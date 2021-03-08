openbase logo
eja

ews-javascript-api

by Gautam Singh
0.10.3 (see all)

EWS API for TypeScript/JavaScript - ported from OfficeDev/ews-managed-api - node, cordova, meteor, Ionic, Electron, Outlook Add-Ins

Documentation
4.6K

GitHub Stars

249

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ews-javascript-api

Exchange Web Service in JavaScript/TypeScript.

Support

Contact @gautamsi for support. Use Gitter for 1:1 support and paid support. Also looking for sponsors to fund remaining development on this.

===========================================================================================

Office 365 OAuth Support is built in

see demo repo https://github.com/ewsjs/oauth-demo which has working example - https://github.com/ewsjs/oauth-demo/blob/main/examples/msal-node-samples/auth-code/index.js to find out how to use oAuth Token from msal.

July 2019 Update:

You can now use this in Ionic, Cordova, Browser based process (where CORS is disabled), Outlook Add-in or Mail apps. see ews-js-api-browser for more detail

(planning to rename this to @ewsjs/ewsjs);

Current State:

  • Almost all methods in ExchangeService class is comple with respect to c# counterpart (based on commit#31951f4
    • some method skipped as they are not for client side code or are diaognostic methods.
  • Roadmap to 1.0 Beta:
    • ReWrite XHR/Request and Promise see #94 done
    • Rewrite Autodiscover code with fresh Promise approach, this code was my work in very beginning and poorly written, strategy and TypeScript features improved over time which this code isn't taking any advantage of. done
    • use async/await and move to @ewsjs/* namespace
    • chain @ewsjs/xhr to wrap all exports from @ewsjs/ews
    • Add jsdoc comment to remaining exported class
  • Roadmap to 1.0
    • fix bugs from Beta
    • complete code improvement based on diff from original snapshot
    • basic tests to be introduced to prevent breaking changes
    • Add documentation with sample code for each operation in ExchangeService methods
    • Integrate ntlm and cookies authentication code in main library
  • Beyond 1.0
    • ~Add npm based typings support for lates TypeScript based workflow~ completed in 0.9.0
    • minified version for any developer need
    • String Null check to improve reliability, TypeScript 2.0 feature
    • Complete jsdoc comment in
    • Complete code for new features introduced after the snapshot I was working on
    • Add OAuth authentication with Azure AD (needs admin created APP in Azure AD)
    • Break into components to have better performance and download
    • enable non Node scenarios
    • trimmed version for Outlook Mail APP supported EWS calls

===========================================================================================

Whats new v0.10.0

  • new/fix: #324 Autodiscover is back again, improved and supports DNS fallback using Autodiscover SRV records

  • new: #320 Allow access to HttpResponseHeaders, you can use <ExchangeService Instance>.HttpResponseHeaders to get fresh header from last call to ews service.

    • you can also add a delegate (callback) for <ExchangeService Instance>.OnResponseHeadersCaptured which is called after each call to service and when headers are returned.

  • Breaking Changes: <ExchangeService>.HttpHeaders is now Disctionary instance, compatible with c# disctionary. you can no longer do service.HttpHeaders[<header>] = value. do this instead service.HttpHeaders.Add("header", "value");

  • fix: #322 you can now delete tasks properly

See older change in CHANGELOG.md

===========================================================================================

EWS managed API for TypeScript/JavaScript - code ported from OfficeDev/ews-managed-api. availbale for nodejs, browser and mobile devices (cordova).

Pluggable XHRApi adapter to replace client (browser) based XHR call with server brokered call (example coming soon). Example Ruby on rails, PHP or any server side framework where c# or nodejs is not available

Works with Office 365/Exchange Online and on-premises Exchange (2007 - 2016)

Authentication

use SSL for basic authentication
NTLM and Cookies Authentication works with nodejs only

NTLM issue with invalid tagName gibrish character is due to gzip encoding, see #334.

Solution use gzip: true in XhrApi({ gzip: true }) constructor options of @ewsjs/xhr.

