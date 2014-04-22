Node.js-based EWD Gateway for MongoDB, Caché, GlobalsDB and GT.M
npm install ewdgateway2
##EWD.js
ewdGateway2 includes an entirely WebSocket-based framework known as EWD.js.
For full information on EWD.js and how to install, configure and use the ewdgateway2 module, see: [http://gradvs1.mgateway.com/download/EWDjs.pdf] (http://gradvs1.mgateway.com/download/EWDjs.pdf)
