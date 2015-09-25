Authentication and authorization (password, facebook, & more) for your node.js Connect and Express apps.
There is a NodeTuts screencast of everyauth here
There is also a Google Groups (recently created) here to post questions and discuss potential ideas and extensions to the library.
So far,
everyauth enables you to login via:
everyauth is:
$ npm install everyauth
Incorporate everyauth into your express app in just 2 easy steps.
Choose and Configure Auth Strategies - Find the authentication strategy you desire in one of the sections below. Follow the configuration instructions.
Add the Middleware to Express
var everyauth = require('everyauth');
// Step 1 code goes here
// Step 2 code
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
app
.use(express.bodyParser())
.use(express.cookieParser('mr ripley'))
.use(express.session())
.use(everyauth.middleware(app));
There is an example application at ./example
To run it:
$ cd example
$ node server.js
Important - Some OAuth Providers do not allow callbacks to localhost, so you will need to create a
localhost
alias called
local.host. Make sure you set up your /etc/hosts so that 127.0.0.1 is also
associated with 'local.host'. So inside your /etc/hosts file, one of the lines will look like:
127.0.0.1 localhost local.host
Then point your browser to http://local.host:3000
$ npm install everyauth --dev
Then, update test/creds.js with credentials that the integration tests use to login to each 3rd party service.
$ make test
If you are using
express or
connect, then
everyauth
provides an easy way to access the user as:
req.user from your app server
everyauth.user via the
everyauth helper accessible from your
express views.
user as a helper accessible from your
express views
To access the user, configure
everyauth.everymodule.findUserById and
optionally
everyauth.everymodule.userPkey.
For example, using mongoose:
everyauth.everymodule.findUserById( function (userId, callback) {
User.findById(userId, callback);
// callback has the signature, function (err, user) {...}
});
If you need access to the request object the function can have three arguments:
everyauth.everymodule.findUserById( function (req, userId, callback) {
// use the request in some way ...
// callback has the signature, function (err, user) {...}
});
Once you have configured this method, you now have access to the user object
that was fetched anywhere in your server app code as
req.user. For instance:
var app = require('express').createServer()
// Configure your app
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
console.log(req.user); // FTW!
res.render('home');
});
Moreover, you can access the user in your views as
everyauth.user or as
user.
//- Inside ./views/home.jade
span.user-id= everyauth.user.name
#user-id= user.id
everyauth assumes that you store your users with an
id property. If not --
e.g, if you adopt the convention
user.uid over
user.id -- then just make
sure to configure the
everyauth.everymodule.userPkey parameter:
everyauth.everymodule.userPkey('uid');
If you are using express, everyauth comes with some useful dynamic helpers. To enable them:
var express = require('express')
, everyauth = require('everyauth')
, app = express.createServer();
everyauth.helpExpress(app);
Then, from within your views, you will have access to the following helpers methods
attached to the helper,
everyauth:
everyauth.loggedIn
everyauth.user - the User document associated with the session
everyauth.facebook - The is equivalent to what is stored at
req.session.auth.facebook,
so you can do things like ...
everyauth.facebook.user - returns the user json provided from the OAuth provider.
everyauth.facebook.accessToken - returns the access_token provided from the OAuth provider
for authorized API calls on behalf of the user.
everyauth.twitter.user,
everyauth.github.user, etc.
You also get access to the view helper
user - the same as
everyauth.user above
As an example of how you would use these, consider the following
./views/user.jade jade template:
.user-id
.label User Id
.value #{user.id}
.facebook-id
.label User Facebook Id
.value #{everyauth.facebook.user.id}
If you already have an express helper named
user, then you can configure
everyauth to use a different helper name to access the user object that
everyauth manages. To do so, leverage the
userAlias option for
everyauth.helpExpress:
everyauth.helpExpress(app, { userAlias: '__user__' });
Then, you could access the user object in your view with the helper
__user__
instead of the default helper
user. So you can compare with the default use
of helpers given previously, the alternative leveraging userAlias would look like:
.user-id
.label User Id
.value #{__user__.id}
.facebook-id
.label User Facebook Id
.value #{everyauth.facebook.user.id}
everyauth also provides convenience methods on the
ServerRequest instance
req.
From any scope that has access to
req, you get the following convenience getters and methods:
req.loggedIn - a Boolean getter that tells you if the request is by a logged in user
req.user - the User document associated with the session
req.logout() - clears the session of your auth data
If you integrate
everyauth with
connect, then
everyauth automatically
sets up a
logoutPath at
GET
/logout for your app. It also
sets a default handler for your logout route that clears your session
of auth information and redirects them to '/'.
