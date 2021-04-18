💰🌍 An unofficial node.js wrapper for the awesome and free ratesapi.io, which provides exchange rate lookups courtesy of the Central European Bank.
$ npm i exchange-rates-api
Once you have installed the npm package you can start using it immediately. Rates API does not require you to sign up, generate API keys etc.
const { exchangeRates } = require('exchange-rates-api');
(async () => {
// Get the latest exchange rates
await exchangeRates().latest().fetch(); // {THB: 34.978, PHP: 58.159, …, HUF: 323.58}
// Get historical rates for any day since 1999
await exchangeRates().at('2018-03-26').fetch(); // {THB: 38.66, PHP: 64.82, …, HUF: 312.73}
// By default, the base currency is EUR, but it can be changed
await exchangeRates().latest().base('USD').fetch(); // {THB: 30.9348191386, …, HUF: 286.1767046962}
// Request specific exchange rates
await exchangeRates().latest().symbols(['USD', 'GBP']).fetch(); // {USD: 1.1307, GBP: 0.89155}
// Request one specific exchange rate
await exchangeRates().latest().symbols('USD').fetch(); // 1.1307
})();
const { exchangeRates } = require('exchange-rates-api');
(async () => {
// Get historical rates for a time period
await exchangeRates().from('2018-01-01').to('2018-09-01').fetch();
// outputs: { '2018-02-28': { THB: 38.613, …, HUF: 313.97 }, …, { '2018-06-07': { … } } }
// Limit results to specific exchange rates to save bandwidth
await exchangeRates()
.from('2018-01-01').to('2018-09-01')
.symbols(['ILS', 'JPY'])
.fetch();
// Quote the historical rates against a different currency
await exchangeRates().from('2018-01-01').to('2018-09-01').base('USD');
})();
const { exchangeRates } = require('exchange-rates-api');
(async () => {
// Pass an YYYY-MM-DD (ISO 8601) string
await exchangeRates().at('2018-09-01').fetch();
// Pass another string
await exchangeRates().at('September 1, 2018').fetch();
// Pass a Date object
await exchangeRates().at(new Date(2019, 8, 1)).fetch();
})();
const { exchangeRates, currencies } = require('exchange-rates-api');
(async () => {
await exchangeRates().latest()
.base(currencies.USD)
.symbols([currencies.EUR, currencies.GBP])
.fetch();
})();
const { exchangeRates } = require('exchange-rates-api');
(async () => {
// Find the average exchange rate for January, 2018
await exchangeRates()
.from('2018-01-01').to('2018-01-31')
.base('USD').symbols('EUR')
.avg(); // 0.8356980613403501
// Set the number of decimal places
await exchangeRates()
.from('2018-01-01').to('2018-01-31')
.base('USD').symbols(['EUR', 'GBP'])
.avg(2); // { EUR: 0.84, GBP: 0.74 }
})();
const { convert } = require('exchange-rates-api');
(async () => {
let amount = await convert(2000, 'USD', 'EUR', '2018-01-01');
console.log(amount); // 1667.6394564000002
})();
const { exchangeRates } = require('exchange-rates-api');
// Grab the url we're going to request
let url = exchangeRates()
.from('2018-01-01').to('2018-09-01')
.base('USD').symbols(['EUR', 'GBP'])
.url;
console.log(url);
// https://api.ratesapi.io/history?start_at=2018-01-01&end_at=2018-09-01&base=USD&symbols=EUR,GBP
const { exchangeRates } = require('exchange-rates-api');
/* You can use it with pretty much any Fixer.io-compatible API */
(async () => {
await exchangeRates()
.setApiBaseUrl('https://api.exchangerate.host')
.latest()
.fetch(); // {THB: 34.978, PHP: 58.159, …, HUF: 323.58}
})();
const { exchangeRates } = require('exchange-rates-api');
/* `ExchangeRatesError` and `TypeError` are explicitly thrown
* sometimes, so you might want to handle them */
// async/await syntax
(async () => {
try {
/* This will throw an `ExchangeRateError` with the error
* message 'Cannot get historical rates before 1999' */
let rates = await exchangeRates().at('1990-01-01').fetch();
} catch (error) {
// Handle the error
}
})();
// Promises syntax
exchangeRates().at('1990-01-01').fetch()
.then(rates => {})
.catch(error => {
// Handle the error
});
The library supports any currency currently available on the European Central Bank's web service, which at the time of the latest release are as follows:
If you have spotted any bugs, or would like to request additional features from the library, please file an issue.
Generate them using jsdoc
$ npm run docs
There are a few basic unit tests in the
test directory, but we should definitely write more
Development dependencies
The MIT License, check the
LICENSE file