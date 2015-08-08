Call a child process with the ease of exec and safety of spawn
DEPRECATED: If your version of node supports
child_process.execFile, consider
using that instead, as that does everything this module does and more... the usage
is slightly different.
[http://nodejs.org/api/child_process.html#child_process_child_process_execfile_file_args_options_callback] (http://nodejs.org/api/child_process.html#child_process_child_process_execfile_file_args_options_callback)
This module provides the best of both worlds of
spawn and
exec
It will callback with 2 strings containing stdout and stderr
(like
child_process.exec), but will take an array of process arguments
(like
child_process.spawn) to avoid any potentially harmful shell expansion.
var exec = require('exec');
var exec = require('exec');
exec(['ls', '-lha'], function(err, out, code) {
if (err instanceof Error)
throw err;
process.stderr.write(err);
process.stdout.write(out);
process.exit(code);
});
The example above will call
ls -lha safely, by passing the arguments directly
to
exec(2) without using an shell expansion/word splitting.
It returns a
child_process.spawn object, and callbacks with any stdout,
stderr, and the exit status of the command. The above example will throw an
error if anything went wrong during the spawn, otherwise it will print the stdout,
stderr, and exit with the exit code of
ls.
NOTE: If
err is an instanceof
Error, it means that
child_process.spawn emitted
and
error event, and
err is set to that error object.
err and
out are encoded as
utf-8 strings by default
For backwards compatibility with
child_process.exec, it is also possible
to pass a string to
exec. The string will automatically be converted to
['/bin/sh', '-c', '{string}'], which will cause the string to be parsed on the
shell. Note that if you use this method, you are at risk of shell expansion,
word splitting, and other shell features that could be potentially unsafe.
exec('cat foo | grep bar', function(err, out, code) {
if (err instanceof Error)
throw err;
process.stderr.write(err);
process.stdout.write(out);
process.exit(code);
});
args: an array of arguments to execute
opts: is additional options to pass to
child_process.spawn
In addition to the
child_process.spawn options, more options have been added to mimic the behavior
of
child_process.exec
opts.timeout: number of milliseconds to wait for the program to complete before sending it
SIGTERM. Note that by default, your program will wait indefinitely for the
spawned program to terminate. Upon sending the fatal signal,
exec will return
with whatever stdout and stderr was produced.
opts.killSignal: the signal to use when
opts.timeout is used, defaults to
SIGTERM
opts.encoding: the encoding to use for stdout and stderr. NOTE: unlike
child_process.exec, this defaults
to
'utf-8' if unset. Set to
'buffer' to handle binary data.
npm install exec
MIT