To over-write the logout path:
everyauth.everymodule.logoutPath('/bye');
To over-write the logout redirect path:
everyauth.everymodule.logoutRedirectPath('/navigate/to/after/logout');
To over-write the logout handler:
everyauth.everymodule.handleLogout( function (req, res) {
// Put you extra logic here
req.logout(); // The logout method is added for you by everyauth, too
// And/or put your extra logic here
this.redirect(res, this.logoutRedirectPath());
});
You may want your own callback that decides where to send a user after login or registration. One way of doing this is with the
respondToLoginSucceed and
respondToRegistrationSucceed methods. This assumes that you have set a
.redirectTo property on your
req.session object:
everyauth.password
.respondToLoginSucceed( function (res, user, data) {
if (user) {
this.redirect(res, data.session.redirectTo)
}
})
.respondToRegistrationSucceed( function (res, user, data) {
this.redirect(res, data.session.redirectTo)
})
If you are using express and want your redirects to be subject to express redirect mapping, you can overwrite redirect method employed by everyauth.
everyauth.everymodule
.performRedirect( function (res, location) {
res.redirect(location, 303);
});
A newly defined method will be used by everyauth to perform all redirects.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.facebook
.appId('YOUR APP ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR APP SECRET HERE')
.handleAuthCallbackError( function (req, res) {
// If a user denies your app, Facebook will redirect the user to
// /auth/facebook/callback?error_reason=user_denied&error=access_denied&error_description=The+user+denied+your+request.
// This configurable route handler defines how you want to respond to
// that.
// If you do not configure this, everyauth renders a default fallback
// view notifying the user that their authentication failed and why.
})
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokExtra, fbUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.facebook
.entryPath('/auth/facebook')
.callbackPath('/auth/facebook/callback')
.scope('email') // Defaults to undefined
.fields('id,name,email,picture') // Controls the returned fields. Defaults to undefined
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.facebook.scope(); // undefined
everyauth.facebook.fields(); // undefined
everyauth.facebook.entryPath(); // '/auth/facebook'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.facebook.configurable();
Facebook provides many different
permissions
for which your app can ask your user. This is bundled up in the
scope query
paremter sent with the oauth request to Facebook. While your app may require
several different permissions from Facebook, Facebook recommends that you only
ask for these permissions incrementally, as you need them. For example, you might
want to only ask for the "email" scope upon registration. At the same time, for
another user, you may want to ask for "user_status" permissions because they
have progressed further along in your application.
everyauth enables you to specify the "scope" dynamically with a second
variation of the configurable
scope. In addition to the first variation
that looks like:
everyauth.facebook
.scope('email,user_status');
you can have greater dynamic control over "scope" via the second variation of
scope:
everyauth.facebook
.scope( function (req, res) {
var session = req.session;
switch (session.userPhase) {
case 'registration':
return 'email';
case 'share-media':
return 'email,user_status';
}
});
If you are programming for mobile, you can bring up the facebook mobile OAuth
dialog instead of the traditional desktop browser-based one by just adding
mobile(true) to your configuration as seen here:
everyauth.facebook
.mobile(true)
.appId('YOUR APP ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR APP SECRET HERE')
// rest of configuration
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.twitter
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER ID HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, twitterUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
Important - Some developers forget to do the following, and it causes them to have issues with
everyauth.
Please make sure to do the following: When you set up your app at http://dev.twitter.com/, make sure that your callback url is set up to
include that path '/auth/twitter/callback/'. In general, when dealing with OAuth or OAuth2 modules
provided by
everyauth, the default callback path is always set up to follow the pattern
'/auth/#{moduleName}/callback', so just ensure that you configure your OAuth settings accordingly with
the OAuth provider -- in this case, the "Edit Application Settings" section for your app at http://dev.twitter.com.
Alternatively, you can specify the callback url at the application level by configuring
callbackPath (which
has a default configuration of "/auth/twitter/callback"):
everyauth.twitter
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER ID HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.callbackPath('/custom/twitter/callback/path')
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, twitterUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
})
.redirectPath('/');
So if your hostname is
example.com, then this configuration will over-ride the
dev.twitter.com callback url configuration.
Instead, Twitter will redirect back to
example.com/custom/twitter/callback/path in the example just given above.
