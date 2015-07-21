A stream that converts excel spreadsheets into JSON object arrays.

Examples

var excel = require ( 'excel-stream' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs.createReadStream( 'accounts.xlsx' ) .pipe(excel()) .on( 'data' , console .log)

var excel = require ( 'excel-stream' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) fs.createReadStream( 'accounts.xlsx' ) .pipe(excel({ sheet : 'Your sheet name' })) .on( 'data' , console .log)

stream options

The options object may have the same properties as csv-stream and these two additional properties:

sheet : the name of the sheet you want to stream. Case sensitive.

: the name of the sheet you want to stream. Case sensitive. sheetIndex : the sheet number you want to stream (0-based).

Usage

npm install -g excel-stream excel-stream < accounts.xlsx > account.json

options

newline delimited json:

excel-stream --newlines

formats

each row becomes a javascript object, so input like

foo, bar, baz 1, 2, 3 4, 5, 6

will become

[{ foo : 1 , bar : 2 , baz : 3 }, { foo : 4 , bar : 5 , baz : 6 }]

Don't Look Now

So, excel isn't really a streamable format. But it's easy to work with streams because everything is a stream. This writes to a tmp file, then pipes it through the unfortunately named j then into csv-stream

License

MIT