Modules

  • commonjs module for NodeJs
  • AMD module for other scenarios* (not documented yet)

All http call is wrapped in promise using default BlueBird promise. You can also interchange compatible promise api.
Code sample from EWS Managed API 2.1. should work with little modificaion to Promise format

async/await latest nodejs

You can also leverage new async/await feature of nodejs (>7.0.6) or in TypeScript transpilation with es5/es6 code.

Documentation

Api document generated using TypeDoc and is hosted at ews-javascript-api.github.io/api. ** outdated Check Wiki for more details

keep track of what is coming in backlog, keep eye on milestones when I start working on it

Getting Started

install

[sudo] npm install ews-javascript-api

use

//classic Javascript style
var ews = require('ews-javascript-api');
var exch = new ews.ExchangeService(ews.ExchangeVersion.Exchange2013);
//ES6 TypeScript style
import {ExchangeService, AutodiscoverService, Folder, Item, ExchangeVersion} from "ews-javascript-api";
var exch = new ExchangeService(ExchangeVersion.Exchange2013);

Autodiscover user settings ( Working again as of 0.10 )

//import ews module
var ews = require('ews-javascript-api');
//create AutodiscoverService object
var autod = new ews.AutodiscoverService(new ews.Uri("https://autodiscover-s.outlook.com/autodiscover/autodiscover.svc"), ews.ExchangeVersion.Exchange2010);
//you can omit url and it will autodiscover the url, version helps throw error on client side for unsupported operations.example - //var autod = new ews.AutodiscoverService(ews.ExchangeVersion.Exchange2010);
//set credential for service
autod.Credentials = new ews.WebCredentials("userName", "password");
//create array to include list of desired settings
var settings = [
ews.UserSettingName.InternalEwsUrl,
ews.UserSettingName.ExternalEwsUrl,
ews.UserSettingName.UserDisplayName,
ews.UserSettingName.UserDN,
ews.UserSettingName.EwsPartnerUrl,
ews.UserSettingName.DocumentSharingLocations,
ews.UserSettingName.MailboxDN,
ews.UserSettingName.ActiveDirectoryServer,
ews.UserSettingName.CasVersion,
ews.UserSettingName.ExternalWebClientUrls,
ews.UserSettingName.ExternalImap4Connections,
ews.UserSettingName.AlternateMailboxes
];
//get the setting
autod.GetUserSettings(["email1@domain.com", "email2@domain.com"], settings)
.then(function (response) {
    //do what you want with user settings    
    var tabcount = 0;
    var tabs = function () { return ews.StringHelper.Repeat("\t", tabcount); };
    console.log(autod.Url.ToString());
    //uncoment next line to see full response from autodiscover, you will need to add var util = require('util');
    //console.log(util.inspect(response, { showHidden: false, depth: null, colors: true }));
    for (var _i = 0, _a = response.Responses; _i < _a.length; _i++) {
        var resp = _a[_i];
        console.log(ews.StringHelper.Format("{0}settings for email: {1}", tabs(), resp.SmtpAddress));
        tabcount++;
        for (var setting in resp.Settings) {
            console.log(ews.StringHelper.Format("{0}{1} = {2}", tabs(), ews.UserSettingName[setting], resp.Settings[setting]));
        }
        tabcount--;
    }
}, function (e) {
    //log errors or do something with errors
});

Example EWS operations

Example of user availability

var ews = require('ews-javascript-api');
//create ExchangeService object
var exch = new ews.ExchangeService(ews.ExchangeVersion.Exchange2013);
exch.Credentials = new ews.WebCredentials("userName", "password");
//set ews endpoint url to use
exch.Url = new ews.Uri("https://outlook.office365.com/Ews/Exchange.asmx"); // you can also use exch.AutodiscoverUrl

var attendee =[ new ews.AttendeeInfo("email1@domain.com"), new ews.AttendeeInfo("email2@domain.com")];
//create timewindow object o request avaiability suggestions for next 48 hours, DateTime and TimeSpan object is created to mimic portion of .net datetime/timespan object using momentjs
var timeWindow = new ews.TimeWindow(ews.DateTime.Now, ews.DateTime.Now.AddDays(2)); 
exch.GetUserAvailability(attendee, timeWindow, ews.AvailabilityData.FreeBusyAndSuggestions)
.then(function (availabilityResponse) {
    //do what you want with user availability
}, function (errors) {
    //log errors or do something with errors
});

