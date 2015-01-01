excel4node

A full featured xlsx file generation library allowing for the creation of advanced Excel files.

excel4node conforms to the ECMA-376 OOXML specification 2nd edition

REFERENCES

OpenXML White Paper

ECMA-376 Website

OpenOffice Excel File Format Reference

OpenOffice Anatomy of OOXML explanation

MS-XSLX spec (pdf)

Code references specifications sections from ECMA-376 2nd edition doc

ECMA-376, Second Edition, Part 1 - Fundamentals And Markup Language Reference.pdf

found in ECMA-376 2nd edition Part 1 download at http://www.ecma-international.org/publications/standards/Ecma-376.htm

Basic Usage

var xl = require ( 'excel4node' ); var wb = new xl.Workbook(); var ws = wb.addWorksheet( 'Sheet 1' ); var ws2 = wb.addWorksheet( 'Sheet 2' ); var style = wb.createStyle({ font : { color : '#FF0800' , size : 12 , }, numberFormat : '$#,##0.00; ($#,##0.00); -' , }); ws.cell( 1 , 1 ) .number( 100 ) .style(style); ws.cell( 1 , 2 ) .number( 200 ) .style(style); ws.cell( 1 , 3 ) .formula( 'A1 + B1' ) .style(style); ws.cell( 2 , 1 ) .string( 'string' ) .style(style); ws.cell( 3 , 1 ) .bool( true ) .style(style) .style({ font : { size : 14 }}); wb.write( 'Excel.xlsx' );

excel4node

excel4node comes with some generic functions and types

xl.getExcelRowCol(cellRef)

Accepts cell reference (i.e. 'A1') and returns object with corresponding row and column

xl.getExcelRowCol( 'B5' );

xl.getExcelAlpha(column)

Accepts column as integer and returns corresponding column reference as alpha

xl.getExcelAlpha( 10 );

xl.getExcelCellRef(row, column)

Accepts row and column as integers and returns Excel cell reference

xl.getExcelCellRef( 5 , 3 );

xl.getExcelTS(date)

Accepts Date object and returns an Excel timestamp

var newDate = new Date ( '2015-01-01T00:00:00.0000Z' ); xl.getExcelTS(newDate);

xl.PAPER_SIZE

Workbook

An instance of the Workbook class contains all data and parameters for the Excel Workbook.

Constructor

Workbook constructor accepts an optional configuration object.

var xl = require ( 'excel4node' ); var wb = new xl.Workbook({ jszip : { compression : 'DEFLATE' , }, defaultFont : { size : 12 , name : 'Calibri' , color : 'FFFFFFFF' , }, dateFormat : 'm/d/yy hh:mm:ss' , workbookView : { activeTab : 1 , autoFilterDateGrouping : true , firstSheet : 1 , minimized : false , showHorizontalScroll : true , showSheetTabs : true , showVerticalScroll : true , tabRatio : 600 , visibility : 'visible' , windowHeight : 17620 , windowWidth : 28800 , xWindow : 0 , yWindow : 440 , }, logLevel : 0 , author : 'Microsoft Office User' , });

Methods

wb.addWorksheet(name, options);

Adds a new Worksheet to the Workbook

Accepts name of new Worksheet and options object (see Worksheet section)

Returns a Worksheet instance

wb.setSelectedTab(id);

Sets which tab will be selected when the Workbook is opened

Accepts Sheet ID (1-indexed sheet in order that sheets were added)

wb.createStyle(opts);

Creates a new Style instance

Accepts Style configuration object (see Style section) Returns a new Style instance

wb.write();

The write() method can accept a single filename, a filename with callback function or an HTTP response object.

var xl = require ( 'excel4node' ); var wb = new xl.Workbook(); wb.write( 'ExcelFile.xlsx' );

wb.write( 'ExcelFile.xlsx' , function ( err, stats ) { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log(stats); } });

var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { wb.write( 'ExcelFile.xlsx' , res); }); app.listen( 3000 , function ( ) { console .log( 'Example app listening on port 3000!' ); });

wb.writeToBuffer();

The writeToBuffer() method access no parameters and returns a promise that resolves with the nodebuffer generated by the JSZip library. This buffer can then be sent to other streams.

var xl = require ( 'excel4node' ); var wb = new xl.Workbook(); wb.writeToBuffer().then( function ( buffer ) { });

Worksheet

An instance of the Worksheet class contains all information specific to that worksheet

Constructor

Worksheet constructor is called via Workbook class and accepts a name and configuration object

var xl = require ( 'excel4node' ); var wb = new xl.Workbook(); var options = { margins : { left : 1.5 , right : 1.5 , }, }; var ws = wb.addWorksheet( 'sheetname' , options);

Full Worksheet options. All options are optional.

