Contact @gautamsi for support. Use for 1:1 support and paid support. Also looking for sponsors to fund remaining development on this.
see demo repo https://github.com/ewsjs/oauth-demo which has working example - https://github.com/ewsjs/oauth-demo/blob/main/examples/msal-node-samples/auth-code/index.js to find out how to use oAuth Token from msal.
You can now use this in Ionic, Cordova, Browser based process (where CORS is disabled), Outlook Add-in or Mail apps. see
ews-js-api-browser for more detail
(planning to rename this to @ewsjs/ewsjs);
async/await and move to
@ewsjs/* namespace
@ewsjs/xhr to wrap all exports from
@ewsjs/ews
0.9.0
new/fix: #324 Autodiscover is back again, improved and supports DNS fallback using Autodiscover SRV records
new: #320 Allow access to
HttpResponseHeaders, you can use
<ExchangeService Instance>.HttpResponseHeaders to get fresh header from last call to ews service.
<ExchangeService Instance>.OnResponseHeadersCaptured which is called after each call to service and when headers are returned.
Breaking Changes:
<ExchangeService>.HttpHeaders is now Disctionary instance, compatible with c# disctionary. you can no longer do
service.HttpHeaders[<header>] = value. do this instead
service.HttpHeaders.Add("header", "value");
fix: #322 you can now delete tasks properly
See older change in CHANGELOG.md
EWS managed API for TypeScript/JavaScript - code ported from OfficeDev/ews-managed-api. availbale for nodejs, browser and mobile devices (cordova).
Pluggable XHRApi adapter to replace client (browser) based XHR call with server brokered call (example coming soon). Example Ruby on rails, PHP or any server side framework where c# or nodejs is not available
Works with Office 365/Exchange Online and on-premises Exchange (2007 - 2016)
use SSL for basic authentication
NTLM and Cookies Authentication works with nodejs only
NTLM issue with
invalid tagNamegibrish character is due to gzip encoding, see #334.
Solution use
gzip: truein
XhrApi({ gzip: true })constructor options of
@ewsjs/xhr.
All http call is wrapped in promise using default BlueBird promise. You can also interchange compatible promise api.
Code sample from EWS Managed API 2.1. should work with little modificaion to Promise format
You can also leverage new async/await feature of nodejs (>7.0.6) or in TypeScript transpilation with es5/es6 code.
Api document generated using TypeDoc and is hosted at ews-javascript-api.github.io/api. ** outdated Check Wiki for more details
keep track of what is coming in backlog, keep eye on milestones when I start working on it
[sudo] npm install ews-javascript-api
//classic Javascript style
var ews = require('ews-javascript-api');
var exch = new ews.ExchangeService(ews.ExchangeVersion.Exchange2013);
//ES6 TypeScript style
import {ExchangeService, AutodiscoverService, Folder, Item, ExchangeVersion} from "ews-javascript-api";
var exch = new ExchangeService(ExchangeVersion.Exchange2013);
//import ews module
var ews = require('ews-javascript-api');
//create AutodiscoverService object
var autod = new ews.AutodiscoverService(new ews.Uri("https://autodiscover-s.outlook.com/autodiscover/autodiscover.svc"), ews.ExchangeVersion.Exchange2010);
//you can omit url and it will autodiscover the url, version helps throw error on client side for unsupported operations.example - //var autod = new ews.AutodiscoverService(ews.ExchangeVersion.Exchange2010);
//set credential for service
autod.Credentials = new ews.WebCredentials("userName", "password");
//create array to include list of desired settings
var settings = [
ews.UserSettingName.InternalEwsUrl,
ews.UserSettingName.ExternalEwsUrl,
ews.UserSettingName.UserDisplayName,
ews.UserSettingName.UserDN,
ews.UserSettingName.EwsPartnerUrl,
ews.UserSettingName.DocumentSharingLocations,
ews.UserSettingName.MailboxDN,
ews.UserSettingName.ActiveDirectoryServer,
ews.UserSettingName.CasVersion,
ews.UserSettingName.ExternalWebClientUrls,
ews.UserSettingName.ExternalImap4Connections,
ews.UserSettingName.AlternateMailboxes
];
//get the setting
autod.GetUserSettings(["email1@domain.com", "email2@domain.com"], settings)
.then(function (response) {
//do what you want with user settings
var tabcount = 0;
var tabs = function () { return ews.StringHelper.Repeat("\t", tabcount); };
console.log(autod.Url.ToString());
