node wrapper for parsing spreadsheets. Supports xls, xlsx.
You can install this module using npm:
npm install excel-parser
Requires python to be installed. Python modules are also required:
argparse and
xlrd
To install them:
pip install argparse
pip install xlrd
For system-specific installation view the Wiki
Get all the worksheets list in given spreadsheet where options are the object of arguments. The result is returned as a object.
Arguments
Example
var excelParser = require('excel-parser');
excelParser.worksheets({
inFile: 'my_file.in'
}, function(err, worksheets){
if(err) console.error(err);
console.log(worksheets);
});
Sample output
[
{'name': 'Sheet1', id: 1},
{'name': 'Sheet2', id: 2}
]
Parse spreadsheet with given optinos as an arguments. The result is returned as an array.
Arguments
true or
false. Pass true if want to skip empty cells from spreadsheet.
term and
type values. If you want to get limited
matching rows from spreadsheet then add the matching string array and one of the following search type.
'strict' is for the case sensetive and exact string matched.
'loose' is for the case insensetive and match relatively.
Example
var excelParser = require('excel-parser');
excelParser.parse({
inFile: 'my_file.in',
worksheet: 1,
skipEmpty: true,
searchFor: {
term: ['my serach term'],
type: 'loose'
}
},function(err, records){
if(err) console.error(err);
console.log(records);
});
Sample output
[
['ID', 'Name', 'City'],
['1', 'joe', 'Sandy Springs'],
['1', 'cole', 'City of Industry']
]
There are unit tests in
test/ directory. To run test suite first run the following command to install dependencies.
npm install
then run the tests:
grunt nodeunit
NOTE: Install
npm install -g grunt-cli for running tests.
Copyright (c) 2013 Shekhar R. Thawali
Licensed under the MIT license.