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.twitter
.entryPath('/auth/twitter')
.callbackPath('/auth/twitter/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.twitter.callbackPath(); // '/auth/twitter/callback'
everyauth.twitter.entryPath(); // '/auth/twitter'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.twitter.configurable();
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.password
.getLoginPath('/login') // Uri path to the login page
.postLoginPath('/login') // Uri path that your login form POSTs to
.loginView('a string of html; OR the name of the jade/etc-view-engine view')
.authenticate( function (login, password) {
// Either, we return a user or an array of errors if doing sync auth.
// Or, we return a Promise that can fulfill to promise.fulfill(user) or promise.fulfill(errors)
// `errors` is an array of error message strings
//
// e.g.,
// Example 1 - Sync Example
// if (usersByLogin[login] && usersByLogin[login].password === password) {
// return usersByLogin[login];
// } else {
// return ['Login failed'];
// }
//
// Example 2 - Async Example
// var promise = this.Promise()
// YourUserModel.find({ login: login}, function (err, user) {
// if (err) return promise.fulfill([err]);
// promise.fulfill(user);
// }
// return promise;
})
.loginSuccessRedirect('/') // Where to redirect to after a login
// If login fails, we render the errors via the login view template,
// so just make sure your loginView() template incorporates an `errors` local.
// See './example/views/login.jade'
.getRegisterPath('/register') // Uri path to the registration page
.postRegisterPath('/register') // The Uri path that your registration form POSTs to
.registerView('a string of html; OR the name of the jade/etc-view-engine view')
.validateRegistration( function (newUserAttributes) {
// Validate the registration input
// Return undefined, null, or [] if validation succeeds
// Return an array of error messages (or Promise promising this array)
// if validation fails
//
// e.g., assuming you define validate with the following signature
// var errors = validate(login, password, extraParams);
// return errors;
//
// The `errors` you return show up as an `errors` local in your jade template
})
.registerUser( function (newUserAttributes) {
// This step is only executed if we pass the validateRegistration step without
// any errors.
//
// Returns a user (or a Promise that promises a user) after adding it to
// some user store.
//
// As an edge case, sometimes your database may make you aware of violation
// of the unique login index, so if this error is sent back in an async
// callback, then you can just return that error as a single element array
// containing just that error message, and everyauth will automatically handle
// that as a failed registration. Again, you will have access to this error via
// the `errors` local in your register view jade template.
// e.g.,
// var promise = this.Promise();
// User.create(newUserAttributes, function (err, user) {
// if (err) return promise.fulfill([err]);
// promise.fulfill(user);
// });
// return promise;
//
// Note: Index and db-driven validations are the only validations that occur
// here; all other validations occur in the `validateRegistration` step documented above.
})
.registerSuccessRedirect('/'); // Where to redirect to after a successful registration
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.password
.loginFormFieldName('login') // Defaults to 'login'
.passwordFormFieldName('password') // Defaults to 'password'
.loginLayout('custom_login_layout') // Only with `express`
.registerLayout('custom reg_layout') // Only with `express`
.loginLocals(fn); // See Recipe 3 below
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.password.loginFormFieldName(); // 'login'
everyauth.password.passwordFormFieldName(); // 'password'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.password.configurable();
Sometimes your registration will ask for more information from the user besides the login and password.
For this particular scenario, you can configure the optional step,
extractExtraRegistrationParams.
everyauth.password.extractExtraRegistrationParams( function (req) {
return {
phone: req.body.phone
, name: {
first: req.body.first_name
, last: req.body.last_name
}
};
});
Then, you will have access to this data from within your configured
validateRegistration and
registerUser:
everyauth.password
.validateRegistration( function (newUserAttributes) {
var phone = newUserAttributes.phone
, firstName = newUserAttributes.name.first
, lastName = newUserAttributes.name.last;
})
.registerUser( function (newUserAttributes) {
var phone = newUserAttributes.phone
, firstName = newUserAttributes.name.first
, lastName = newUserAttributes.name.last;
});
By default,
everyauth uses the field and user key name
login during the
registration and login process.
Sometimes, you want to use
phone instead of
login. Moreover,
you also want to validate
phone fields upon registration.
everyauth provides an easy way to do this:
everyauth.password.loginWith('email');
// OR
everyauth.password.loginWith('phone');
With simple login configuration like this, you get email (or phone) validation in addition to renaming of the form field and user key corresponding to what otherwise would typically be referred to as 'login'.
