Exchange Web Service in JavaScript/TypeScript.

Support

Office 365 OAuth Support is built in

see demo repo https://github.com/ewsjs/oauth-demo which has working example - https://github.com/ewsjs/oauth-demo/blob/main/examples/msal-node-samples/auth-code/index.js to find out how to use oAuth Token from msal.

You can now use this in Ionic, Cordova, Browser based process (where CORS is disabled), Outlook Add-in or Mail apps. see ews-js-api-browser for more detail

Current State:

Almost all methods in ExchangeService class is comple with respect to c# counterpart (based on commit#31951f4 some method skipped as they are not for client side code or are diaognostic methods.

Roadmap to 1.0 Beta: ReWrite XHR/Request and Promise see #94 done Rewrite Autodiscover code with fresh Promise approach, this code was my work in very beginning and poorly written, strategy and TypeScript features improved over time which this code isn't taking any advantage of. done use async/await and move to @ewsjs/* namespace chain @ewsjs/xhr to wrap all exports from @ewsjs/ews Add jsdoc comment to remaining exported class

Roadmap to 1.0 fix bugs from Beta complete code improvement based on diff from original snapshot basic tests to be introduced to prevent breaking changes Add documentation with sample code for each operation in ExchangeService methods Integrate ntlm and cookies authentication code in main library

Beyond 1.0 ~Add npm based typings support for lates TypeScript based workflow~ completed in 0.9.0 minified version for any developer need String Null check to improve reliability, TypeScript 2.0 feature Complete jsdoc comment in Complete code for new features introduced after the snapshot I was working on Add OAuth authentication with Azure AD (needs admin created APP in Azure AD) Break into components to have better performance and download enable non Node scenarios trimmed version for Outlook Mail APP supported EWS calls



Whats new v0.10.0

new/fix: #324 Autodiscover is back again, improved and supports DNS fallback using Autodiscover SRV records

new: #320 Allow access to HttpResponseHeaders , you can use <ExchangeService Instance>.HttpResponseHeaders to get fresh header from last call to ews service. you can also add a delegate (callback) for <ExchangeService Instance>.OnResponseHeadersCaptured which is called after each call to service and when headers are returned.

Breaking Changes : <ExchangeService>.HttpHeaders is now Disctionary instance, compatible with c# disctionary. you can no longer do service.HttpHeaders[<header>] = value . do this instead service.HttpHeaders.Add("header", "value");

fix: #322 you can now delete tasks properly

See older change in CHANGELOG.md

EWS managed API for TypeScript/JavaScript - code ported from OfficeDev/ews-managed-api. availbale for nodejs, browser and mobile devices (cordova).

Pluggable XHRApi adapter to replace client (browser) based XHR call with server brokered call (example coming soon). Example Ruby on rails, PHP or any server side framework where c# or nodejs is not available

Works with Office 365/Exchange Online and on-premises Exchange (2007 - 2016)

Authentication

Basic - inbuilt

OAuth - inbuilt (see https://stackoverflow.com/a/43785262/5884960 for more details on how to use.)

NTLM and NTLMv2 - using @ewsjs/xhr

Cookies/FBA Authentication with TMG/ISA - using @ewsjs/xhr

use SSL for basic authentication

NTLM and Cookies Authentication works with nodejs only

NTLM issue with invalid tagName gibrish character is due to gzip encoding, see #334. Solution use gzip: true in XhrApi({ gzip: true }) constructor options of @ewsjs/xhr .

Modules

commonjs module for NodeJs

AMD module for other scenarios* (not documented yet)

All http call is wrapped in promise using default BlueBird promise. You can also interchange compatible promise api.

Code sample from EWS Managed API 2.1. should work with little modificaion to Promise format

async/await latest nodejs

You can also leverage new async/await feature of nodejs (>7.0.6) or in TypeScript transpilation with es5/es6 code.