{ 'margins' : { // Accepts a Double in Inches 'bottom' : Double , 'footer' : Double , 'header' : Double , 'left' : Double , 'right' : Double , 'top' : Double }, 'printOptions' : { 'centerHorizontal' : Boolean , 'centerVertical' : Boolean , 'printGridLines' : Boolean , 'printHeadings' : Boolean }, 'headerFooter' : { // Set Header and Footer strings and options . See note below 'evenFooter' : String, 'evenHeader' : String, 'firstFooter' : String, 'firstHeader' : String, 'oddFooter' : String, 'oddHeader' : String, 'alignWithMargins' : Boolean , 'differentFirst' : Boolean , 'differentOddEven' : Boolean , 'scaleWithDoc' : Boolean }, 'pageSetup' : { 'blackAndWhite' : Boolean , 'cellComments' : xl.CellComment, // one of 'none' , 'asDisplayed' , 'atEnd' 'copies' : Integer , 'draft' : Boolean , 'errors' : xl.PrintError, // One of 'displayed' , 'blank' , 'dash' , 'NA' 'firstPageNumber' : Integer , 'fitToHeight' : Integer , // Number of vertical pages to fit to 'fitToWidth' : Integer , // Number of horizontal pages to fit to 'horizontalDpi' : Integer , 'orientation' : xl.Orientation, // One of 'default' , 'portrait' , 'landscape' 'pageOrder' : xl.PageOrder, // One of 'downThenOver' , 'overThenDown' 'paperHeight' : xl.PositiveUniversalMeasure, // Value must a positive Float immediately followed by unit of measure from list mm, cm, in , pt, pc, pi. i.e. '10.5cm' 'paperSize' : xl.PaperSize, // see lib/ types /paperSize.js for all types and descriptions of types . setting paperSize overrides paperHeight and paperWidth settings 'paperWidth' : xl.PositiveUniversalMeasure, 'scale' : Integer , 'useFirstPageNumber' : Boolean , 'usePrinterDefaults' : Boolean , 'verticalDpi' : Integer }, 'sheetView' : { 'pane' : { // Note. Calling . freeze () on a row or column will adjust these values 'activePane' : xl.Pane, // one of 'bottomLeft' , 'bottomRight' , 'topLeft' , 'topRight' 'state' : xl.PaneState, // one of 'split' , 'frozen' , 'frozenSplit' 'topLeftCell' : Cell Reference, // i.e. 'A1' 'xSplit' : Float , // Horizontal position of the split, in 1 / 20 th of a point ; 0 (zero) if none . If the pane is frozen, this value indicates the number of columns visible in the top pane. 'ySplit' : Float // Vertical position of the split, in 1 / 20 th of a point ; 0 (zero) if none . If the pane is frozen, this value indicates the number of rows visible in the left pane. }, 'rightToLeft' : Boolean , // Flag indicating whether the sheet is in 'right to left' display mode. When in this mode, Column A is on the far right, Column B ; is one column left of Column A, and so on . Also , information in cells is displayed in the Right to Left format . 'showGridLines' : Boolean , // Flag indicating whether the sheet should have gridlines enabled or disabled during view 'zoomScale' : Integer , // Defaults to 100 'zoomScaleNormal' : Integer , // Defaults to 100 'zoomScalePageLayoutView' : Integer // Defaults to 100 }, 'sheetFormat' : { 'baseColWidth' : Integer , // Defaults to 10. Specifies the number of characters of the maximum digit width of the normal styl e's font. This value does not include margin padding or extra padding for gridlines. It is only the number of characters., ' defaultColWidth ': Integer, ' defaultRowHeight ': Integer, ' thickBottom ': Boolean, // ' Tru e' if rows have a thick bottom border by default. ' thickTop ': Boolean // ' Tru e' if rows have a thick top border by default. }, ' sheetProtection ': { // same as "Protect Sheet" in Review tab of Excel ' autoFilter ': Boolean, // True means that that user will be unable to modify this setting ' deleteColumns ': Boolean, ' deleteRows ': Boolean, ' formatCells ': Boolean, ' formatColumns ': Boolean, ' formatRows ': Boolean, ' insertColumns ': Boolean, ' insertHyperlinks ': Boolean, ' insertRows ': Boolean, ' objects ': Boolean, ' password ': String, ' pivotTables ': Boolean, ' scenarios ': Boolean, ' selectLockedCells ': Boolean, ' selectUnlockedCells ': Boolean, ' sheet ': Boolean, ' sort ': Boolean }, ' outlin e': { ' summaryBelow ': Boolean, // Flag indicating whether summary rows appear below detail in an outline, when applying an outline/grouping. ' summaryRight ': Boolean // Flag indicating whether summary columns appear to the right of detail in an outline, when applying an outline/grouping. }, ' disableRowSpansOptimization ': Boolean // Flag indicating whether to remove the "spans" attribute on row definitions. Including spans in an optimization for Excel file readers but is not necessary, ' hidden ': Boolean // Flag indicating whether to not hide the worksheet within the workbook. }

Note: headerFooter strings accept Dynamic Formatting Strings. i.e. '&L&A&C&BCompany, Inc. Confidential&B&RPage &P of &N'

Methods

Worksheet data validations

ws.addDataValidation();

Accepts a validation options object with these available options. All options are optional with exception of sqref.