If you are using
express, you are able to pass variables from your app
context to your view context via local variables.
everyauth provides
several convenience local vars for your views, but sometimes you will want
to augment this set of local vars with additional locals.
So
everyauth also provides a mechanism for you to do so via the following
configurables:
everyauth.password.loginLocals(...);
everyauth.password.registerLocals(...);
loginLocals and
registerLocals configuration have symmetrical APIs, so I
will only cover
loginLocals here to illustrate how to use both.
You can configure this parameter in one of 3 ways. Why 3? Because there are 3 types of ways that you can retrieve your locals.
Static local vars that never change values:
everyauth.password.loginLocals({
title: 'Login'
});
Dynamic synchronous local vars that depend on the incoming request, but whose values are retrieved synchronously
everyauth.password.loginLocals( function (req, res) {
var sess = req.session;
return {
isReturning: sess.isReturning
};
});
Dynamic asynchronous local vars
everyauth.password.loginLocals( function (req, res, done) {
asyncCall( function ( err, data) {
if (err) return done(err);
done(null, {
title: il8n.titleInLanguage('Login Page', il8n.language(data.geo))
});
});
});
By default,
everyauth.password automatically
If any of these validations fail, then the appropriate errors are generated and accessible to you in your view via the
errors view local variable.
If you want to add additional validations beyond this, you can do so by configuring the step,
validateRegistration:
everyauth.password
.validateRegistration( function (newUserAttributes, baseErrors) {
// Here, newUserAttributes is the hash of parameters extracted from the incoming request.
// baseErrors is the array of errors generated by the default automatic validation outlined above
// in this same recipe.
// First, validate your errors. Here, validateUser is a made up function
var moreErrors = validateUser( newUserAttributes );
if (moreErrors.length) baseErrors.push.apply(baseErrors, moreErrors);
// Return the array of errors, so your view has access to them.
return baseErrors;
});
By default, everyauth is agnostic about how you decide to store your users and therefore passwords. However, one should always use password hashing and salting for security.
Here's an example of how to incorporate password hashing into everyauth using bcrypt hashing. The idea is to store a salt and hash value inside your user object instead of the password. The hash value is generated from the password (sent with a registration or login request) and unique salt per user, using the bcrypt algorithm.
// Make sure to `npm install bcrypt`
var bcrypt = require('bcrypt');
everyauth.password
.registerUser( function (newUserAttrs) {
var promise = this.Promise()
, password = newUserAttrs.password;
delete newUserAttrs[password]; // Don't store password
newUserAttrs.salt = bcrypt.genSaltSync(10);
newUserAttrs.hash = bcrypt.hashSync(password, salt);
// Create a new user in your data store
createUser( newUserAttrs, function (err, createdUser) {
if (err) return promise.fail(err);
return promise.fulfill(createdUser);
});
return promise;
})
.authenticate( function (login, password) {
var promise
, errors = [];
if (!login) errors.push('Missing login.');
if (!password) errors.push('Missing password.');
if (errors.length) return errors;
promise = this.Promise();
// findUser passes an error or user to a callback after finding the
// user by login
findUser( login, function (err, user) {
if (err) {
errors.push(err.message || err);
return promise.fulfill(errors);
}
if (!user) {
errors.push('User with login ' + login + ' does not exist.');
return promise.fulfill(errors);
}
bcrypt.compare(password, user.hash, function (err, didSucceed) {
if (err) {
return promise.fail(err);
errors.push('Wrong password.');
return promise.fulfill(errors);
}
if (didSucceed) return promise.fulfill(user);
errors.push('Wrong password.');
return promise.fulfill(errors);
});
});
return promise;
})
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.github
.appId('YOUR CLIENT ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, githubUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.github
.entryPath('/auth/github')
.callbackPath('/auth/github/callback')
.scope('repo'); // Defaults to undefined
// Can be set to a combination of: 'user', 'public_repo', 'repo', 'gist'
// For more details, see http://develop.github.com/p/oauth.html
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.github.scope(); // undefined
everyauth.github.entryPath(); // '/auth/github'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.github.configurable();
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.instagram
.appId('YOUR CLIENT ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, instagramUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.instagram
.entryPath('/auth/instagram')
.callbackPath('/auth/instagram/callback')
.scope('basic') // Defaults to 'basic'
// Can be set to a combination of: 'basic', 'comments', 'relationships', 'likes'
// For more details, see http://instagram.com/developer/auth/#scope
.display(undefined); // Defaults to undefined; Set to 'touch' to see a mobile optimized version
// of the instagram auth page
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.instagram.callbackPath(); // '/auth/instagram/callback'
everyauth.instagram.entryPath(); // '/auth/instagram'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.instagram.configurable();
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.foursquare
.appId('YOUR CLIENT ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, foursquareUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.foursquare
.entryPath('/auth/foursquare')
.callbackPath('/auth/foursquare/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.foursquare.callbackPath(); // '/auth/foursquare/callback'
everyauth.foursquare.entryPath(); // '/auth/foursquare'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.foursquare.configurable();
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.linkedin
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER ID HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, linkedinUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.linkedin
.entryPath('/auth/linkedin')
.callbackPath('/auth/linkedin/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.linkedin.callbackPath(); // '/auth/linkedin/callback'
everyauth.linkedin.entryPath(); // '/auth/linkedin'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.linkedin.configurable();
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.google
.appId('YOUR CLIENT ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE')
.scope('https://www.google.com/m8/feeds') // What you want access to
.handleAuthCallbackError( function (req, res) {
// If a user denies your app, Google will redirect the user to
// /auth/facebook/callback?error=access_denied
// This configurable route handler defines how you want to respond to
// that.
