ExcelJS

Read, manipulate and write spreadsheet data and styles to XLSX and JSON.

Reverse engineered from Excel spreadsheet files as a project.

Translations

Installation

npm install exceljs

New Features!

Contributions

Contributions are very welcome! It helps me know what features are desired or what bugs are causing the most pain.

I have just one request; If you submit a pull request for a bugfix, please add a unit-test or integration-test (in the spec folder) that catches the problem. Even a PR that just has a failing test is fine - I can analyse what the test is doing and fix the code from that.

Note: Please try to avoid modifying the package version in a PR. Versions are updated on release and any change will most likely result in merge collisions.

To be clear, all contributions added to this library will be included in the library's MIT licence.

Contents

const ExcelJS = require ( 'exceljs' );

To use the ES5 transpiled code, for example for node.js versions older than 10, use the dist/es5 path.

const ExcelJS = require ( 'exceljs/dist/es5' );

Note: The ES5 build has an implicit dependency on a number of polyfills which are no longer explicitly added by exceljs. You will need to add "core-js" and "regenerator-runtime" to your dependencies and include the following requires in your code before the exceljs import:

require ( 'core-js/modules/es.promise' ); require ( 'core-js/modules/es.string.includes' ); require ( 'core-js/modules/es.object.assign' ); require ( 'core-js/modules/es.object.keys' ); require ( 'core-js/modules/es.symbol' ); require ( 'core-js/modules/es.symbol.async-iterator' ); require ( 'regenerator-runtime/runtime' ); const ExcelJS = require ( 'exceljs/dist/es5' );

For IE 11, you'll also need a polyfill to support unicode regex patterns. For example,

const rewritePattern = require ( 'regexpu-core' ); const {generateRegexpuOptions} = require ( '@babel/helper-create-regexp-features-plugin/lib/util' ); const { RegExp } = global; try { new RegExp ( 'a' , 'u' ); } catch (err) { global.RegExp = function ( pattern, flags ) { if (flags && flags.includes( 'u' )) { return new RegExp (rewritePattern(pattern, flags, generateRegexpuOptions({flags, pattern}))); } return new RegExp (pattern, flags); }; global.RegExp.prototype = RegExp .prototype; }

ExcelJS publishes two browserified bundles inside the dist/ folder:

One with implicit dependencies on core-js polyfills...

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/babel-polyfill/6.26.0/polyfill.js" > </ script > < script src = "exceljs.js" > </ script >

And one without...

< script src = "--your-project's-pollyfills-here--" > </ script > < script src = "exceljs.bare.js" > </ script >

Create a Workbook⬆

const workbook = new ExcelJS.Workbook();

Set Workbook Properties⬆

workbook.creator = 'Me' ; workbook.lastModifiedBy = 'Her' ; workbook.created = new Date ( 1985 , 8 , 30 ); workbook.modified = new Date (); workbook.lastPrinted = new Date ( 2016 , 9 , 27 );

workbook.properties.date1904 = true ;

Set Calculation Properties⬆

workbook.calcProperties.fullCalcOnLoad = true ;

The Workbook views controls how many separate windows Excel will open when viewing the workbook.

workbook.views = [ { x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 10000 , height : 20000 , firstSheet : 0 , activeTab : 1 , visibility : 'visible' } ]

Add a Worksheet⬆

const sheet = workbook.addWorksheet( 'My Sheet' );

Use the second parameter of the addWorksheet function to specify options for the worksheet.

For Example:

const sheet = workbook.addWorksheet( 'My Sheet' , { properties :{ tabColor :{ argb : 'FFC0000' }}}); const sheet = workbook.addWorksheet( 'My Sheet' , { views : [{ showGridLines : false }]}); const sheet = workbook.addWorksheet( 'My Sheet' , { views :[{ state : 'frozen' , xSplit : 1 , ySplit : 1 }]}); const sheet = workbook.addWorksheet( 'My Sheet' , { headerFooter :{ firstHeader : "Hello Exceljs" , firstFooter : "Hello World" } }); const worksheet = workbook.addWorksheet( 'My Sheet' , { pageSetup :{ paperSize : 9 , orientation : 'landscape' } });

Remove a Worksheet⬆

Use the worksheet id to remove the sheet from workbook.

For Example:

const sheet = workbook.addWorksheet( 'My Sheet' ); workbook.removeWorksheet(sheet.id)

workbook.eachSheet( function ( worksheet, sheetId ) { }); const worksheet = workbook.getWorksheet( 'My Sheet' ); const worksheet = workbook.getWorksheet( 1 ); workbook.worksheets[ 0 ];

It's important to know that workbook.getWorksheet(1) != Workbook.worksheets[0] and workbook.getWorksheet(1) != Workbook.worksheets[1] , becouse workbook.worksheets[0].id may have any value.

worksheet.state = 'visible' ; worksheet.state = 'hidden' ; worksheet.state = 'veryHidden' ;

Worksheets support a property bucket to allow control over some features of the worksheet.

const worksheet = workbook.addWorksheet( 'sheet' , { properties :{ tabColor :{ argb : 'FF00FF00' }}}); const worksheetWriter = workbookWriter.addWorksheet( 'sheet' , { properties :{ outlineLevelCol : 1 }}); worksheet.properties.outlineLevelCol = 2 ; worksheet.properties.defaultRowHeight = 15 ;

Supported Properties

Name Default Description tabColor undefined Color of the tabs outlineLevelCol 0 The worksheet column outline level outlineLevelRow 0 The worksheet row outline level defaultRowHeight 15 Default row height defaultColWidth (optional) Default column width dyDescent 55 TBD

Some new metrics have been added to Worksheet...

Name Description rowCount The total row size of the document. Equal to the row number of the last row that has values. actualRowCount A count of the number of rows that have values. If a mid-document row is empty, it will not be included in the count. columnCount The total column size of the document. Equal to the maximum cell count from all of the rows actualColumnCount A count of the number of columns that have values.

All properties that can affect the printing of a sheet are held in a pageSetup object on the sheet.

const worksheet = workbook.addWorksheet( 'sheet' , { pageSetup :{ paperSize : 9 , orientation : 'landscape' } }); const worksheetWriter = workbookWriter.addWorksheet( 'sheet' , { pageSetup :{ fitToPage : true , fitToHeight : 5 , fitToWidth : 7 } }); worksheet.pageSetup.margins = { left : 0.7 , right : 0.7 , top : 0.75 , bottom : 0.75 , header : 0.3 , footer : 0.3 }; worksheet.pageSetup.printArea = 'A1:G20' ; worksheet.pageSetup.printArea = 'A1:G10&&A11:G20' ; worksheet.pageSetup.printTitlesRow = '1:3' ; worksheet.pageSetup.printTitlesColumn = 'A:C' ;

Supported pageSetup settings

Name Default Description margins Whitespace on the borders of the page. Units are inches. orientation 'portrait' Orientation of the page - i.e. taller (portrait) or wider (landscape) horizontalDpi 4294967295 Horizontal Dots per Inch. Default value is -1 verticalDpi 4294967295 Vertical Dots per Inch. Default value is -1 fitToPage Whether to use fitToWidth and fitToHeight or scale settings. Default is based on presence of these settings in the pageSetup object - if both are present, scale wins (i.e. default will be false) pageOrder 'downThenOver' Which order to print the pages - one of ['downThenOver', 'overThenDown'] blackAndWhite false Print without colour draft false Print with less quality (and ink) cellComments 'None' Where to place comments - one of ['atEnd', 'asDisplayed', 'None'] errors 'displayed' Where to show errors - one of ['dash', 'blank', 'NA', 'displayed'] scale 100 Percentage value to increase or reduce the size of the print. Active when fitToPage is false fitToWidth 1 How many pages wide the sheet should print on to. Active when fitToPage is true fitToHeight 1 How many pages high the sheet should print on to. Active when fitToPage is true paperSize What paper size to use (see below) showRowColHeaders false Whether to show the row numbers and column letters showGridLines false Whether to show grid lines firstPageNumber Which number to use for the first page horizontalCentered false Whether to center the sheet data horizontally verticalCentered false Whether to center the sheet data vertically

Example Paper Sizes

Name Value Letter undefined Legal 5 Executive 7 A3 8 A4 9 A5 11 B5 (JIS) 13 Envelope #10 20 Envelope DL 27 Envelope C5 28 Envelope B5 34 Envelope Monarch 37 Double Japan Postcard Rotated 82 16K 197x273 mm 119

Here's how to add headers and footers. The added content is mainly text, such as time, introduction, file information, etc., and you can set the style of the text. In addition, you can set different texts for the first page and even page.