{ sqref : String , allowBlank : Boolean , errorStyle : String , error : String , errorTitle : String , showErrorMessage : Boolean , imeMode : String , operator : String , prompt : String , promptTitle : String , showInputMessage : Boolean , showDropDown : Boolean , type : String , formulas : Array }

ws.addDataValidation({ type : 'list' , allowBlank : true , prompt : 'Choose from dropdown' , error : 'Invalid choice was chosen' , showDropDown : true , sqref : 'X2:X10' , formulas : [ 'value1,value2' ], }); ws.addDataValidation({ type : 'list' , allowBlank : 1 , sqref : 'B2:B10' , formulas : [ '=sheet2!$A$1:$A$2' ], }); ws.addDataValidation({ type : 'whole' , operator : 'between' , allowBlank : 1 , sqref : 'A1:A10' , formulas : [ 0 , 100 ], });

Worksheet Conditional Formatting

Conditional formatting adds custom formats in response to cell reference state. A subset of conditional formatting features is currently supported by excel4node.

Formatting rules apply at the worksheet level.

The following example will highlight all cells between A1 and A10 that contain the string "ok" with bold, green text:

var wb = new xl.Workbook(); var ws = wb.addWorksheet( 'Sheet 1' ); var myStyle = wb.createStyle({ font : { bold : true , color : '00FF00' , }, }); ws.addConditionalFormattingRule( 'A1:A10' , { type : 'expression' , priority : 1 , formula : 'NOT(ISERROR(SEARCH("ok", A1)))' , style : myStyle, });

The only conditional formatting type that is currently supported is expression.

When the formula returns zero, conditional formatting is NOT displayed. When the formula returns a nonzero value, conditional formatting is displayed.

Worksheet Page Breaks

Worksheet page breaks can be added at rows and columns

ws.addPageBreak(type, position) where type is row or column and position is the last row/column before the page break.

const wb = new xl.Workbook(); const ws = wb.addWorksheet( 'Sheet 1' ); ws.cell( 5 , 1 ).string( 'Last row on this page' ); ws.addPageBreak( 'row' , 5 );

Worksheet Print Area

Worksheet print areas can be set

ws.setPrintArea(startRow, startCol, endRow, endCol) where parameters are numbers corresponding to print area

const wb = new xl.Workbook(); const ws = wb.addWorksheet( 'Sheet 1' ); ws.cell( 5 , 3 ).string( 'Included in print area' ); ws.cell( 6 , 3 ).string( 'Outside of print area, not included in printing' ); ws.setPrintArea( 1 , 1 , 5 , 3 );

Rows and Columns

Set custom widths and heights of columns/rows

ws.column( 3 ).setWidth( 50 ); ws.row( 1 ).setHeight( 20 );

Set rows and/or columns to create a frozen pane with an optionall scrollTo

ws.column( 2 ).freeze( 4 ); ws.row( 4 ).freeze();

Add Filters to a row If not options are given to the filter function, a filter will be added to all columns that contain data. Optionally, if you wish to restrict your filter to a specific range, you can specify start and end rows and columns for that range. The filter row should be included in this range.

ws.row( 1 ).filter(); ws2.row( 1 ).filter({ firstRow : 1 , firstColumn : 1 , lastRow : 20 , lastColumn : 5 , });

Hide a row or column

ws.row( 5 ).hide(); ws.column( 10 ).hide();

Create groupings of rows or columns and optionally state to collapse the grouping

ws.row( 2 ).group( 1 , true ); ws.row( 3 ).group( 1 , true ); ws.row( 5 ).group( 1 ); ws.row( 6 ).group( 1 ); ws.column( 4 ).group( 1 , true ); ws.column( 5 ).group( 1 , true );

Multiple groupings can be nested as demonstrated in this gist

Cells

The cell method accesses a single cell or range of cells to manipulate

cell method takes two required parameters and 3 optional parameters

.string() accepts a String or Array. Sending array allows for multiple font formattings within the same cell.