// If you do not configure this, everyauth renders a default fallback
// view notifying the user that their authentication failed and why.
})
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, googleUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
// Return a user or Promise that promises a user
// Promises are created via
// var promise = this.Promise();
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.google
.entryPath('/auth/google')
.callbackPath('/auth/google/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.google.scope(); // undefined
everyauth.google.entryPath(); // '/auth/google'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.google.configurable();
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.gowalla
.appId('YOUR CLIENT ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE')
.handleAuthCallbackError( function (req, res) {
// TODO - Update this documentation
// This configurable route handler defines how you want to respond to
// a response from Gowalla that something went wrong during the oauth2 process.
// If you do not configure this, everyauth renders a default fallback
// view notifying the user that their authentication failed and why.
})
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, gowallaUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
// Return a user or Promise that promises a user
// Promises are created via
// var promise = this.Promise();
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.gowalla
.entryPath('/auth/gowalla')
.callbackPath('/auth/gowalla/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.gowalla.scope(); // undefined
everyauth.gowalla.entryPath(); // '/auth/gowalla'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.gowalla.configurable();
First, register an app at integrate.37signals.com.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth['37signals']
.appId('YOUR CLIENT ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE')
.handleAuthCallbackError( function (req, res) {
// TODO - Update this documentation
// This configurable route handler defines how you want to respond to
// a response from 37signals that something went wrong during the oauth2 process.
// If you do not configure this, everyauth renders a default fallback
// view notifying the user that their authentication failed and why.
})
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, _37signalsUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
// Return a user or Promise that promises a user
// Promises are created via
// var promise = this.Promise();
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth['37signals']
.entryPath('/auth/37signals')
.callbackPath('/auth/37signals/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth['37signals'].entryPath(); // '/auth/37signals'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth['37signals'].configurable();
First, register an app on AngelList.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.angellist
.appId('YOUR CLIENT ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR TOKEN HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, angelListUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
// Return a user or Promise that promises a user
// Promises are created via
// var promise = this.Promise();
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.angellist
.entryPath('/auth/angellist')
.callbackPath('/auth/angellist/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.angellist.entryPath(); // '/auth/angellist'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.angellist.configurable();
First, register an app on Dwolla.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.dwolla
.appId('YOUR CLIENT ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR TOKEN HERE')
.scope('accountinfofull')
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, dwollaUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
// Return a user or Promise that promises a user
// Promises are created via
// var promise = this.Promise();
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
First, register an app on Skyrock.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.skyrock
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, skyrockUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
// Return a user or Promise that promises a user
// Promises are created via
// var promise = this.Promise();
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
First, register an app on VKontakte.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.vkontakte
.appId('YOUR APP ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR TOKEN HERE')
.scope('photo')
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, vkUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
// Return a user or Promise that promises a user
// Promises are created via
// var promise = this.Promise();
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes)
).listen(3000);
First, register an app on mail.ru.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.mailru
.appId('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.scope('messages')
.entryPath('/auth/mailru')
.callbackPath('/auth/mailru/callback')
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, mailruUser) {
// find or create user logic goes here
// Return a user or Promise that promises a user
// Promises are created via
// var promise = this.Promise();
// return promise;
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.yahoo
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, yahooUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.yahoo
.entryPath('/auth/yahoo')
.callbackPath('/auth/yahoo/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.yahoo.callbackPath(); // '/auth/yahoo/callback'
everyauth.yahoo.entryPath(); // '/auth/yahoo'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.yahoo.configurable();
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.readability
