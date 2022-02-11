Excalibur is a free game engine written in TypeScript for making 2D games in HTML5 canvas. Our goal is to make it easier for you to create 2D HTML/JS games, whether you're new to game development or you're an experienced game developer. We take care of all of the boilerplate engine code, cross-platform targeting (using browserstack 😎), and more! Use as much or as little as you need!

Excalibur is an open source project licensed under the 2-clause BSD license (this means you can use it in commercial projects!). It's free and always will be. We welcome any feedback or contributions! If you make something with Excalibur, please let us know!

Get Started

Our user documentation is at https://excaliburjs.com/docs (and you can contribute to the docs at https://github.com/excaliburjs/excaliburjs.github.io)

Follow our Installation guide to learn how to install Excalibur.

Follow our Getting Started guide if you're looking to get started.

Learn what Features are available for you to leverage in your games.

View the 1.0 Release roadmap to see what's coming next.

❗ Note: Excalibur is still in version 0.x, which means this project and its associated plugins may be a little rough around the edges. We try to minimize API changes, but breaking changes will occur in new released versions. Excalibur is a labor of love and the product of many hours of spare time. Thanks for checking it out!

API Reference

Visit the API Reference section for fully-annotated documentation of the API.

Questions

Samples

Compiled examples can be found in the Excalibur Samples collection.

Contributing

Please read our Contributing Guidelines and our Code of Conduct. Whether you've spotted a bug, have a question, or think of a new feature, we thank you for your help!

Writing Documentation

We love when people help improve our documentation. You can contribute to the docs in this repository.

Environment Setup

The Excalibur.js team primarily uses Visual Studio Code as a platform agnostic editor to allow the widest contributions possible. However, you can always use your own preferred editor.

Testing

Excalibur is committed to supporting the latest 2 versions of popular desktop and mobile browsers. We leverage browserstack automated testing to ensure that Excalibur is automatically tested as thoroughly as possible on all our supported platforms.

Prerequisites

After cloning the repository, run:

npm install

You can then run the npm tasks for various purposes:

npm run all npm run build npm test npm run test npm run sandbox npm run apidocs npm run nuget -- 1.1.1

License

Excalibur is open source and operates under the 2-clause BSD license: