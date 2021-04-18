Exchange Rates

💰🌍 An unofficial node.js wrapper for the awesome and free ratesapi.io, which provides exchange rate lookups courtesy of the Central European Bank.

📦 Installation

npm i exchange-rates-api

⌨️ Usage

Once you have installed the npm package you can start using it immediately. Rates API does not require you to sign up, generate API keys etc.

const { exchangeRates } = require ( 'exchange-rates-api' ); ( async ( ) => { await exchangeRates().latest().fetch(); await exchangeRates().at( '2018-03-26' ).fetch(); await exchangeRates().latest().base( 'USD' ).fetch(); await exchangeRates().latest().symbols([ 'USD' , 'GBP' ]).fetch(); await exchangeRates().latest().symbols( 'USD' ).fetch(); })();

Rates history

const { exchangeRates } = require ( 'exchange-rates-api' ); ( async ( ) => { await exchangeRates().from( '2018-01-01' ).to( '2018-09-01' ).fetch(); await exchangeRates() .from( '2018-01-01' ).to( '2018-09-01' ) .symbols([ 'ILS' , 'JPY' ]) .fetch(); await exchangeRates().from( '2018-01-01' ).to( '2018-09-01' ).base( 'USD' ); })();

const { exchangeRates } = require ( 'exchange-rates-api' ); ( async ( ) => { await exchangeRates().at( '2018-09-01' ).fetch(); await exchangeRates().at( 'September 1, 2018' ).fetch(); await exchangeRates().at( new Date ( 2019 , 8 , 1 )).fetch(); })();

Currencies object

const { exchangeRates, currencies } = require ( 'exchange-rates-api' ); ( async ( ) => { await exchangeRates().latest() .base(currencies.USD) .symbols([currencies.EUR, currencies.GBP]) .fetch(); })();

Average rate for a specific time period

const { exchangeRates } = require ( 'exchange-rates-api' ); ( async ( ) => { await exchangeRates() .from( '2018-01-01' ).to( '2018-01-31' ) .base( 'USD' ).symbols( 'EUR' ) .avg(); await exchangeRates() .from( '2018-01-01' ).to( '2018-01-31' ) .base( 'USD' ).symbols([ 'EUR' , 'GBP' ]) .avg( 2 ); })();

Convert

const { convert } = require ( 'exchange-rates-api' ); ( async ( ) => { let amount = await convert( 2000 , 'USD' , 'EUR' , '2018-01-01' ); console .log(amount); })();

API URL

const { exchangeRates } = require ( 'exchange-rates-api' ); let url = exchangeRates() .from( '2018-01-01' ).to( '2018-09-01' ) .base( 'USD' ).symbols([ 'EUR' , 'GBP' ]) .url; console .log(url);

Using a different API

const { exchangeRates } = require ( 'exchange-rates-api' ); ( async ( ) => { await exchangeRates() .setApiBaseUrl( 'https://api.exchangerate.host' ) .latest() .fetch(); })();

Error handling

const { exchangeRates } = require ( 'exchange-rates-api' ); ( async ( ) => { try { let rates = await exchangeRates().at( '1990-01-01' ).fetch(); } catch (error) { } })(); exchangeRates().at( '1990-01-01' ).fetch() .then( rates => {}) .catch( error => { });

💰 Supported Currencies

The library supports any currency currently available on the European Central Bank's web service, which at the time of the latest release are as follows:

🐞 Bugs & Features

If you have spotted any bugs, or would like to request additional features from the library, please file an issue.

📚 Documentation

Read the docs

Generate them using jsdoc npm run docs

🧪 Unit Testing

There are a few basic unit tests in the test directory, but we should definitely write more

Development dependencies

Chai — a BDD / TDD assertion library for node and the browser

Mocha — a feature-rich JavaScript test framework running on Node.js and in the browser

fetch-mock — allows mocking http requests made using fetch or a library imitating its api, such as node-fetch or fetch-ponyfill

🗄 Dependencies

date-fns — Modern JavaScript date utility library

isomorphic-fetch — Isomorphic WHATWG Fetch API, for Node & Browserify

📖 License