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (sess, accessToken, accessSecret, reader) {
// find or create user logic goes here
//
// e.g.,
// return usersByReadabilityId[reader.username] || (usersByReadabilityId[reader.username] = reader);
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.readability
.entryPath('/auth/readability')
.callbackPath('/auth/readability/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.readability.callbackPath(); // '/auth/readability/callback'
everyauth.readability.entryPath(); // '/auth/readability'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.readability.configurable();
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.dropbox
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user) {
// find or create user logic goes here
//
// e.g.,
// return usersByDropboxId[user.uid] || (usersByDropboxId[user.uid] = user);
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.dropbox
.entryPath('/auth/dropbox')
.callbackPath('/auth/dropbox/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.dropbox.callbackPath(); // '/auth/dropbox/callback'
everyauth.dropbox.entryPath(); // '/auth/dropbox'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.dropbox.configurable();
Sign up for a Justin.tv account and activate it as a developer account to get your consumer key and secret.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.justintv
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (sess, accessToken, accessSecret, justintvUser) {
// find or create user logic goes here
//
// e.g.,
// return usersByJustintvId[justintvUser.id] || (usersByJustintvId[justintvUser.id] = justintvUser);
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
The
justintvUser parameter in the
.findOrCreateUser() function above returns the
account/whoami API call
Justin.tv API Wiki - Account/whoami
{
"image_url_huge": "http:\/\/static-cdn.justin.tv\/jtv_user_pictures\/justin-320x240-4.jpg",
"profile_header_border_color": null,
"favorite_quotes": "I love Justin.tv",
"sex": "Male",
"image_url_large": "http:\/\/static-cdn.justin.tv\/jtv_user_pictures\/justin-125x94-4.jpg",
"profile_about": "Check out my website:\n\nwww.justin.tv\n",
"profile_background_color": null,
"image_url_medium": "http:\/\/static-cdn.justin.tv\/jtv_user_pictures\/justin-75x56-4.jpg",
"id": 1698,
"broadcaster": true,
"profile_url": "http:\/\/www.justin.tv\/justin\/profile",
"profile_link_color": null,
"image_url_small": "http:\/\/static-cdn.justin.tv\/jtv_user_pictures\/justin-50x37-4.jpg",
"profile_header_text_color": null,
"name": "The JUST UN",
"image_url_tiny": "http:\/\/static-cdn.justin.tv\/jtv_user_pictures\/justin-33x25-4.jpg",
"login": "justin",
"profile_header_bg_color": null,
"location": "San Francisco"
}
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.justintv
.entryPath('/auth/justintv')
.callbackPath('/auth/justintv/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.justintv.callbackPath(); // '/auth/justintv/callback'
everyauth.justintv.entryPath(); // '/auth/justintv'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.justintv.configurable();
You will first need to sign up for a developer application to get the consumer key and secret.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.vimeo
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user) {
// find or create user logic goes here
//
// e.g.,
// return usersByVimeoId[user.id] || (usersByVimeoId[user.id] = user);
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.vimeo
.entryPath('/auth/vimeo')
.callbackPath('/auth/vimeo/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.vimeo.callbackPath(); // '/auth/vimeo/callback'
everyauth.vimeo.entryPath(); // '/auth/vimeo'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.vimeo.configurable();
You will first need to register an app to get the consumer key and secret. During registration of your new app, enter a "Default callback URL" of "http://:/auth/tumblr/callback". Once you register your app, copy down your "OAuth Consumer Key" and "Secret Key" and proceed below.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.tumblr
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user) {
// find or create user logic goes here
//
// e.g.,
// return usersByTumblrName[user.name] || (usersByTumblrName[user.name] = user);
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.tumblr
.entryPath('/auth/tumblr')
.callbackPath('/auth/tumblr/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.tumblr.callbackPath(); // '/auth/tumblr/callback'
everyauth.tumblr.entryPath(); // '/auth/tumblr'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.tumblr.configurable();
You will first need to request an API key to get the consumer key and secret. Note that this consumer key and secret will only be valid for the sandbox rather than the production OAuth host. By default the Evernote module will use the production host, so you'll need to override this using the chainable API if you're using the sandbox.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.evernote
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user) {
// find or create user logic goes here
//
// e.g.,
// return usersByEvernoteId[user.userId] || (usersByEvernoteId[user.userId] = user);
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.evernote
.oauthHost('https://sandbox.evernote.com')
.entryPath('/auth/evernote')
.callbackPath('/auth/evernote/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.evernote.oauthHost(); // 'https://sandbox.evernote.com'
everyauth.evernote.callbackPath(); // '/auth/evernote/callback'
everyauth.evernote.entryPath(); // '/auth/evernote'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.evernote.configurable();
You will first need to login to OpenStreetMap. Then register you application on your OpenStreetMap user page via the View my OAuth details link on the bottom of the page to get the consumer key and secret. The registered application does not need any permission listed there to login via OAuth.