Documentation

Api document generated using TypeDoc and is hosted at ews-javascript-api.github.io/api. ** outdated Check Wiki for more details

keep track of what is coming in backlog, keep eye on milestones when I start working on it

Getting Started

install

[sudo] npm install ews-javascript-api

use

var ews = require ( 'ews-javascript-api' ); var exch = new ews.ExchangeService(ews.ExchangeVersion.Exchange2013); import {ExchangeService, AutodiscoverService, Folder, Item, ExchangeVersion} from "ews-javascript-api" ; var exch = new ExchangeService(ExchangeVersion.Exchange2013);

Autodiscover user settings ( Working again as of 0.10 )

var ews = require ( 'ews-javascript-api' ); var autod = new ews.AutodiscoverService( new ews.Uri( "https://autodiscover-s.outlook.com/autodiscover/autodiscover.svc" ), ews.ExchangeVersion.Exchange2010); autod.Credentials = new ews.WebCredentials( "userName" , "password" ); var settings = [ ews.UserSettingName.InternalEwsUrl, ews.UserSettingName.ExternalEwsUrl, ews.UserSettingName.UserDisplayName, ews.UserSettingName.UserDN, ews.UserSettingName.EwsPartnerUrl, ews.UserSettingName.DocumentSharingLocations, ews.UserSettingName.MailboxDN, ews.UserSettingName.ActiveDirectoryServer, ews.UserSettingName.CasVersion, ews.UserSettingName.ExternalWebClientUrls, ews.UserSettingName.ExternalImap4Connections, ews.UserSettingName.AlternateMailboxes ]; autod.GetUserSettings([ "email1@domain.com" , "email2@domain.com" ], settings) .then( function ( response ) { var tabcount = 0 ; var tabs = function ( ) { return ews.StringHelper.Repeat( "\t" , tabcount); }; console .log(autod.Url.ToString()); for ( var _i = 0 , _a = response.Responses; _i < _a.length; _i++) { var resp = _a[_i]; console .log(ews.StringHelper.Format( "{0}settings for email: {1}" , tabs(), resp.SmtpAddress)); tabcount++; for ( var setting in resp.Settings) { console .log(ews.StringHelper.Format( "{0}{1} = {2}" , tabs(), ews.UserSettingName[setting], resp.Settings[setting])); } tabcount--; } }, function ( e ) { });

Example EWS operations

Example of user availability

var ews = require ( 'ews-javascript-api' ); var exch = new ews.ExchangeService(ews.ExchangeVersion.Exchange2013); exch.Credentials = new ews.WebCredentials( "userName" , "password" ); exch.Url = new ews.Uri( "https://outlook.office365.com/Ews/Exchange.asmx" ); var attendee =[ new ews.AttendeeInfo( "email1@domain.com" ), new ews.AttendeeInfo( "email2@domain.com" )]; var timeWindow = new ews.TimeWindow(ews.DateTime.Now, ews.DateTime.Now.AddDays( 2 )); exch.GetUserAvailability(attendee, timeWindow, ews.AvailabilityData.FreeBusyAndSuggestions) .then( function ( availabilityResponse ) { }, function ( errors ) { });

Use with React Native

there is some issues with how react native exposes native browser methods, here are changes needs to be done to us ews-js-api-browser with react native. Add following lines to some place before requiring ews-js-api-browser . you need to use xmldom and base-64 packages.

if (!global.DOMParser) { global.DOMParser = require ( 'xmldom' ).DOMParser; } if (!global.atob || !global.btoa) { global.atob = require ( 'base-64' ).decode; global.btoa = require ( 'base-64' ).encode; }

Porting status

Review Core/ExchangeService methods in api document, Any method not marked private oe internal (internal marker is in description of method) is posted and can be used, open issue if it doe snot work

List of ExchangeService methods available

List of Folder object methods available

Use in Cordova

AMD module for require.js to be included in build system, bower module and related documentation will be published.

Tests

in progress....

License

Licensed under MIT