Note: Images are not currently supported.

var sheet = workbook.addWorksheet( 'sheet' , { headerFooter :{ firstHeader : "Hello Exceljs" , firstFooter : "Hello World" } }); var worksheetWriter = workbookWriter.addWorksheet( 'sheet' , { headerFooter :{ firstHeader : "Hello Exceljs" , firstFooter : "Hello World" } }); worksheet.headerFooter.oddFooter = "Page &P of &N" ; worksheet.headerFooter.oddFooter = "Page &P of &N" ; worksheet.headerFooter.oddFooter = "&LPage &P of &N" ; worksheet.headerFooter.oddHeader = "&C&KCCCCCC&\"Aril\"52 exceljs" ; worksheet.headerFooter.oddFooter = "&Lexceljs&C&F&RPage &P" ; worksheet.headerFooter.differentFirst = true ; worksheet.headerFooter.firstHeader = "Hello Exceljs" ; worksheet.headerFooter.firstFooter = "Hello World"

Supported headerFooter settings

Name Default Description differentFirst false Set the value of differentFirst as true, which indicates that headers/footers for first page are different from the other pages differentOddEven false Set the value of differentOddEven as true, which indicates that headers/footers for odd and even pages are different oddHeader null Set header string for odd(default) pages, could format the string oddFooter null Set footer string for odd(default) pages, could format the string evenHeader null Set header string for even pages, could format the string evenFooter null Set footer string for even pages, could format the string firstHeader null Set header string for the first page, could format the string firstFooter null Set footer string for the first page, could format the string

Script Commands

Commands Description &L Set position to the left &C Set position to the center &R Set position to the right &P The current page number &N The total number of pages &D The current date &T The current time &G A picture &A The worksheet name &F The file name &B Make text bold &I Italicize text &U Underline text &"font name" font name, for example &"Aril" &font size font size, for example 12 &KHEXCode font color, for example &KCCCCCC

Worksheets now support a list of views, that control how Excel presents the sheet:

frozen - where a number of rows and columns to the top and left are frozen in place. Only the bottom right section will scroll

split - where the view is split into 4 sections, each semi-independently scrollable.

Each view also supports various properties:

Name Default Description state 'normal' Controls the view state - one of normal, frozen or split rightToLeft false Sets the worksheet view's orientation to right-to-left activeCell undefined The currently selected cell showRuler true Shows or hides the ruler in Page Layout showRowColHeaders true Shows or hides the row and column headers (e.g. A1, B1 at the top and 1,2,3 on the left showGridLines true Shows or hides the gridlines (shown for cells where borders have not been defined) zoomScale 100 Percentage zoom to use for the view zoomScaleNormal 100 Normal zoom for the view style undefined Presentation style - one of pageBreakPreview or pageLayout. Note pageLayout is not compatible with frozen views

Frozen views support the following extra properties:

Name Default Description xSplit 0 How many columns to freeze. To freeze rows only, set this to 0 or undefined ySplit 0 How many rows to freeze. To freeze columns only, set this to 0 or undefined topLeftCell special Which cell will be top-left in the bottom-right pane. Note: cannot be a frozen cell. Defaults to first unfrozen cell

worksheet.views = [ { state : 'frozen' , xSplit : 2 , ySplit : 3 , topLeftCell : 'G10' , activeCell : 'A1' } ];

Split views support the following extra properties:

Name Default Description xSplit 0 How many points from the left to place the splitter. To split vertically, set this to 0 or undefined ySplit 0 How many points from the top to place the splitter. To split horizontally, set this to 0 or undefined topLeftCell undefined Which cell will be top-left in the bottom-right pane. activePane undefined Which pane will be active - one of topLeft, topRight, bottomLeft and bottomRight

worksheet.views = [ { state : 'split' , xSplit : 2000 , ySplit : 3000 , topLeftCell : 'G10' , activeCell : 'A1' } ];

It is possible to apply an auto filter to your worksheet.

worksheet.autoFilter = 'A1:C1' ;

While the range string is the standard form of the autoFilter, the worksheet will also support the following values:

worksheet.autoFilter = { from : 'A1' , to : 'C1' , } worksheet.autoFilter = { from : { row : 3 , column : 1 }, to : { row : 5 , column : 12 } } worksheet.autoFilter = { from : 'D3' , to : { row : 7 , column : 5 } }

worksheet.columns = [ { header : 'Id' , key : 'id' , width : 10 }, { header : 'Name' , key : 'name' , width : 32 }, { header : 'D.O.B.' , key : 'DOB' , width : 10 , outlineLevel : 1 } ]; const idCol = worksheet.getColumn( 'id' ); const nameCol = worksheet.getColumn( 'B' ); const dobCol = worksheet.getColumn( 3 ); dobCol.header = 'Date of Birth' ; dobCol.header = [ 'Date of Birth' , 'A.K.A. D.O.B.' ]; dobCol.key = 'dob' ; dobCol.width = 15 ; dobCol.hidden = true ; worksheet.getColumn( 4 ).outlineLevel = 0 ; worksheet.getColumn( 5 ).outlineLevel = 1 ; expect(worksheet.getColumn( 4 ).collapsed).to.equal( false ); expect(worksheet.getColumn( 5 ).collapsed).to.equal( true ); dobCol.eachCell( function ( cell, rowNumber ) { }); dobCol.eachCell({ includeEmpty : true }, function ( cell, rowNumber ) { }); worksheet.getColumn( 6 ).values = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; worksheet.getColumn( 7 ).values = [,, 2 , 3 ,, 5 ,, 7 ,,,, 11 ]; worksheet.spliceColumns( 3 , 2 ); const newCol3Values = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; const newCol4Values = [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' , 'four' , 'five' ]; worksheet.spliceColumns( 3 , 1 , newCol3Values, newCol4Values);

const row = worksheet.getRow( 5 ); const rows = worksheet.getRows( 5 , 2 ); const row = worksheet.lastRow; row.height = 42.5 ; row.hidden = true ; worksheet.getRow( 4 ).outlineLevel = 0 ; worksheet.getRow( 5 ).outlineLevel = 1 ; expect(worksheet.getRow( 4 ).collapsed).to.equal( false ); expect(worksheet.getRow( 5 ).collapsed).to.equal( true ); row.getCell( 1 ).value = 5 ; row.getCell( 'name' ).value = 'Zeb' ; row.getCell( 'C' ).value = new Date (); row = worksheet.getRow( 4 ).values; expect(row[ 5 ]).toEqual( 'Kyle' ); row.values = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; expect(row.getCell( 1 ).value).toEqual( 1 ); expect(row.getCell( 2 ).value).toEqual( 2 ); expect(row.getCell( 3 ).value).toEqual( 3 ); const values = [] values[ 5 ] = 7 ; values[ 10 ] = 'Hello, World!' ; row.values = values; expect(row.getCell( 1 ).value).toBeNull(); expect(row.getCell( 5 ).value).toEqual( 7 ); expect(row.getCell( 10 ).value).toEqual( 'Hello, World!' ); row.values = { id : 13 , name : 'Thing 1' , dob : new Date () }; row.addPageBreak(); worksheet.eachRow( function ( row, rowNumber ) { console .log( 'Row ' + rowNumber + ' = ' + JSON .stringify(row.values)); }); worksheet.eachRow({ includeEmpty : true }, function ( row, rowNumber ) { console .log( 'Row ' + rowNumber + ' = ' + JSON .stringify(row.values)); }); row.eachCell( function ( cell, colNumber ) { console .log( 'Cell ' + colNumber + ' = ' + cell.value); }); row.eachCell({ includeEmpty : true }, function ( cell, colNumber ) { console .log( 'Cell ' + colNumber + ' = ' + cell.value); }); row.commit(); const rowSize = row.cellCount; const numValues = row.actualCellCount;

worksheet.addRow({ id : 1 , name : 'John Doe' , dob : new Date ( 1970 , 1 , 1 )}); worksheet.addRow({ id : 2 , name : 'Jane Doe' , dob : new Date ( 1965 , 1 , 7 )}); worksheet.addRow([ 3 , 'Sam' , new Date ()]); const rowValues = []; rowValues[ 1 ] = 4 ; rowValues[ 5 ] = 'Kyle' ; rowValues[ 9 ] = new Date (); worksheet.addRow(rowValues); const newRow = worksheet.addRow(rowValues, 'i' ); const rows = [ [ 5 , 'Bob' , new Date ()], { id : 6 , name : 'Barbara' , dob : new Date ()} ]; const newRows = worksheet.addRows(rows); const newRowsStyled = worksheet.addRows(rows, 'i' );

