Abstract syntax tree for excel formulas.

Install

npm install excel-formula-ast -S

or

yarn add excel-formula-ast

Usage

const {tokenize} = require ( 'excel-formula-tokenizer' ); const {buildTree, visit} = require ( 'excel-formula-ast' ); const formula = 'SUM(1, 2)' ; const tokens = tokenize(formula); const tree = buildTree(tokens); const visitor = { enterFunction(functionNode) { console .log( `function is ${functionNode.name} ` ); }, enterNumber(numberNode) { console .log( `number is ${numberNode.value} ` ) } }; visit(tree, visitor);

API

const {buildTree, visit} = require ( 'excel-formula-ast' );

Build expression tree from tokens.

tokens: Array of objects - Tokens from excel-formula-tokenizer (github | npm)

Returns: ast node

Send a visitor through the tree nodes.

tree: ast node

visitor: object

visitor

Visitor is an object with any of these function properties:

{ enterCell(node) {}, exitCell(node) {}, enterCellRange(node) {}, exitCellRange(node) {}, enterFunction(node) {}, exitFunction(node) {}, enterNumber(node) {}, exitNumber(node) {}, enterText(node) {}, exitText(node) {}, enterLogical(node) {}, exitLogical(node) {}, enterBinaryExpression(node) {}, exitBinaryExpression(node) {}, enterUnaryExpression(node) {}, exitUnaryExpression(node) {} }

For any node type Foo

enterFoo() is called when the visitor gets to a Foo node.

is called when the visitor gets to a Foo node. exitFoo() is called when the visitor has visited all of the Foo's child nodes (if any) and is leaving the Foo.

Node Types

cell

Passed to visitor methods: enterCell , exitCell

Properties:

type: string - 'cell'

key: string - Excel cell number. Example: 'A1'

refType: string - 'relative' | 'mixed' | 'absolute'

cell range

Passed to visitor methods: enterCellRange , exitCellRange

Properties:

type: string - 'cell-range'

left: cell node

right: cell node

function

Passed to visitor methods: enterFunction , exitFunction

Properties:

type: string - 'function'

name: string - function name

arguments: Array of node

number

Passed to visitor methods: enterNumber , exitNumber

Properties:

type: string - 'number'

value: number

text

Passed to visitor methods: enterText , exitText

Properties:

type: string - 'text'

value: string

logical

Passed to visitor methods enterLogical , exitLogical

Properties:

type: string - 'logical'

value: boolean

binary expression

Passed to visitor methods: enterBinaryExpression , exitBinaryExpression

Properties:

type: string - binary-expression

operator: string

left: node

right: node

unary expression

Passed to visitor methods: enterUnaryExpression , exitUnaryExpression

Properties:

type: string - 'unary-expression'

operator: string

operand: node

License

MIT