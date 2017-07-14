Run a Buffer through a child process
$ npm install exec-buffer
const fs = require('fs');
const execBuffer = require('exec-buffer');
const gifsicle = require('gifsicle').path;
execBuffer({
input: fs.readFileSync('test.gif'),
bin: gifsicle,
args: ['-o', execBuffer.output, execBuffer.input]
}).then(data => {
console.log(data);
//=> <Buffer 47 49 46 38 37 61 ...>
});
Type:
Object
Type:
Buffer
The
Buffer to be ran through the child process.
Type:
string
Path to the binary.
Type:
Array
Arguments to run the binary with.
Type:
string
Default:
tempfile()
Where
input will be written to. In most cases you don't need to set this.
Type:
string
Default:
tempfile()
Where output file will be written to. In most cases you don't need to set this.
Returns a temporary path to where the input file will be written.
Returns a temporary path to where the output file will be written.
MIT © Kevin Mårtensson