Parameter Description Default Value value/s The new row/s values style 'i' for inherit from row above, 'i+' to include empty cells, 'n' for none 'n'

Handling Individual Cells⬆

const cell = worksheet.getCell( 'C3' ); cell.value = new Date ( 1968 , 5 , 1 ); expect(cell.type).toEqual(Excel.ValueType.Date); myInput.value = cell.text; const html = '<div>' + cell.html + '</div>' ;

worksheet.mergeCells( 'A4:B5' ); worksheet.getCell( 'B5' ).value = 'Hello, World!' ; expect(worksheet.getCell( 'B5' ).value).toBe(worksheet.getCell( 'A4' ).value); expect(worksheet.getCell( 'B5' ).master).toBe(worksheet.getCell( 'A4' )); expect(worksheet.getCell( 'B5' ).style).toBe(worksheet.getCell( 'A4' ).style); worksheet.getCell( 'B5' ).style.font = myFonts.arial; expect(worksheet.getCell( 'A4' ).style.font).toBe(myFonts.arial); worksheet.unMergeCells( 'A4' ); expect(worksheet.getCell( 'B5' ).style).not.toBe(worksheet.getCell( 'A4' ).style); expect(worksheet.getCell( 'B5' ).style.font).not.toBe(myFonts.arial); worksheet.mergeCells( 'K10' , 'M12' ); worksheet.mergeCells( 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 );

insertRow(pos, value, style = 'n' ) insertRows(pos, values, style = 'n' ) worksheet.insertRow( 1 , { id : 1 , name : 'John Doe' , dob : new Date ( 1970 , 1 , 1 )}); worksheet.insertRow( 1 , { id : 2 , name : 'Jane Doe' , dob : new Date ( 1965 , 1 , 7 )}); worksheet.insertRow( 1 , [ 3 , 'Sam' , new Date ()]); var rowValues = []; rowValues[ 1 ] = 4 ; rowValues[ 5 ] = 'Kyle' ; rowValues[ 9 ] = new Date (); const insertedRow = worksheet.insertRow( 1 , rowValues); const insertedRowInherited = worksheet.insertRow( 1 , rowValues, 'i' ); const insertedRowOriginal = worksheet.insertRow( 1 , rowValues, 'o' ); var rows = [ [ 5 , 'Bob' , new Date ()], { id : 6 , name : 'Barbara' , dob : new Date ()} ]; const insertedRows = worksheet.insertRows( 1 , rows); const insertedRowsInherited = worksheet.insertRows( 1 , rows, 'i' ); const insertedRowsOriginal = worksheet.insertRows( 1 , rows, 'o' );

Parameter Description Default Value pos Row number where you want to insert, pushing down all rows from there value/s The new row/s values style 'i' for inherit from row above, , 'i+' to include empty cells, 'o' for original style, 'o+' to include empty cells, 'n' for none 'n'

worksheet.spliceRows( 4 , 3 ); const newRow3Values = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; const newRow4Values = [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' , 'four' , 'five' ]; worksheet.spliceRows( 3 , 1 , newRow3Values, newRow4Values); row.splice( 3 , 2 ); row.splice( 4 , 1 , 'new value 1' , 'new value 2' );

Parameter Description Default Value start Starting point to splice from count Number of rows/cells to remove ...inserts New row/cell values to insert

Duplicate a Row⬆

duplicateRow(start, amount = 1 , insert = true ) const wb = new ExcelJS.Workbook(); const ws = wb.addWorksheet( 'duplicateTest' ); ws.getCell( 'A1' ).value = 'One' ; ws.getCell( 'A2' ).value = 'Two' ; ws.getCell( 'A3' ).value = 'Three' ; ws.getCell( 'A4' ).value = 'Four' ; ws.duplicateRow( 1 , 2 , false );

Parameter Description Default Value start Row number you want to duplicate (first in excel is 1) amount The times you want to duplicate the row 1 insert true if you want to insert new rows for the duplicates, or false if you want to replace them true

Individual cells (or multiple groups of cells) can have names assigned to them. The names can be used in formulas and data validation (and probably more).

worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).name = 'PI' ; expect(worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).name).to.equal( 'PI' ); worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).names = [ 'thing1' , 'thing2' ]; expect(worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).names).to.have.members([ 'thing1' , 'thing2' ]); worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).removeName( 'thing1' ); expect(worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).names).to.have.members([ 'thing2' ]);

Cells can define what values are valid or not and provide prompting to the user to help guide them.

Validation types can be one of the following:

Type Description list Define a discrete set of valid values. Excel will offer these in a dropdown for easy entry whole The value must be a whole number decimal The value must be a decimal number textLength The value may be text but the length is controlled custom A custom formula controls the valid values

For types other than list or custom, the following operators affect the validation:

Operator Description between Values must lie between formula results notBetween Values must not lie between formula results equal Value must equal formula result notEqual Value must not equal formula result greaterThan Value must be greater than formula result lessThan Value must be less than formula result greaterThanOrEqual Value must be greater than or equal to formula result lessThanOrEqual Value must be less than or equal to formula result

worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).dataValidation = { type : 'list' , allowBlank : true , formulae : [ '"One,Two,Three,Four"' ] }; worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).dataValidation = { type : 'list' , allowBlank : true , formulae : [ '$D$5:$F$5' ] }; worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).dataValidation = { type : 'whole' , operator : 'notEqual' , showErrorMessage : true , formulae : [ 5 ], errorStyle : 'error' , errorTitle : 'Five' , error : 'The value must not be Five' }; worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).dataValidation = { type : 'decimal' , operator : 'between' , allowBlank : true , showInputMessage : true , formulae : [ 1.5 , 7 ], promptTitle : 'Decimal' , prompt : 'The value must between 1.5 and 7' }; worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).dataValidation = { type : 'textLength' , operator : 'lessThan' , showErrorMessage : true , allowBlank : true , formulae : [ 15 ] }; worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).dataValidation = { type : 'date' , operator : 'lessThan' , showErrorMessage : true , allowBlank : true , formulae : [ new Date ( 2016 , 0 , 1 )] };

Add old style comment to a cell

worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).note = 'Hello, ExcelJS!' ; ws.getCell( 'B1' ).note = { texts : [ { 'font' : { 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'theme' : 0 }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'family' : 2 , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : 'This is ' }, { 'font' : { 'italic' : true , 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'theme' : 0 }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : 'a' }, { 'font' : { 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'theme' : 1 }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'family' : 2 , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : ' ' }, { 'font' : { 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'argb' : 'FFFF6600' }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : 'colorful' }, { 'font' : { 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'theme' : 1 }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'family' : 2 , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : ' text ' }, { 'font' : { 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'argb' : 'FFCCFFCC' }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : 'with' }, { 'font' : { 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'theme' : 1 }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'family' : 2 , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : ' in-cell ' }, { 'font' : { 'bold' : true , 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'theme' : 1 }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'family' : 2 , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : 'format' }, ], margins : { insetmode : 'custom' , inset : [ 0.25 , 0.25 , 0.35 , 0.35 ] }, protection : { locked : True, lockText : False }, editAs : 'twoCells' , };

The following table defines the properties supported by cell comments.

Field Required Default Value Description texts Y The text of the comment margins N {} Determines the value of margins for automatic or custom cell comments protection N {} Specifying the lock status of objects and object text using protection attributes editAs N 'absolute' Use the 'editAs' attribute to specify how the annotation is anchored to the cell

Determine the page margin setting mode of the cell annotation, automatic or custom mode.

ws.getCell( 'B1' ).note.margins = { insetmode : 'custom' , inset : [ 0.25 , 0.25 , 0.35 , 0.35 ] }

Supported Margins Properties⬆

Property Required Default Value Description insetmode N 'auto' Determines whether comment margins are set automatically and the value is 'auto' or 'custom' inset N [0.13, 0.13, 0.25, 0.25] Whitespace on the borders of the comment. Units are centimeter. Direction is left, top, right, bottom

Note: This inset setting takes effect only when the value of insetmode is 'custom'.