.number(number) accepts a number

.formula(formula) accepts an Excel formula

.date(date) accepts either a date or a date string

.link(url, [displayStr, tooltip]) accepts a URL and optionally a displayStr and hover tooltip

.bool(value) accepts a boolean (true or false)

.style(object) accepts the same object as when creating a new style. When applied to a cell that already has style formatting, the original formatting will be kept and updated with the changes sent to the style function. .comment(comment, options) Add a comment to the particular cell

ws.cell( 1 , 1 ).string( 'My simple string' ); ws.cell( 1 , 2 ).number( 5 ); ws.cell( 1 , 3 ).formula( 'B1 * 10' ); ws.cell( 1 , 4 ).date( new Date ()); ws.cell( 1 , 5 ).link( 'http://iamnater.com' ); ws.cell( 1 , 6 ).bool( true ); ws.cell( 2 , 1 , 2 , 6 , true ).string( 'One big merged cell' ); ws.cell( 3 , 1 , 3 , 6 ).number( 1 ); var complexString = [ 'Workbook default font String

' , { bold : true , underline : true , italics : true , color : 'FF0000' , size : 18 , name : 'Courier' , value : 'Hello' , }, ' World!' , { color : '000000' , underline : false , name : 'Arial' , vertAlign : 'subscript' , }, ' All' , ' these' , ' strings' , ' are' , ' black subsript,' , { color : '0000FF' , value : '

but' , vertAlign : 'baseline' , }, ' now are blue' , ]; ws.cell( 4 , 1 ).string(complexString); ws.cell( 5 , 1 ) .string( 'another simple string' ) .style({ font : { name : 'Helvetica' }});

Styles

Style objects can be applied to Cells

Any combination of style values can be set

Creating a preset style is much more efficient than applying styles to individual cells

var wb = new xl.Workbook(); var ws = wb.addWorksheet( 'Sheet 1' ); var myStyle = wb.createStyle({ font : { bold : true , underline : true , }, alignment : { wrapText : true , horizontal : 'center' , }, }); ws.cell( 1 , 1 ) .string( 'my

multiline

string' ) .style(myStyle); ws.cell( 2 , 1 ).string( 'row 2 string' ); ws.cell( 3 , 1 ).string( 'row 3 string' ); ws.cell( 2 , 1 , 3 , 1 ).style(myStyle); ws.cell( 3 , 1 ).style({ font : { underline : false }}); ws.cell( 4 , 1 ) .date( new Date ()) .style({ numberFormat : 'yyyy-mm-dd' });

Comments can be added to cells with some options

var wb = new xl.Workbook(); var ws = wb.addWorksheet( 'Sheet 1' ); ws.cell( 1 , 1 ). comment ( 'My Basic Comment' ); ws.cell( 2 , 1 ).string( 'Cell A2' ). comment ( 'My custom comment' , { fillColor: '#ABABAB' , // default #FFFFE1 height: '100pt' , // default 69 pt width: '160pt' , // default 104 pt marginLeft: '200pt' , // default is calculated from column marginTop: '120pt' , // default is calculated from row visibility: 'visible' , // default hidden zIndex: '2' , // default 1 })

Images

Adds and image to the worksheet.

currently on 'picture' type is supported

positioning has 3 types, 'absoluteAnchor', 'oneCellAnchor', 'twoCellAnchor'

absoluteAnchor takes two position elements in either EMUs or measurements in cm, mm, or in

x:0, y:0 is top left corner of worksheet

oneCellAnchor and twoCellAnchor types will take positional objects:

{ 'col' : 1 , \\ left side of image will be placed on left edge of this column 'colOff' : '.5mm' , \\ offset from left edge of column as EMU or measurment in cm, mm or in 'row' : 1 , \\top of image will be place on the top edge of this row 'rowOff' : '.1in' or string \\ offset from top edge or row as EMU or measurement in cm, mm or in }

position type of oneCellAnchor will take a single "from" position

position type of twoCellAnchor will take a "from" and "to" position

specifying a twoCellAnchor will automatically adjust the image to fit within the bounds of the two anchors.

ws.addImage({ path : './screenshot2.jpeg' , type : 'picture' , position : { type : 'absoluteAnchor' , x : '1in' , y : '2in' , }, }); ws.addImage({ path : './screenshot1.jpg' , type : 'picture' , position : { type : 'oneCellAnchor' , from : { col : 1 , colOff : '0.5in' , row : 1 , rowOff : 0 , }, }, }); ws.addImage({ path : './screenshot1.png' , type : 'picture' , position : { type : 'twoCellAnchor' , from : { col : 1 , colOff : 0 , row : 10 , rowOff : 0 , }, to : { col : 4 , colOff : 0 , row : 13 , rowOff : 0 , }, }, });

You can also pass buffer with loaded to memory image: