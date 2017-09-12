Abstract syntax tree for excel formulas.
npm install excel-formula-ast -S
or
yarn add excel-formula-ast
const {tokenize} = require('excel-formula-tokenizer');
const {buildTree, visit} = require('excel-formula-ast');
const formula = 'SUM(1, 2)';
const tokens = tokenize(formula);
// build tree
const tree = buildTree(tokens);
// create visitor for parts of tree you're interested in
const visitor = {
enterFunction(functionNode) {
console.log(`function is ${functionNode.name}`);
},
enterNumber(numberNode) {
console.log(`number is ${numberNode.value}`)
}
};
// send visitor through tree
visit(tree, visitor);
// prints:
// function is SUM
// number is 1
// number is 2
Build expression tree from tokens.
Returns: ast node
Send a visitor through the tree nodes.
Visitor is an object with any of these function properties:
{
enterCell(node) {},
exitCell(node) {},
enterCellRange(node) {},
exitCellRange(node) {},
enterFunction(node) {},
exitFunction(node) {},
enterNumber(node) {},
exitNumber(node) {},
enterText(node) {},
exitText(node) {},
enterLogical(node) {},
exitLogical(node) {},
enterBinaryExpression(node) {},
exitBinaryExpression(node) {},
enterUnaryExpression(node) {},
exitUnaryExpression(node) {}
}
For any node type Foo
enterFoo() is called when the visitor gets to a Foo node.
exitFoo() is called when the visitor has visited all of the Foo's child nodes (if any) and is leaving the Foo.
Passed to visitor methods:
enterCell,
exitCell
Properties:
'cell'
'A1'
'relative' | 'mixed' | 'absolute'
Passed to visitor methods:
enterCellRange,
exitCellRange
Properties:
'cell-range'
Passed to visitor methods:
enterFunction,
exitFunction
Properties:
'function'
Passed to visitor methods:
enterNumber,
exitNumber
Properties:
'number'
Passed to visitor methods:
enterText,
exitText
Properties:
'text'
Passed to visitor methods
enterLogical,
exitLogical
Properties:
'logical'
Passed to visitor methods:
enterBinaryExpression,
exitBinaryExpression
Properties:
binary-expression
Passed to visitor methods:
enterUnaryExpression,
exitUnaryExpression
Properties:
'unary-expression'
MIT