Specifying the lock status of objects and object text using protection attributes.

ws.getCell( 'B1' ).note.protection = { locked : 'False' , lockText : 'False' , };

Supported Protection Properties⬆

Property Required Default Value Description locked N 'True' This element specifies that the object is locked when the sheet is protected lockText N 'True' This element specifies that the text of the object is locked

Note: Locked objects are valid only when the worksheet is protected.

The cell comments can also have the property 'editAs' which will control how the comments is anchored to the cell(s). It can have one of the following values:

ws.getCell( 'B1' ).note.editAs = 'twoCells' ;

Value Description twoCells It specifies that the size and position of the note varies with cells oneCells It specifies that the size of the note is fixed and the position changes with the cell absolute This is the default. Comments will not be moved or sized with cells

Tables allow for in-sheet manipulation of tabular data.

To add a table to a worksheet, define a table model and call addTable:

ws.addTable({ name : 'MyTable' , ref : 'A1' , headerRow : true , totalsRow : true , style : { theme : 'TableStyleDark3' , showRowStripes : true , }, columns : [ { name : 'Date' , totalsRowLabel : 'Totals:' , filterButton : true }, { name : 'Amount' , totalsRowFunction : 'sum' , filterButton : false }, ], rows : [ [ new Date ( '2019-07-20' ), 70.10 ], [ new Date ( '2019-07-21' ), 70.60 ], [ new Date ( '2019-07-22' ), 70.10 ], ], });

Note: Adding a table to a worksheet will modify the sheet by placing headers and row data to the sheet. Any data on the sheet covered by the resulting table (including headers and totals) will be overwritten.

The following table defines the properties supported by tables.

Table Property Description Required Default Value name The name of the table Y displayName The display name of the table N name ref Top left cell of the table Y headerRow Show headers at top of table N true totalsRow Show totals at bottom of table N false style Extra style properties N {} columns Column definitions Y rows Rows of data Y

Table Style Properties⬆

The following table defines the properties supported within the table style property.

Style Property Description Required Default Value theme The colour theme of the table N 'TableStyleMedium2' showFirstColumn Highlight the first column (bold) N false showLastColumn Highlight the last column (bold) N false showRowStripes Alternate rows shown with background colour N false showColumnStripes Alternate rows shown with background colour N false

Table Column Properties⬆

The following table defines the properties supported within each table column.

Column Property Description Required Default Value name The name of the column, also used in the header Y filterButton Switches the filter control in the header N false totalsRowLabel Label to describe the totals row (first column) N 'Total' totalsRowFunction Name of the totals function N 'none' totalsRowFormula Optional formula for custom functions N

The following table list the valid values for the totalsRowFunction property defined by columns. If any value other than 'custom' is used, it is not necessary to include the associated formula as this will be inserted by the table.

Totals Functions Description none No totals function for this column average Compute average for the column countNums Count the entries that are numbers count Count of entries max The maximum value in this column min The minimum value in this column stdDev The standard deviation for this column var The variance for this column sum The sum of entries for this column custom A custom formula. Requires an associated totalsRowFormula value.

Table Style Themes⬆

Valid theme names follow the following pattern:

"TableStyle[Shade][Number]"

Shades, Numbers can be one of:

Light, 1-21

Medium, 1-28

Dark, 1-11

For no theme, use the value null.

Note: custom table themes are not supported by exceljs yet.

Tables support a set of manipulation functions that allow data to be added or removed and some properties to be changed. Since many of these operations may have on-sheet effects, the changes must be committed once complete.

All index values in the table are zero based, so the first row number and first column number is 0.

Adding or Removing Headers and Totals

const table = ws.getTable( 'MyTable' ); table.headerRow = true ; table.totalsRow = false ; table.commit();

Relocating a Table

const table = ws.getTable( 'MyTable' ); table.ref = 'D4' ; table.commit();

Adding and Removing Rows

const table = ws.getTable( 'MyTable' ); table.removeRows( 0 , 2 ); table.addRow([ new Date ( '2019-08-05' ), 5 , 'Mid' ], 5 ); table.addRow([ new Date ( '2019-08-10' ), 10 , 'End' ]); table.commit();

Adding and Removing Columns

const table = ws.getTable( 'MyTable' ); table.removeColumns( 1 , 1 ); table.addColumn( { name : 'Letter' , totalsRowFunction : 'custom' , totalsRowFormula : 'ROW()' , totalsRowResult : 6 , filterButton : true }, [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' ], 2 ); table.commit();

Change Column Properties

const table = ws.getTable( 'MyTable' ); const column = table.getColumn( 1 ); column.name = 'Code' ; column.filterButton = true ; column.style = { font :{ bold : true , name : 'Comic Sans MS' }}; column.totalsRowLabel = 'Totals' ; column.totalsRowFunction = 'custom' ; column.totalsRowFormula = 'ROW()' ; column.totalsRowResult = 10 ; table.commit();

Cells, Rows and Columns each support a rich set of styles and formats that affect how the cells are displayed.

Styles are set by assigning the following properties:

ws.getCell( 'A1' ).numFmt = '0.00%' ; ws.columns = [ { header : 'Id' , key : 'id' , width : 10 }, { header : 'Name' , key : 'name' , width : 32 , style : { font : { name : 'Arial Black' } } }, { header : 'D.O.B.' , key : 'DOB' , width : 10 , style : { numFmt : 'dd/mm/yyyy' } } ]; ws.getColumn( 3 ).numFmt = '"£"#,##0.00;[Red]\-"£"#,##0.00' ; ws.getRow( 2 ).font = { name : 'Comic Sans MS' , family : 4 , size : 16 , underline : 'double' , bold : true };

When a style is applied to a row or column, it will be applied to all currently existing cells in that row or column. Also, any new cell that is created will inherit its initial styles from the row and column it belongs to.

If a cell's row and column both define a specific style (e.g. font), the cell will use the row style over the column style. However if the row and column define different styles (e.g. column.numFmt and row.font), the cell will inherit the font from the row and the numFmt from the column.

Caveat: All the above properties (with the exception of numFmt, which is a string), are JS object structures. If the same style object is assigned to more than one spreadsheet entity, then each entity will share the same style object. If the style object is later modified before the spreadsheet is serialized, then all entities referencing that style object will be modified too. This behaviour is intended to prioritize performance by reducing the number of JS objects created. If you want the style objects to be independent, you will need to clone them before assigning them. Also, by default, when a document is read from file (or stream) if spreadsheet entities share similar styles, then they will reference the same style object too.

ws.getCell( 'A1' ).value = 1.6 ; ws.getCell( 'A1' ).numFmt = '# ?/?' ; ws.getCell( 'B1' ).value = 0.016 ; ws.getCell( 'B1' ).numFmt = '0.00%' ;

ws.getCell( 'A1' ).font = { name : 'Comic Sans MS' , family : 4 , size : 16 , underline : true , bold : true }; ws.getCell( 'A2' ).font = { name : 'Arial Black' , color : { argb : 'FF00FF00' }, family : 2 , size : 14 , italic : true }; ws.getCell( 'A3' ).font = { vertAlign : 'superscript' }; const font = { name : 'Arial' , size : 12 }; ws.getCell( 'A3' ).font = font; font.size = 20 ;

Font Property Description Example Value(s) name Font name. 'Arial', 'Calibri', etc. family Font family for fallback. An integer value. 1 - Serif, 2 - Sans Serif, 3 - Mono, Others - unknown scheme Font scheme. 'minor', 'major', 'none' charset Font charset. An integer value. 1, 2, etc. size Font size. An integer value. 9, 10, 12, 16, etc. color Colour description, an object containing an ARGB value. { argb: 'FFFF0000'} bold Font weight true, false italic Font slope true, false underline Font underline style true, false, 'none', 'single', 'double', 'singleAccounting', 'doubleAccounting' strike Font strikethrough true, false outline Font outline true, false vertAlign Vertical align 'superscript', 'subscript'

ws.getCell( 'A1' ).alignment = { vertical : 'top' , horizontal : 'left' }; ws.getCell( 'B1' ).alignment = { vertical : 'middle' , horizontal : 'center' }; ws.getCell( 'C1' ).alignment = { vertical : 'bottom' , horizontal : 'right' }; ws.getCell( 'D1' ).alignment = { wrapText : true }; ws.getCell( 'E1' ).alignment = { indent : 1 }; ws.getCell( 'F1' ).alignment = { textRotation : 30 }; ws.getCell( 'G1' ).alignment = { textRotation : -45 }; ws.getCell( 'H1' ).alignment = { textRotation : 'vertical' };

