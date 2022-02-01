Async is a utility module which provides straight-forward, powerful functions for working with asynchronous JavaScript. Although originally designed for use with Node.js and installable via npm i async , it can also be used directly in the browser. A ESM/MJS version is included in the main async package that should automatically be used with compatible bundlers such as Webpack and Rollup.

A pure ESM version of Async is available as async-es .

For Documentation, visit https://caolan.github.io/async/

For Async v1.5.x documentation, go HERE

var async = require ( "async" ); var obj = { dev : "/dev.json" , test : "/test.json" , prod : "/prod.json" }; var configs = {}; async .forEachOf(obj, (value, key, callback) => { fs.readFile(__dirname + value, "utf8" , (err, data) => { if (err) return callback(err); try { configs[key] = JSON .parse(data); } catch (e) { return callback(e); } callback(); }); }, err => { if (err) console .error(err.message); doSomethingWith(configs); });