37 61 ...>
});

API

execBuffer(options)

options

Type: Object

input

Type: Buffer

The Buffer to be ran through the child process.

bin

Type: string

Path to the binary.

args

Type: Array

Arguments to run the binary with.

inputPath

Type: string
Default: tempfile()

Where input will be written to. In most cases you don't need to set this.

outputPath

Type: string
Default: tempfile()

Where output file will be written to. In most cases you don't need to set this.

execBuffer.input

Returns a temporary path to where the input file will be written.

execBuffer.output

Returns a temporary path to where the output file will be written.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson

