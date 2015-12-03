Override the IP address returned for one or more domains.
Note: This module modifies the core DNS library's lookup function.
npm install evil-dns
var evilDns = require('evil-dns');
// String match
evilDns.add('foo.com', '1.2.3.4');
// String with wild cards
evilDns.add('*foo.*', '1.2.3.4');
// RegExp match
evilDns.add(/^foo\.bar\..*$/i, '1.2.3.4');
// Remove domain entry
evilDns.remove('*foo.*','1.2.3.4');
// Remove domain by matching the RegExp source attributes
// When no ip is passed any entry matching the domain will be removed
evilDns.remove(/^foo\.bar\..*$/i);
// Remove all domain entries
evilDns.clear();