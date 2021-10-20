The definition of the word exceptionless is: to be without exception. Exceptionless provides real-time error reporting for your JavaScript applications in the browser or in Node.js. It organizes the gathered information into simple actionable data that will help your app become exceptionless!
You can install the npm package via
npm install @exceptionless/browser --save
or via cdn `https://unpkg.com/@exceptionless/browser.
Next, you just need to call startup during your apps startup to automatically
capture unhandled errors.
import { Exceptionless } from "https://unpkg.com/@exceptionless/browser";
await Exceptionless.startup((c) => {
c.apiKey = "API_KEY_HERE";
c.setUserIdentity("12345678", "Blake");
// set some default data
c.defaultData["mydata"] = {
myGreeting: "Hello World"
};
c.defaultTags.push("Example", "JavaScript", "Browser");
});
try {
throw new Error("test");
} catch (error) {
await Exceptionless.submitException(error);
}
import { Exceptionless } from "@exceptionless/node";
await Exceptionless.startup((c) => {
c.apiKey = "API_KEY_HERE";
c.setUserIdentity("12345678", "Blake");
// set some default data
c.defaultData["mydata"] = {
myGreeting: "Hello World"
};
c.defaultTags.push("Example", "JavaScript", "Node");
});
try {
throw new Error("test");
} catch (error) {
await Exceptionless.submitException(error);
}
You can install Exceptionless either in your browser application using a
script
tag, or you can use the Node Package Manager (npm) to install the package.
Use one of the following methods to install Exceptionless into your browser application:
Add the following script tag at the very beginning of your page:
<script type="module">
import { Exceptionless } from "https://unpkg.com/@exceptionless/browser";
await Exceptionless.startup((c) => {
c.apiKey = "API_KEY_HERE";
});
</script>
Install the package by running
npm install @exceptionless/browser --save.
Import Exceptionless and call startup during app startup.
import { Exceptionless } from "@exceptionless/browser";
await Exceptionless.startup((c) => {
c.apiKey = "API_KEY_HERE";
});
Use this method to install Exceptionless into your Node application:
Install the package by running
npm install @exceptionless/node --save.
Import the Exceptionless module in your application:
import { Exceptionless } from "@exceptionless/node";
await Exceptionless.startup((c) => {
c.apiKey = "API_KEY_HERE";
});
In order to use Exceptionless, the
apiKey setting has to be configured first.
You can configure the
ExceptionlessClient class by calling
await Exceptionless.startup("API_KEY_HERE");. If you want to configure
additional client settings you'll want to call the
startup overload that takes
a callback as shown below:
await Exceptionless.startup((c) => {
c.apiKey = "API_KEY_HERE";
});
Please see the docs for more information on configuring the client.
Once configured, Exceptionless will automatically submit any unhandled exceptions that happen in your application to the Exceptionless server. The following sections will show you how to manually submit different event types as well as customize the data that is sent:
You may also want to submit log messages, feature usage data or other kinds of events. You can do this very easily with the fluent API:
import { Exceptionless } from "@exceptionless/browser";
await Exceptionless.submitLog("Logging made easy");
// You can also specify the log source and log level.
// We recommend specifying one of the following log levels: Trace, Debug, Info, Warn, Error
await Exceptionless.submitLog("app.logger", "This is so easy", "Info");
await Exceptionless.createLog("app.logger", "This is so easy", "Info").addTags("Exceptionless").submit();
// Submit feature usages
await Exceptionless.submitFeatureUsage("MyFeature");
await Exceptionless.createFeatureUsage("MyFeature").addTags("Exceptionless").submit();
// Submit a 404
await Exceptionless.submitNotFound("/somepage");
await Exceptionless.createNotFound("/somepage").addTags("Exceptionless").submit();
// Submit a custom event type
await Exceptionless.submitEvent({ message = "Low Fuel", type = "racecar", source = "Fuel System" });
In addition to automatically sending all unhandled exceptions, you may want to manually send exceptions to the service. You can do so by using code like this:
import { Exceptionless } from "@exceptionless/node";
await Exceptionless.startup("API_KEY_HERE");
try {
throw new Error("test");
} catch (error) {
await Exceptionless.submitException(error);
}
You can easily include additional information in your error reports using the fluent event builder API.
import { Exceptionless } from "@exceptionless/node";
await Exceptionless.startup("API_KEY_HERE");
try {
throw new Error("Unable to create order from quote.");
} catch (error) {
await Exceptionless.createException(error)
// Set the reference id of the event so we can search for it later (reference:id).
.setReferenceId("random guid")
// Add the order object (the ability to exclude specific fields will be coming in a future version).
.setProperty("Order", order)
// Set the quote number.
.setProperty("Quote", 123)
// Add an order tag.
.addTags("Order")
// Mark critical.
.markAsCritical()
// Set the coordinates of the end user.
.setGeo(43.595089, -88.444602)
// Set the user id that is in our system and provide a friendly name.
.setUserIdentity(user.Id, user.FullName)
// Submit the event.
.submit();
}
The Exceptionless client can also be configured to send data to your self hosted
instance. This is configured by setting the
serverUrl on the default
ExceptionlessClient when calling
startup:
await Exceptionless.startup((c) => {
c.apiKey = "API_KEY_HERE";
c.serverUrl = "http://localhost:5000";
});
By default the Exceptionless Client will report all available metadata including potential PII data. You can fine tune the collection of information via Data Exclusions or turning off collection completely.
Please visit the docs for detailed information on how to configure the client to meet your requirements.
If you need help, please contact us via in-app support, open an issue or join our chat on Discord. We’re always here to help if you have any questions!
If you find a bug or want to contribute a feature, feel free to create a pull request.
Clone this repository:
git clone https://github.com/exceptionless/Exceptionless.JavaScript.git
Install Node.js. Node is used for building and testing purposes.
Install the development dependencies using npm.
npm install
Build the project by running the following gulp command.
npm run build
Test the project by running the following gulp command.
npm run test
Thanks to all the people who have contributed!