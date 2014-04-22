ewdGateway2

Node.js-based EWD Gateway for MongoDB, Caché, GlobalsDB and GT.M

Rob Tweed rtweed@mgateway.com

10 January 2013, M/Gateway Developments Ltd http://www.mgateway.com

Twitter: @rtweed

Google Group for discussions, support, advice etc: http://groups.google.co.uk/group/enterprise-web-developer-community

Installing ewdGateway2

npm install ewdgateway2

##EWD.js

ewdGateway2 includes an entirely WebSocket-based framework known as EWD.js.

For full information on EWD.js and how to install, configure and use the ewdgateway2 module, see: [http://gradvs1.mgateway.com/download/EWDjs.pdf] (http://gradvs1.mgateway.com/download/EWDjs.pdf)

License

Copyright (c) 2013-14 M/Gateway Developments Ltd,

Reigate, Surrey UK.

All rights reserved.

http://www.mgateway.com

Email: rtweed@mgateway.com

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");

you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.

You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software

distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,

WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and

limitations under the License.