A stream that converts excel spreadsheets into JSON object arrays.
// stream rows from the first sheet on the file
var excel = require('excel-stream')
var fs = require('fs')
fs.createReadStream('accounts.xlsx')
.pipe(excel()) // same as excel({sheetIndex: 0})
.on('data', console.log)
// stream rows from the sheet named 'Your sheet name'
var excel = require('excel-stream')
var fs = require('fs')
fs.createReadStream('accounts.xlsx')
.pipe(excel({
sheet: 'Your sheet name'
}))
.on('data', console.log)
The
options object may have the same properties as csv-stream and these two additional properties:
sheet: the name of the sheet you want to stream. Case sensitive.
sheetIndex: the sheet number you want to stream (0-based).
npm install -g excel-stream
excel-stream < accounts.xlsx > account.json
newline delimited json:
excel-stream --newlines
each row becomes a javascript object, so input like
foo, bar, baz
1, 2, 3
4, 5, 6
will become
[{
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
baz: 3
}, {
foo: 4,
bar: 5,
baz: 6
}]
So, excel isn't really a streamable format. But it's easy to work with streams because everything is a stream. This writes to a tmp file, then pipes it through the unfortunately named j then into csv-stream
MIT