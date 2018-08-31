Parse Excel xlsx files into a list of javascript objects and optionally write that list as a JSON encoded file.
You may organize Excel data by columns or rows where the first column or row contains object key names and the remaining columns/rows contain object values.
Expected use is offline translation of Excel data to JSON files, although all methods are exported for other uses.
$ npm install excel-as-json --save-dev
convertExcel = require('excel-as-json').processFile;
convertExcel(src, dst, options, callback);
NOTE If options are not specified, defaults are used.
With these arguments, you can:
dst as JSON with no notification
Convert a row/col oriented Excel file to JSON as a development task and log errors:
convertExcel = require('excel-as-json').processFile
options =
sheet:'1'
isColOriented: false
omitEmtpyFields: false
convertExcel 'row.xlsx', 'row.json', options, (err, data) ->
if err then console.log "JSON conversion failure: #{err}"
options =
sheet:'1'
isColOriented: true
omitEmtpyFields: false
convertExcel 'col.xlsx', 'col.json', options, (err, data) ->
if err then console.log "JSON conversion failure: #{err}"
Convert Excel file to an object tree and use that tree. Note that properly formatted data will convert to the same object tree whether row or column oriented.
convertExcel = require('excel-as-json').processFile
convertExcel 'row.xlsx', undefined, undefined, (err, data) ->
if err throw err
doSomethingInteresting data
convertExcel 'col.xlsx', undefined, {isColOriented: true}, (err, data) ->
if err throw err
doSomethingInteresting data
Excel stores tabular data. Converting that to JSON using only a couple of assumptions is straight-forward. Most interesting JSON contains nested lists and objects. How do you map a flat data square that is easy for anyone to edit into these nested lists and objects?
What is the easiest way to organize and edit your Excel data? Lists of simple objects seem a natural fit for a row oriented sheets. Single objects with more complex structure seem more naturally presented as column oriented sheets. Doesn't really matter which orientation you use, the module allows you to speciy a row or column orientation; basically, where your keys are located: row 0 or column 0.
Keys and values:
A simple, row oriented key
|firstName |--------- | Jihad
produces
[{
"firstName": "Jihad"
}]
A dotted key name looks like
| address.street |--- | 12 Beaver Court
and produces
[{
"address": {
"street": "12 Beaver Court"
}
}]
An indexed array key name looks like
|phones[0].number |--- |123.456.7890
and produces
[{
"phones": [{
"number": "123.456.7890"
}]
}]
An embedded array key name looks like this and has ';' delimited values
| aliases[] |--- | stormagedden;bob
and produces
[{
"aliases": [
"stormagedden",
"bob"
]
}]
A more complete row oriented example
|firstName
|lastName
|address.street
|address.city
|address.state
|address.zip
|Jihad
|Saladin
|12 Beaver Court
|Snowmass
|CO
|81615
|Marcus
|Rivapoli
|16 Vail Rd
|Vail
|CO
|81657
would produce
[{
"firstName": "Jihad",
"lastName": "Saladin",
"address": {
"street": "12 Beaver Court",
"city": "Snowmass",
"state": "CO",
"zip": "81615"
}
},
{
"firstName": "Marcus",
"lastName": "Rivapoli",
"address": {
"street": "16 Vail Rd",
"city": "Vail",
"state": "CO",
"zip": "81657"
}
}]
You can do something similar in column oriented sheets. Note that indexed and flat arrays are added.
|firstName
|Jihad
|Marcus
|lastName
|Saladin
|Rivapoli
|address.street
|12 Beaver Court
|16 Vail Rd
|address.city
|Snowmass
|Vail
|address.state
|CO
|CO
|address.zip
|81615
|81657
|phones[0].type
|home
|home
|phones[0].number
|123.456.7890
|123.456.7891
|phones[1].type
|work
|work
|phones[1].number
|098.765.4321
|098.765.4322
|aliases[]
|stormagedden;bob
|mac;markie
would produce
[
{
"firstName": "Jihad",
"lastName": "Saladin",
"address": {
"street": "12 Beaver Court",
"city": "Snowmass",
"state": "CO",
"zip": "81615"
},
"phones": [
{
"type": "home",
"number": "123.456.7890"
},
{
"type": "work",
"number": "098.765.4321"
}
],
"aliases": [
"stormagedden",
"bob"
]
},
{
"firstName": "Marcus",
"lastName": "Rivapoli",
"address": {
"street": "16 Vail Rd",
"city": "Vail",
"state": "CO",
"zip": "81657"
},
"phones": [
{
"type": "home",
"number": "123.456.7891"
},
{
"type": "work",
"number": "098.765.4322"
}
],
"aliases": [
"mac",
"markie"
]
}
]
All values from the 'excel' package are returned as text. This module detects numbers and booleans and converts them to javascript types. Booleans must be text 'true' or 'false'. Excel FALSE and TRUE are provided from 'excel' as 0 and 1 - just too confusing.
During install (mac), you may see compiler warnings while installing the excel dependency - although questionable, they appear to be benign.
You can run tests after GitHub clone and
npm install with:
ᐅ npm run-script test
> excel-as-json@2.0.1 test /Users/starver/code/makara/excel-as-json
> tools/test.sh
assign
✓ should assign first level properties
✓ should assign second level properties
✓ should assign third level properties
#...
To investigate bugs, we need to recreate the failure. In each bug report, please include:
This project is small and simple and intends to remain that way. If you want to add functionality, please raise an issue as a place we can discuss it prior to doing any work.
You are always free to fork this repo and create your own version to do with as you will, or include this functionality in your projects and modify it to your heart's content.
aliases[].
convertTextToNumber defaulting to
true. If set to false, cells containing text that looks like a number are not converted to a numeric type.
isColOriented with an options object to try to stabilize the processFile signature allowing future non-breaking feature additions.
sheet option to specify a 1-based index into the Excel sheet collection - all of your data in a single Excel workbook.
omitEmptyFields option that removes an object key-value if the corresponding Excel cell is empty.