Run a Buffer through a child process

Install

npm install exec -buffer

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const execBuffer = require ( 'exec-buffer' ); const gifsicle = require ( 'gifsicle' ).path; execBuffer({ input : fs.readFileSync( 'test.gif' ), bin : gifsicle, args : [ '-o' , execBuffer.output, execBuffer.input] }).then( data => { console .log(data); });

API

options

Type: Object

input

Type: Buffer

The Buffer to be ran through the child process.

bin

Type: string

Path to the binary.

args

Type: Array

Arguments to run the binary with.

inputPath

Type: string

Default: tempfile()

Where input will be written to. In most cases you don't need to set this.

outputPath

Type: string

Default: tempfile()

Where output file will be written to. In most cases you don't need to set this.

Returns a temporary path to where the input file will be written.

Returns a temporary path to where the output file will be written.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson