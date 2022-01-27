❤️ Sponsor ExcellentExport.js project❤️

JavaScript export to Excel or CSV.

A quick JavaScript library to create export to Excel/CSV from HTML tables in the browser. No server required.

As part of the new version 3.0.0+, there is support for XLSX. The drawback is that the library is 600+ KB.

If you only need XLS or CSV, use 2.X.X versions.

Revision history:

Next

Activate XLSX compression by default. The example of index.bigtable.html went from 18Mb to 3Mb.

Allow RTL options on the whole file or sheet.

Fix (#591) remove columns parameter. Now it is not affected by repeated column numbers nor its order.

Start using Dependabot and get rid of Dependabot-preview

Added option openAsDownload: boolean . Use this option to download as a file without using an anchor tag. So download can be triggered from a button.

Transform the project from JavaScript to TypeScript

Configure Jest as test runner

Add fixValue and fixArray functions to configuration: these configuration functions can be used to manipulate the values of the cells.

Remove ES6 function syntax to support IE11

Configure TravisCI on GitHub

Remove columns by index

Filter rows by value

Updated build to Webpack 4.x.x

Fix old API for base64 and escaping problem.

XLSX support. This bumps the build size to 640 KB.

New API : ExcellentExport.convert(...)

Autogenerate download filename.

Data input from arrays or HTML Tables.

Multiple sheets for XLS or XLSX formats.

Add Webpack build.

Create UMD JavaScript module. Library can be loaded as a module (import, RequireJS, AMD, etc...) or standalone as window.ExcelentExport.

Fix export as a module.

Changed minifier to UglifyJS.

Fix CSV Chinese characters and other special characters display error in Windows Excel.

Fix URL.createObjectURL(...) on Firefox.

Now it can export to big files +2MB.

Minimum IE 11.

Links open with URL.createObjectURL(...).

NPM package available.

Using Semantic versioning (2.0.0 instead of 2.0).

Module can be loaded standalone or with RequireJS.

Change license to MIT.

Possibility to select a CSV delimiter.

Bower package available.

Compose package available.

Add LICENSE.txt with GPL v3

UTF-8 characters fixed.

Added minified version

Added CSV data export

Added Excel data export

Compatibility

Firefox

Chrome

Internet Explorer 11+

Install

npm

npm install excellentexport --save

yarn

yarn add excellentexport

bower

bower install excellentexport

Load

Include script in your HTML:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "dist/excellentexport.js" > </ script >

Include script in your HTML using CDN:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/excellentexport@3.4.3/dist/excellentexport.min.js" > </ script >

Require.js

< script src = "http://requirejs.org/docs/release/2.3.6/minified/require.js" > </ script > < script > require ([ 'dist/excellentexport' ], function ( ee ) { window .ExcellentExport = ee; }); </ script >

ES6 import

import ExcellentExport from 'excellentexport' ;

Usage

< table id = "datatable" > < tr > < td > 100 </ td > < td > 200 </ td > < td > 300 </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td > 400 </ td > < td > 500 </ td > < td > 600 </ td > </ tr > </ table > < a download = "somedata.xls" href = "#" onclick = "return ExcellentExport.excel(this, 'datatable', 'Sheet Name Here');" > Export to Excel </ a > < a download = "somedata.csv" href = "#" onclick = "return ExcellentExport.csv(this, 'datatable');" > Export to CSV </ a > < a download = "somedata.xlsx" href = "#" onclick = "return ExcellentExport.convert({ anchor: this, filename: 'data_123.array', format: 'xlsx'},[{name: 'Sheet Name Here 1', from: {table: 'datatable'}}]);" > Export to CSV </ a >

API

ExcellentExport.convert(options, sheets); Options: { anchor : String or HTML Element, format : 'xlsx' or 'xls' or 'csv' , filename : String , rtl : Use Right-to-left characters, boolean (optional) } Sheets must be an array of sheet configuration objects. Sheet description: [ { name : 'Sheet 1' , from : { table : String /Element, array : [...] }, removeColumns : [...], filterRowFn : function ( row ) { return true }, fixValue : function ( value, row, column ) { return fixedValue} fixArray : function ( array ) { return array} rtl : Use Right-to-left characters, boolean (optional) ... }, { ... }, ... ]

fixValue example

This is an example for the fixValue function to handle HTML tags inside a table cell. It transforms BR to line breaks and then strips all the HTML tags.

fixValue: ( value, row, col ) => { let v = value.replace( /<br>/gi , "

" ); let strippedString = v.replace( /(<([^>]+)>)/gi , "" ); return strippedString; }

Notes

IE8 or lower do not support data: url schema.

IE9 does not support data: url schema on links.

IE10 and above and Edge are supported via the Microsoft-specific msOpenOrSaveBlob method.

Test

python 2.x: python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000 python 3.x: python -m http.server 8000

Build

Install dependencies:

npm install

Build development version dist/excellentexport.js

npm run build

Build publish version of dist/excellentexport.js

npm run prod

Publish