//uncoment next line to see full response from autodiscover, you will need to add var util = require('util');
//console.log(util.inspect(response, { showHidden: false, depth: null, colors: true }));
for (var _i = 0, _a = response.Responses; _i < _a.length; _i++) {
var resp = _a[_i];
console.log(ews.StringHelper.Format("{0}settings for email: {1}", tabs(), resp.SmtpAddress));
tabcount++;
for (var setting in resp.Settings) {
console.log(ews.StringHelper.Format("{0}{1} = {2}", tabs(), ews.UserSettingName[setting], resp.Settings[setting]));
}
tabcount--;
}
}, function (e) {
//log errors or do something with errors
});
Example of user availability
var ews = require('ews-javascript-api');
//create ExchangeService object
var exch = new ews.ExchangeService(ews.ExchangeVersion.Exchange2013);
exch.Credentials = new ews.WebCredentials("userName", "password");
//set ews endpoint url to use
exch.Url = new ews.Uri("https://outlook.office365.com/Ews/Exchange.asmx"); // you can also use exch.AutodiscoverUrl
var attendee =[ new ews.AttendeeInfo("email1@domain.com"), new ews.AttendeeInfo("email2@domain.com")];
//create timewindow object o request avaiability suggestions for next 48 hours, DateTime and TimeSpan object is created to mimic portion of .net datetime/timespan object using momentjs
var timeWindow = new ews.TimeWindow(ews.DateTime.Now, ews.DateTime.Now.AddDays(2));
exch.GetUserAvailability(attendee, timeWindow, ews.AvailabilityData.FreeBusyAndSuggestions)
.then(function (availabilityResponse) {
//do what you want with user availability
}, function (errors) {
//log errors or do something with errors
});
there is some issues with how react native exposes native browser methods, here are changes needs to be done to us
ews-js-api-browser with react native.
Add following lines to some place before requiring
ews-js-api-browser. you need to use
xmldom and
base-64 packages.
if (!global.DOMParser) {
global.DOMParser = require('xmldom').DOMParser;
}
if (!global.atob || !global.btoa) {
global.atob = require('base-64').decode;
global.btoa = require('base-64').encode;
}
Review Core/ExchangeService methods in api document, Any method not marked private oe internal (internal marker is in description of method) is posted and can be used, open issue if it doe snot work
ArchiveItems
AutodiscoverUrl
BindToGroupItems
BindToItems
ConvertId
ConvertIds
CopyItems
CreateItems
DeleteItems
ExpandGroup
FindAppointments
FindFolders
FindItems
GetAttachments
GetClientAccessToken
GetPasswordExpirationDate
GetRoomLists
GetRooms
GetUserAvailability
GetUserOofSettings
GetUserOofSettings
LoadPropertiesForItems
MarkAsJunk
MoveItems
ResolveName
SetTeamMailbox
SetUserOofSettings SetUserOofSettings
SubscribeToPullNotifications
SubscribeToStreamingNotifications
SubscribeToStreamingNotificationsOnAllFolders
SyncFolderHierarchy
SyncFolderItems
UnpinTeamMailbox
UpdateItems
GetInboxRules
UpdateInboxRules
AddDelegates
GetDelegates
RemoveDelegates
UpdateDelegates
GetUserRetentionPolicyTags
FindConversation
FindGroupConversation
GetConversationItems
GetGroupConversationItems
EnableAlwaysCategorizeItemsInConversations
DisableAlwaysCategorizeItemsInConversations
EnableAlwaysDeleteItemsInConversations
DisableAlwaysDeleteItemsInConversations
EnableAlwaysMoveItemsInConversations
DisableAlwaysMoveItemsInConversations
MoveItemsInConversations
CopyItemsInConversations
DeleteItemsInConversations
SetReadStateForItemsInConversations
SetRetentionPolicyForItemsInConversations
SetFlagStatusForItemsInConversations
GetAppManifests
GetAppMarketplaceUrl
DisableApp
InstallApp
UninstallApp
GetDiscoverySearchConfiguration
GetHoldOnMailboxes
GetNonIndexableItemDetails
GetNonIndexableItemStatistics
GetSearchableMailboxes
SearchMailboxes
SetHoldOnMailboxes
BindToFolder
CopyFolder
CreateFolder
DeleteFolder
EmptyFolder
FindFolders
FindItems
Load
LoadPropertiesForFolder
MarkAllItemsAsRead
MarkAllItemsAsUnread
RemoveExtendedProperty
SetExtendedProperty
MoveFolder
Save
UpdateFolder
ArchiveItem
BindToItem
CopyItem[s]
CreateItem
DeleteItem[s]
FindAppointments
FindItems
LoadPropertiesForItems
MarkAsJunk
MoveItem
SendItem
Save
UpdateItem[s]
RemoveExtendedProperty
SetExtendedProperty
AcceptTentatively [Appointment]
AcceptTentatively [Appointment]
Decline [Appointment]
AMD module for require.js to be included in build system, bower module and related documentation will be published.
in progress....
Licensed under MIT