Valid Alignment Property Values

horizontal vertical wrapText shrinkToFit indent readingOrder textRotation left top true true integer rtl 0 to 90 center middle false false ltr -1 to -90 right bottom vertical fill distributed justify justify centerContinuous distributed

ws.getCell( 'A1' ).border = { top : { style : 'thin' }, left : { style : 'thin' }, bottom : { style : 'thin' }, right : { style : 'thin' } }; ws.getCell( 'A3' ).border = { top : { style : 'double' , color : { argb : 'FF00FF00' }}, left : { style : 'double' , color : { argb : 'FF00FF00' }}, bottom : { style : 'double' , color : { argb : 'FF00FF00' }}, right : { style : 'double' , color : { argb : 'FF00FF00' }} }; ws.getCell( 'A5' ).border = { diagonal : { up : true , down : true , style : 'thick' , color : { argb : 'FFFF0000' }} };

Valid Border Styles

thin

dotted

dashDot

hair

dashDotDot

slantDashDot

mediumDashed

mediumDashDotDot

mediumDashDot

medium

double

thick

ws.getCell( 'A1' ).fill = { type : 'pattern' , pattern : 'darkVertical' , fgColor :{ argb : 'FFFF0000' } }; ws.getCell( 'A2' ).fill = { type : 'pattern' , pattern : 'darkTrellis' , fgColor :{ argb : 'FFFFFF00' }, bgColor :{ argb : 'FF0000FF' } }; ws.getCell( 'A3' ).fill = { type : 'pattern' , pattern : 'solid' , fgColor :{ argb : 'F08080' }, }; ws.getCell( 'A4' ).fill = { type : 'gradient' , gradient : 'angle' , degree : 0 , stops : [ { position : 0 , color :{ argb : 'FF0000FF' }}, { position : 0.5 , color :{ argb : 'FFFFFFFF' }}, { position : 1 , color :{ argb : 'FF0000FF' }} ] }; ws.getCell( 'A5' ).fill = { type : 'gradient' , gradient : 'path' , center :{ left : 0.5 , top : 0.5 }, stops : [ { position : 0 , color :{ argb : 'FFFF0000' }}, { position : 1 , color :{ argb : 'FF00FF00' }} ] };

Property Required Description type Y Value: 'pattern'

Specifies this fill uses patterns pattern Y Specifies type of pattern (see Valid Pattern Types below) fgColor N Specifies the pattern foreground color. Default is black. bgColor N Specifies the pattern background color. Default is white.

Note: If you want to fill a cell using the solid pattern, then you don't need to specify bgColor . See example above for cell A3 with a solid pattern and a coral fgColor .

Valid Pattern Types

none

solid

darkGray

mediumGray

lightGray

gray125

gray0625

darkHorizontal

darkVertical

darkDown

darkUp

darkGrid

darkTrellis

lightHorizontal

lightVertical

lightDown

lightUp

lightGrid

lightTrellis

Property Required Description type Y Value: 'gradient'

Specifies this fill uses gradients gradient Y Specifies gradient type. One of ['angle', 'path'] degree angle For 'angle' gradient, specifies the direction of the gradient. 0 is from the left to the right. Values from 1 - 359 rotates the direction clockwise center path For 'path' gradient. Specifies the relative coordinates for the start of the path. 'left' and 'top' values range from 0 to 1 stops Y Specifies the gradient colour sequence. Is an array of objects containing position and color starting with position 0 and ending with position 1. Intermediary positions may be used to specify other colours on the path.

Caveats

Using the interface above it may be possible to create gradient fill effects not possible using the XLSX editor program. For example, Excel only supports angle gradients of 0, 45, 90 and 135. Similarly the sequence of stops may also be limited by the UI with positions [0,1] or [0,0.5,1] as the only options. Take care with this fill to be sure it is supported by the target XLSX viewers.

Individual cells now support rich text or in-cell formatting. Rich text values can control the font properties of any number of sub-strings within the text value. See Fonts for a complete list of details on what font properties are supported.

ws.getCell( 'A1' ).value = { 'richText' : [ { 'font' : { 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'theme' : 0 }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'family' : 2 , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : 'This is ' }, { 'font' : { 'italic' : true , 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'theme' : 0 }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : 'a' }, { 'font' : { 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'theme' : 1 }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'family' : 2 , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : ' ' }, { 'font' : { 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'argb' : 'FFFF6600' }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : 'colorful' }, { 'font' : { 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'theme' : 1 }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'family' : 2 , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : ' text ' }, { 'font' : { 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'argb' : 'FFCCFFCC' }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : 'with' }, { 'font' : { 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'theme' : 1 }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'family' : 2 , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : ' in-cell ' }, { 'font' : { 'bold' : true , 'size' : 12 , 'color' : { 'theme' : 1 }, 'name' : 'Calibri' , 'family' : 2 , 'scheme' : 'minor' }, 'text' : 'format' } ] }; expect(ws.getCell( 'A1' ).text).to.equal( 'This is a colorful text with in-cell format' ); expect(ws.getCell( 'A1' ).type).to.equal(Excel.ValueType.RichText);

Cell level protection can be modified using the protection property.

ws.getCell( 'A1' ).protection = { locked : false , hidden : true , };

Supported Protection Properties

Property Default Description locked true Specifies whether a cell will be locked if the sheet is protected. hidden false Specifies whether a cell's formula will be visible if the sheet is protected.

Conditional formatting allows a sheet to show specific styles, icons, etc depending on cell values or any arbitrary formula.

Conditional formatting rules are added at the sheet level and will typically cover a range of cells.

Multiple rules can be applied to a given cell range and each rule will apply its own style.

If multiple rules affect a given cell, the rule priority value will determine which rule wins out if competing styles collide. The rule with the lower priority value wins. If priority values are not specified for a given rule, ExcelJS will assign them in ascending order.

Note: at present, only a subset of conditional formatting rules are supported. Specifically, only the formatting rules that do not require XML rendering inside an <extLst> element. This means that datasets and three specific icon sets (3Triangles, 3Stars, 5Boxes) are not supported.

worksheet.addConditionalFormatting({ ref : 'A1:E7' , rules : [ { type : 'expression' , formulae : [ 'MOD(ROW()+COLUMN(),2)=0' ], style : { fill : { type : 'pattern' , pattern : 'solid' , bgColor : { argb : 'FF00FF00' }}}, } ] })

Supported Conditional Formatting Rule Types

Type Description expression Any custom function may be used to activate the rule. cellIs Compares cell value with supplied formula using specified operator top10 Applies formatting to cells with values in top (or bottom) ranges aboveAverage Applies formatting to cells with values above (or below) average colorScale Applies a coloured background to cells based on where their values lie in the range iconSet Adds one of a range of icons to cells based on value containsText Applies formatting based on whether cell a specific text timePeriod Applies formatting based on whether cell datetime value lies within a specified range

Field Optional Default Description type 'expression' priority Y <auto> determines priority ordering of styles formulae array of 1 formula string that returns a true/false value. To reference the cell value, use the top-left cell address style style structure to apply if the formula returns true

Field Optional Default Description type 'cellIs' priority Y <auto> determines priority ordering of styles operator how to compare cell value with formula result formulae array of 1 formula string that returns the value to compare against each cell style style structure to apply if the comparison returns true

Cell Is Operators

Operator Description equal Apply format if cell value equals formula value greaterThan Apply format if cell value is greater than formula value lessThan Apply format if cell value is less than formula value between Apply format if cell value is between two formula values (inclusive)

Field Optional Default Description type 'top10' priority Y <auto> determines priority ordering of styles rank Y 10 specifies how many top (or bottom) values are included in the formatting percent Y false if true, the rank field is a percentage, not an absolute bottom Y false if true, the bottom values are included instead of the top style style structure to apply if the comparison returns true

Field Optional Default Description type 'aboveAverage' priority Y <auto> determines priority ordering of styles aboveAverage Y false if true, the rank field is a percentage, not an absolute style style structure to apply if the comparison returns true

Field Optional Default Description type 'colorScale' priority Y <auto> determines priority ordering of styles cfvo array of 2 to 5 Conditional Formatting Value Objects specifying way-points in the value range color corresponding array of colours to use at given way points style style structure to apply if the comparison returns true

Field Optional Default Description type 'iconSet' priority Y <auto> determines priority ordering of styles iconSet Y 3TrafficLights name of icon set to use showValue true Specifies whether the cells in the applied range display the icon and cell value, or the icon only reverse false Specifies whether the icons in the icon set specified in iconSet are show in reserve order. If custom equals "true" this value must be ignored custom false Specifies whether a custom set of icons is used cfvo array of 2 to 5 Conditional Formatting Value Objects specifying way-points in the value range style style structure to apply if the comparison returns true

Field Optional Default Description type 'dataBar' priority Y <auto> determines priority ordering of styles minLength 0 Specifies the length of the shortest data bar in this conditional formatting range maxLength 100 Specifies the length of the longest data bar in this conditional formatting range showValue true Specifies whether the cells in the conditional formatting range display both the data bar and the numeric value or the data bar gradient true Specifies whether the data bar has a gradient fill border true Specifies whether the data bar has a border negativeBarColorSameAsPositive true Specifies whether the data bar has a negative bar color that is different from the positive bar color negativeBarBorderColorSameAsPositive true Specifies whether the data bar has a negative border color that is different from the positive border color axisPosition 'auto' Specifies the axis position for the data bar direction 'leftToRight' Specifies the direction of the data bar cfvo array of 2 to 5 Conditional Formatting Value Objects specifying way-points in the value range style style structure to apply if the comparison returns true

Field Optional Default Description type 'containsText' priority Y <auto> determines priority ordering of styles operator type of text comparison text text to search for style style structure to apply if the comparison returns true

Contains Text Operators

Operator Description containsText Apply format if cell value contains the value specified in the 'text' field containsBlanks Apply format if cell value contains blanks notContainsBlanks Apply format if cell value does not contain blanks containsErrors Apply format if cell value contains errors notContainsErrors Apply format if cell value does not contain errors

Field Optional Default Description type 'timePeriod' priority Y <auto> determines priority ordering of styles timePeriod what time period to compare cell value to style style structure to apply if the comparison returns true

Time Periods

Time Period Description lastWeek Apply format if cell value falls within the last week thisWeek Apply format if cell value falls in this week nextWeek Apply format if cell value falls in the next week yesterday Apply format if cell value is equal to yesterday today Apply format if cell value is equal to today tomorrow Apply format if cell value is equal to tomorrow last7Days Apply format if cell value falls within the last 7 days lastMonth Apply format if cell value falls in last month thisMonth Apply format if cell value falls in this month nextMonth Apply format if cell value falls in next month

Excel supports outlining; where rows or columns can be expanded or collapsed depending on what level of detail the user wishes to view.

Outline levels can be defined in column setup:

worksheet.columns = [ { header : 'Id' , key : 'id' , width : 10 }, { header : 'Name' , key : 'name' , width : 32 }, { header : 'D.O.B.' , key : 'DOB' , width : 10 , outlineLevel : 1 } ];

Or directly on the row or column

worksheet.getColumn( 3 ).outlineLevel = 1 ; worksheet.getRow( 3 ).outlineLevel = 1 ;

The sheet outline levels can be set on the worksheet

worksheet.properties.outlineLevelCol = 1 ; worksheet.properties.outlineLevelRow = 1 ;

Note: adjusting outline levels on rows or columns or the outline levels on the worksheet will incur a side effect of also modifying the collapsed property of all rows or columns affected by the property change. E.g.:

worksheet.properties.outlineLevelCol = 1 ; worksheet.getColumn( 3 ).outlineLevel = 1 ; expect(worksheet.getColumn( 3 ).collapsed).to.be.true; worksheet.properties.outlineLevelCol = 2 ; expect(worksheet.getColumn( 3 ).collapsed).to.be.false;

The outline properties can be set on the worksheet

worksheet.properties.outlineProperties = { summaryBelow : false , summaryRight : false , };

Adding images to a worksheet is a two-step process. First, the image is added to the workbook via the addImage() function which will also return an imageId value. Then, using the imageId, the image can be added to the worksheet either as a tiled background or covering a cell range.

Note: As of this version, adjusting or transforming the image is not supported and images are not supported in streaming mode.

Add Image to Workbook⬆

The Workbook.addImage function supports adding images by filename or by Buffer. Note that in both cases, the extension must be specified. Valid extension values include 'jpeg', 'png', 'gif'.

const imageId1 = workbook.addImage({ filename : 'path/to/image.jpg' , extension : 'jpeg' , }); const imageId2 = workbook.addImage({ buffer : fs.readFileSync( 'path/to.image.png' ), extension : 'png' , }); const myBase64Image = "..." ; const imageId2 = workbook.addImage({ base64 : myBase64Image, extension : 'png' , });

Add image background to worksheet⬆

Using the image id from Workbook.addImage, the background to a worksheet can be set using the addBackgroundImage function

worksheet.addBackgroundImage(imageId1);

Add image over a range⬆

Using the image id from Workbook.addImage, an image can be embedded within the worksheet to cover a range. The coordinates calculated from the range will cover from the top-left of the first cell to the bottom right of the second.

worksheet.addImage(imageId2, 'B2:D6' );

Using a structure instead of a range string, it is possible to partially cover cells.

Note that the coordinate system used for this is zero based, so the top-left of A1 will be { col: 0, row: 0 }. Fractions of cells can be specified by using floating point numbers, e.g. the midpoint of A1 is { col: 0.5, row: 0.5 }.

worksheet.addImage(imageId2, { tl : { col : 1.5 , row : 1.5 }, br : { col : 3.5 , row : 5.5 } });

The cell range can also have the property 'editAs' which will control how the image is anchored to the cell(s) It can have one of the following values:

Value Description undefined It specifies the image will be moved and sized with cells oneCell This is the default. Image will be moved with cells but not sized absolute Image will not be moved or sized with cells

ws.addImage(imageId, { tl : { col : 0.1125 , row : 0.4 }, br : { col : 2.101046875 , row : 3.4 }, editAs : 'oneCell' });

Add image to a cell⬆

You can add an image to a cell and then define its width and height in pixels at 96dpi.

worksheet.addImage(imageId2, { tl : { col : 0 , row : 0 }, ext : { width : 500 , height : 200 } });

You can add an image with hyperlinks to a cell, and defines the hyperlinks in image range.

worksheet.addImage(imageId2, { tl : { col : 0 , row : 0 }, ext : { width : 500 , height : 200 }, hyperlinks : { hyperlink : 'http://www.somewhere.com' , tooltip : 'http://www.somewhere.com' } });

Worksheets can be protected from modification by adding a password.

await worksheet.protect( 'the-password' , options);

Worksheet protection can also be removed:

worksheet.unprotect();

See Cell Protection for details on how to modify individual cell protection.

Note: While the protect() function returns a Promise indicating that it is async, the current implementation runs on the main thread and will use approx 600ms on an average CPU. This can be adjusted by setting the spinCount, which can be used to make the process either faster or more resilient.

Sheet Protection Options⬆

Field Default Description selectLockedCells true Lets the user select locked cells selectUnlockedCells true Lets the user select unlocked cells formatCells false Lets the user format cells formatColumns false Lets the user format columns formatRows false Lets the user format rows insertRows false Lets the user insert rows insertColumns false Lets the user insert columns insertHyperlinks false Lets the user insert hyperlinks deleteRows false Lets the user delete rows deleteColumns false Lets the user delete columns sort false Lets the user sort data autoFilter false Lets the user filter data in tables pivotTables false Lets the user use pivot tables spinCount 100000 The number of hash iterations performed when protecting or unprotecting

const workbook = new Excel.Workbook(); await workbook.xlsx.readFile(filename); const workbook = new Excel.Workbook(); await workbook.xlsx.read(stream); const workbook = new Excel.Workbook(); await workbook.xlsx.load(data);

const workbook = createAndFillWorkbook(); await workbook.xlsx.writeFile(filename); await workbook.xlsx.write(stream); const buffer = await workbook.xlsx.writeBuffer();

Options supported when reading CSV files.

