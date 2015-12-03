openbase logo
evil-dns

by James Hight
0.2.0 (see all)

Override the IP address returned for one or more domains.

Documentation
5.1K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Evil DNS

Override the IP address returned for one or more domains.

Note: This module modifies the core DNS library's lookup function.

Installation

npm install evil-dns

Usage

var evilDns = require('evil-dns');

// String match
evilDns.add('foo.com', '1.2.3.4');
// String with wild cards
evilDns.add('*foo.*', '1.2.3.4');
// RegExp match
evilDns.add(/^foo\.bar\..*$/i, '1.2.3.4');

// Remove domain entry
evilDns.remove('*foo.*','1.2.3.4');

// Remove domain by matching the RegExp source attributes
// When no ip is passed any entry matching the domain will be removed
evilDns.remove(/^foo\.bar\..*$/i);

// Remove all domain entries
evilDns.clear();

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