Use with React Native

there is some issues with how react native exposes native browser methods, here are changes needs to be done to us ews-js-api-browser with react native. Add following lines to some place before requiring ews-js-api-browser. you need to use xmldom and base-64 packages.

if (!global.DOMParser) {
    global.DOMParser = require('xmldom').DOMParser;
}
if (!global.atob || !global.btoa) {
    global.atob = require('base-64').decode;
    global.btoa = require('base-64').encode;
}

Porting status

Review Core/ExchangeService methods in api document, Any method not marked private oe internal (internal marker is in description of method) is posted and can be used, open issue if it doe snot work

List of ExchangeService methods available

ArchiveItems
AutodiscoverUrl
BindToGroupItems
BindToItems
ConvertId
ConvertIds
CopyItems
CreateItems
DeleteItems
ExpandGroup
FindAppointments
FindFolders
FindItems
GetAttachments
GetClientAccessToken
GetPasswordExpirationDate
GetRoomLists
GetRooms
GetUserAvailability
GetUserOofSettings
GetUserOofSettings
LoadPropertiesForItems
MarkAsJunk
MoveItems
ResolveName
SetTeamMailbox
SetUserOofSettings SetUserOofSettings
SubscribeToPullNotifications
SubscribeToStreamingNotifications
SubscribeToStreamingNotificationsOnAllFolders
SyncFolderHierarchy
SyncFolderItems
UnpinTeamMailbox
UpdateItems
GetInboxRules
UpdateInboxRules
AddDelegates
GetDelegates
RemoveDelegates
UpdateDelegates
GetUserRetentionPolicyTags
FindConversation
FindGroupConversation
GetConversationItems
GetGroupConversationItems
EnableAlwaysCategorizeItemsInConversations
DisableAlwaysCategorizeItemsInConversations
EnableAlwaysDeleteItemsInConversations
DisableAlwaysDeleteItemsInConversations
EnableAlwaysMoveItemsInConversations
DisableAlwaysMoveItemsInConversations
MoveItemsInConversations
CopyItemsInConversations
DeleteItemsInConversations
SetReadStateForItemsInConversations
SetRetentionPolicyForItemsInConversations
SetFlagStatusForItemsInConversations
GetAppManifests
GetAppMarketplaceUrl
DisableApp
InstallApp
UninstallApp
GetDiscoverySearchConfiguration
GetHoldOnMailboxes
GetNonIndexableItemDetails
GetNonIndexableItemStatistics
GetSearchableMailboxes
SearchMailboxes
SetHoldOnMailboxes

List of Folder object methods available

BindToFolder
CopyFolder
CreateFolder
DeleteFolder
EmptyFolder
FindFolders
FindItems
Load
LoadPropertiesForFolder
MarkAllItemsAsRead
MarkAllItemsAsUnread
RemoveExtendedProperty
SetExtendedProperty
MoveFolder
Save
UpdateFolder

List of Item object methods available

ArchiveItem
BindToItem
CopyItem[s]
CreateItem
DeleteItem[s]
FindAppointments
FindItems
LoadPropertiesForItems
MarkAsJunk
MoveItem
SendItem
Save
UpdateItem[s]
RemoveExtendedProperty
SetExtendedProperty
AcceptTentatively [Appointment]
AcceptTentatively [Appointment]
Decline [Appointment]

Use in Cordova

AMD module for require.js to be included in build system, bower module and related documentation will be published.

Tests

in progress....

License

Licensed under MIT