Field Required Type Description dateFormats N Array Specify the date encoding format of dayjs. map N Function Custom Array.prototype.map() callback function for processing data. sheetName N String Specify worksheet name. parserOptions N Object parseOptions options @fast-csv/format module to write csv data.

const workbook = new Excel.Workbook(); const worksheet = await workbook.csv.readFile(filename); const workbook = new Excel.Workbook(); const worksheet = await workbook.csv.read(stream); const workbook = new Excel.Workbook(); const options = { dateFormats : [ 'DD/MM/YYYY' ] }; const worksheet = await workbook.csv.readFile(filename, options); const workbook = new Excel.Workbook(); const options = { map(value, index) { switch (index) { case 0 : return value; case 1 : return new Date (value); case 2 : return JSON .parse(value); default : return parseFloat (value); } }, parserOptions : { delimiter : '\t' , quote : false , }, }; const worksheet = await workbook.csv.readFile(filename, options);

The CSV parser uses fast-csv to read the CSV file. The formatterOptions in the options passed to the above write function will be passed to the @fast-csv/format module to write csv data. Please refer to the fast-csv README.md for details.

Dates are parsed using the npm module dayjs. If a dateFormats array is not supplied, the following dateFormats are used:

'YYYY-MM-DD[T]HH:mm:ss'

'MM-DD-YYYY'

'YYYY-MM-DD'

Please refer to the dayjs CustomParseFormat plugin for details on how to structure a dateFormat.

Options supported when writing to a CSV file.

Field Required Type Description dateFormat N String Specify the date encoding format of dayjs. dateUTC N Boolean Specify whether ExcelJS uses dayjs.utc () to convert time zone for parsing dates. encoding N String Specify file encoding format. (Only applies to .writeFile .) includeEmptyRows N Boolean Specifies whether empty rows can be written. map N Function Custom Array.prototype.map() callback function for processing row values. sheetName N String Specify worksheet name. sheetId N Number Specify worksheet ID. formatterOptions N Object formatterOptions options @fast-csv/format module to write csv data.

const workbook = createAndFillWorkbook(); await workbook.csv.writeFile(filename); await workbook.csv.write(stream, { sheetName : 'Page name' }); const workbook = new Excel.Workbook(); const options = { dateFormat : 'DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss' , dateUTC : true , }; await workbook.csv.writeFile(filename, options); const workbook = new Excel.Workbook(); const options = { map(value, index) { switch (index) { case 0 : return value; case 1 : return dayjs(value).format( 'YYYY-MM-DD' ); case 2 : return value.result; default : return value; } }, formatterOptions : { delimiter : '\t' , quote : false , }, }; await workbook.csv.writeFile(filename, options); const buffer = await workbook.csv.writeBuffer();

The CSV parser uses fast-csv to write the CSV file. The formatterOptions in the options passed to the above write function will be passed to the @fast-csv/format module to write csv data. Please refer to the fast-csv README.md for details.

Dates are formatted using the npm module dayjs. If no dateFormat is supplied, dayjs.ISO_8601 is used. When writing a CSV you can supply the boolean dateUTC as true to have ExcelJS parse the date without automatically converting the timezone using dayjs.utc() .

The File I/O documented above requires that an entire workbook is built up in memory before the file can be written. While convenient, it can limit the size of the document due to the amount of memory required.

A streaming writer (or reader) processes the workbook or worksheet data as it is generated, converting it into file form as it goes. Typically this is much more efficient on memory as the final memory footprint and even intermediate memory footprints are much more compact than with the document version, especially when you consider that the row and cell objects are disposed once they are committed.

The interface to the streaming workbook and worksheet is almost the same as the document versions with a few minor practical differences:

Once a worksheet is added to a workbook, it cannot be removed.

Once a row is committed, it is no longer accessible since it will have been dropped from the worksheet.

unMergeCells() is not supported.

Note that it is possible to build the entire workbook without committing any rows. When the workbook is committed, all added worksheets (including all uncommitted rows) will be automatically committed. However in this case, little will have been gained over the Document version.

Streaming XLSX Writer(#contents)

The streaming XLSX workbook writer is available in the ExcelJS.stream.xlsx namespace.

The constructor takes an optional options object with the following fields:

Field Description stream Specifies a writable stream to write the XLSX workbook to. filename If stream not specified, this field specifies the path to a file to write the XLSX workbook to. useSharedStrings Specifies whether to use shared strings in the workbook. Default is false . useStyles Specifies whether to add style information to the workbook. Styles can add some performance overhead. Default is false . zip Zip options that ExcelJS internally passes to Archiver. Default is undefined .

If neither stream nor filename is specified in the options, the workbook writer will create a StreamBuf object that will store the contents of the XLSX workbook in memory. This StreamBuf object, which can be accessed via the property workbook.stream, can be used to either access the bytes directly by stream.read() or to pipe the contents to another stream.

const options = { filename : './streamed-workbook.xlsx' , useStyles : true , useSharedStrings : true }; const workbook = new Excel.stream.xlsx.WorkbookWriter(options);

In general, the interface to the streaming XLSX writer is the same as the Document workbook (and worksheets) described above, in fact the row, cell and style objects are the same.

However there are some differences...

Construction

As seen above, the WorkbookWriter will typically require the output stream or file to be specified in the constructor.

Committing Data

When a worksheet row is ready, it should be committed so that the row object and contents can be freed. Typically this would be done as each row is added...

worksheet.addRow({ id : i, name : theName, etc : someOtherDetail }).commit();

The reason the WorksheetWriter does not commit rows as they are added is to allow cells to be merged across rows:

worksheet.mergeCells( 'A1:B2' ); worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).value = 'I am merged' ; worksheet.getCell( 'C1' ).value = 'I am not' ; worksheet.getCell( 'C2' ).value = 'Neither am I' ; worksheet.getRow( 2 ).commit();

As each worksheet is completed, it must also be committed:

worksheet.commit();

To complete the XLSX document, the workbook must be committed. If any worksheet in a workbook are uncommitted, they will be committed automatically as part of the workbook commit.

await workbook.commit();

Streaming XLSX Reader(#contents)

The streaming XLSX workbook reader is available in the ExcelJS.stream.xlsx namespace.

The constructor takes a required input argument and an optional options argument:

Argument Description input (required) Specifies the name of the file or the readable stream from which to read the XLSX workbook. options (optional) Specifies how to handle the event types occuring during the read parsing. options.entries Specifies whether to emit entries ( 'emit' ) or not ( 'ignore' ). Default is 'emit' . options.sharedStrings Specifies whether to cache shared strings ( 'cache' ), which inserts them into the respective cell values, or whether to emit them ( 'emit' ) or ignore them ( 'ignore' ), in both of which case the cell value will be a reference to the shared string's index. Default is 'cache' . options.hyperlinks Specifies whether to cache hyperlinks ( 'cache' ), which inserts them into their respective cells, whether to emit them ( 'emit' ) or whether to ignore them ( 'ignore' ). Default is 'cache' . options.styles Specifies whether to cache styles ( 'cache' ), which inserts them into their respective rows and cells, or whether to ignore them ( 'ignore' ). Default is 'cache' . options.worksheets Specifies whether to emit worksheets ( 'emit' ) or not ( 'ignore' ). Default is 'emit' .

const workbookReader = new ExcelJS.stream.xlsx.WorkbookReader( './file.xlsx' ); for await ( const worksheetReader of workbookReader) { for await ( const row of worksheetReader) { } }

Please note that worksheetReader returns an array of rows rather than each row individually for performance reasons: https://github.com/nodejs/node/issues/31979

Iterating over all events(#contents)

Events on workbook are 'worksheet', 'shared-strings' and 'hyperlinks'. Events on worksheet are 'row' and 'hyperlinks'.

const options = { sharedStrings : 'emit' , hyperlinks : 'emit' , worksheets : 'emit' , }; const workbook = new ExcelJS.stream.xlsx.WorkbookReader( './file.xlsx' , options); for await ( const {eventType, value} of workbook.parse()) { switch (eventType) { case 'shared-strings' : case 'worksheet' : case 'hyperlinks' : } }

Readable stream(#contents)

While we strongly encourage to use async iteration, we also expose a streaming interface for backwards compatibility.

const options = { sharedStrings : 'emit' , hyperlinks : 'emit' , worksheets : 'emit' , }; const workbookReader = new ExcelJS.stream.xlsx.WorkbookReader( './file.xlsx' , options); workbookReader.read(); workbookReader.on( 'worksheet' , worksheet => { worksheet.on( 'row' , row => { }); }); workbookReader.on( 'shared-strings' , sharedString => { }); workbookReader.on( 'hyperlinks' , hyperlinksReader => { }); workbookReader.on( 'end' , () => { }); workbookReader.on( 'error' , (err) => { });

A portion of this library has been isolated and tested for use within a browser environment.

Due to the streaming nature of the workbook reader and workbook writer, these have not been included. Only the document based workbook may be used (see Create a Workbook for details).

For example code using ExcelJS in the browser take a look at the spec/browser folder in the github repo.

The following files are pre-bundled and included inside the dist folder.

exceljs.js

exceljs.min.js

The following value types are supported.

Enum: Excel.ValueType.Null

A null value indicates an absence of value and will typically not be stored when written to file (except for merged cells). It can be used to remove the value from a cell.

E.g.

worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).value = null ;

Enum: Excel.ValueType.Merge

A merge cell is one that has its value bound to another 'master' cell. Assigning to a merge cell will cause the master's cell to be modified.

Enum: Excel.ValueType.Number

A numeric value.

E.g.

worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).value = 5 ; worksheet.getCell( 'A2' ).value = 3.14159 ;

Enum: Excel.ValueType.String

A simple text string.

E.g.

worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).value = 'Hello, World!' ;

Enum: Excel.ValueType.Date

A date value, represented by the JavaScript Date type.

E.g.

worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).value = new Date ( 2017 , 2 , 15 );

Enum: Excel.ValueType.Hyperlink

A URL with both text and link value.

E.g.

worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).value = { text : 'www.mylink.com' , hyperlink : 'http://www.mylink.com' , tooltip : 'www.mylink.com' }; worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).value = { text : 'Sheet2' , hyperlink : '#\'Sheet2\'!A1' };

Enum: Excel.ValueType.Formula

An Excel formula for calculating values on the fly. Note that while the cell type will be Formula, the cell may have an effectiveType value that will be derived from the result value.

Note that ExcelJS cannot process the formula to generate a result, it must be supplied.

Note that function semantic names must be in English and the separator must be a comma.

E.g.

worksheet.getCell( 'A3' ).value = { formula : 'A1+A2' , result : 7 }; worksheet.getCell( 'A3' ).value = { formula : 'SUM(A1,A2)' , result : 7 };

Cells also support convenience getters to access the formula and result:

worksheet.getCell( 'A3' ).formula === 'A1+A2' ; worksheet.getCell( 'A3' ).result === 7 ;

Shared formulae enhance the compression of the xlsx document by decreasing the repetition of text within the worksheet xml. The top-left cell in a range is the designated master and will hold the formula that all the other cells in the range will derive from. The other 'slave' cells can then refer to this master cell instead of redefining the whole formula again. Note that the master formula will be translated to the slave cells in the usual Excel fashion so that references to other cells will be shifted down and to the right depending on the slave's offset to the master. For example: if the master cell A2 has a formula referencing A1 then if cell B2 shares A2's formula, then it will reference B1.

A master formula can be assigned to a cell along with the slave cells in its range

worksheet.getCell( 'A2' ).value = { formula : 'A1' , result : 10 , shareType : 'shared' , ref : 'A2:B3' };

A shared formula can be assigned to a cell using a new value form:

worksheet.getCell( 'B2' ).value = { sharedFormula : 'A2' , result : 10 };

This specifies that the cell B2 is a formula that will be derived from the formula in A2 and its result is 10.

The formula convenience getter will translate the formula in A2 to what it should be in B2:

expect(worksheet.getCell( 'B2' ).formula).to.equal( 'B1' );

Shared formulae can be assigned into a sheet using the 'fillFormula' function:

worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).value = 1 ; worksheet.fillFormula( 'A2:A10' , 'A1+1' , [ 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ]);

fillFormula can also use a callback function to calculate the value at each cell

worksheet.fillFormula( 'A2:A100' , 'A1+1' , (row, col) => row);

To distinguish between real and translated formula cells, use the formulaType getter:

worksheet.getCell( 'A3' ).formulaType === Enums.FormulaType.Master; worksheet.getCell( 'B3' ).formulaType === Enums.FormulaType.Shared;

Formula type has the following values:

Name Value Enums.FormulaType.None 0 Enums.FormulaType.Master 1 Enums.FormulaType.Shared 2

A new way of expressing shared formulae in Excel is the array formula. In this form, the master cell is the only cell that contains any information relating to a formula. It contains the shareType 'array' along with the range of cells it applies to and the formula that will be copied. The rest of the cells are regular cells with regular values.

Note: array formulae are not translated in the way shared formulae are. So if master cell A2 refers to A1, then slave cell B2 will also refer to A1.

E.g.

worksheet.getCell( 'A2' ).value = { formula : 'A1' , result : 10 , shareType : 'array' , ref : 'A2:B3' };

The fillFormula function can also be used to fill an array formula

worksheet.fillFormula( 'A2:B3' , 'A1' , [ 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 ], 'array' );

Rich Text Value⬆

Enum: Excel.ValueType.RichText

Rich, styled text.

E.g.

worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).value = { richText : [ { text : 'This is ' }, { font : { italic : true }, text : 'italic' }, ] };

Enum: Excel.ValueType.Boolean

E.g.

worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).value = true ; worksheet.getCell( 'A2' ).value = false ;

Enum: Excel.ValueType.Error

E.g.

worksheet.getCell( 'A1' ).value = { error : '#N/A' }; worksheet.getCell( 'A2' ).value = { error : '#VALUE!' };

The current valid Error text values are:

Name Value Excel.ErrorValue.NotApplicable #N/A Excel.ErrorValue.Ref #REF! Excel.ErrorValue.Name #NAME? Excel.ErrorValue.DivZero #DIV/0! Excel.ErrorValue.Null #NULL! Excel.ErrorValue.Value #VALUE! Excel.ErrorValue.Num #NUM!

Every effort is made to make a good consistent interface that doesn't break through the versions but regrettably, now and then some things have to change for the greater good.

The arguments in the callback function to Worksheet.eachRow have been swapped and changed; it was function(rowNumber,rowValues), now it is function(row, rowNumber) which gives it a look and feel more like the underscore (_.each) function and priorities the row object over the row number.

This function has changed from returning a sparse array of cell values to returning a Row object. This enables accessing row properties and will facilitate managing row styles and so on.

The sparse array of cell values is still available via Worksheet.getRow(rowNumber).values;

cell.styles renamed to cell.style

Promises returned from functions switched from Bluebird to native node Promise which can break calling code if they rely on Bluebird's extra features.

To mitigate this the following two changes were added to 0.3.0:

A more fully featured and still browser compatible promise lib is used by default. This lib supports many of the features of Bluebird but with a much lower footprint.

An option to inject a different Promise implementation. See Config section for more details.

ExcelJS now supports dependency injection for the promise library. You can restore Bluebird promises by including the following code in your module...

ExcelJS.config.setValue( 'promise' , require ( 'bluebird' ));

Please note: I have tested ExcelJS with bluebird specifically (since up until recently this was the library it used). From the tests I have done it will not work with Q.

Before publishing this module, the source code is transpiled and otherwise processed before being placed in a dist/ folder. This README identifies two files - a browserified bundle and minified version. No other contents of the dist/ folder are guaranteed in any way other than the file specified as "main" in the package.json

Testing with Puppeteer⬆

The test suite included in this lib includes a small script executed in a headless browser to validate the bundled packages. At the time of this writing, it appears that this test does not play nicely in the Windows Linux subsystem.

For this reason, the browser test can be disabled by the existence of a file named .disable-test-browser

sudo apt-get install libfontconfig

Splice vs Merge⬆

If any splice operation affects a merged cell, the merge group will not be moved correctly