var everyauth = require('osm')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.osm
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user) {
// find or create user logic goes here
//
// e.g.,
// return usersByOSMId[user.id] || (usersByOSMId[user.id] = user);
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.osm
.oauthHost('http://api06.dev.openstreetmap.org')
.entryPath('/auth/osm')
.callbackPath('/auth/osm/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.osm.oauthHost(); // 'http://api.openstreetmap.org'
everyauth.osm.callbackPath(); // '/auth/osm/callback'
everyauth.osm.entryPath(); // '/auth/osm'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.osm.configurable();
Obtain consumer key and consumer secret for your app by registering it. Please note that TripIt is using API Key and API Secret terminology: use those values as describe below.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.tripit
.consumerKey('YOUR API KEY')
.consumerSecret('YOUR API SECRET')
.findOrCreateUser( function (sess, accessToken, accessSecret, tripitProfile) {
// find or create user logic goes here
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You will first need to request an API key to get the consumer key and secret.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth['500px']
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user) {
// find or create user logic goes here
//
// e.g.,
// return usersBy500pxId[user.userId] || (usersBy500pxId[user.userId] = user);
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You will first need to register an app to get the client id and secret. During registration of your new app, enter a "Default callback URL" of "http://:/auth/soundcloud/callback". Once you register your app, copy down your "Client ID" and "Client Secret" and proceed below.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.soundcloud
.appId('YOUR CLIENT ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE')
.handleAuthCallbackError( function (req, res) {
// TODO - Update this documentation
// This configurable route handler defines how you want to respond to
// a response from SoundCloud that something went wrong during the oauth2 process.
// If you do not configure this, everyauth renders a default fallback
// view notifying the user that their authentication failed and why.
})
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, soundcloudUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
// Return a user or Promise that promises a user
// Promises are created via
// var promise = this.Promise();
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.soundcloud
.entryPath('/auth/soundcloud')
.callbackPath('/auth/soundcloud/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.soundcloud.scope(); // undefined
everyauth.soundcloud.display(); // undefined
everyauth.soundcloud.entryPath(); // '/auth/soundcloud'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.soundcloud.configurable();
First, register an app on mixi.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.mixi
.appId('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.display('pc') //specify device types of access: See http://developers.mixi.co.jp/
.scope('r_profile') //specify types of access: See http://developers.mixi.co.jp/
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, mixiUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
// Return a user or Promise that promises a user
// Promises are created via
// var promise = this.Promise();
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
First, register an app in Mailchimp.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.mailchimp
.appId('YOUR CLIENT KEY HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE')
.myHostname(process.env.HOSTNAME || "http://127.0.0.1:3000")//MC requires 127.0.0.1 for dev
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, mailchimpUserData) {
// find or create user logic goes here
// Return a user or Promise that promises a user
// Promises are created via
// var promise = this.Promise();
// The mailchimpUserData object contains everything from the API method getAccountDetails and an apikey.
// You'll want to work with mailchimpUserData.user_id for queries
// and mailchimpUserData.apikey for your API wrapper
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You will first need to register your application to get the consumer key and secret.
everyauth.mendeley
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.findOrCreateUser( function (sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user) {
// find or create user logic goes here
//
// e.g.,
// return usersByMendeleyId[user.main.profile_id] || (usersByMendeleyId[user.main.profile_id] = user);
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
OpenID protocol allows you to use an openid auth request. You can read more information about it here http://openid.net/
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.openid
.myHostname('http://localhost:3000')
.simpleRegistration({
"nickname" : true
, "email" : true
, "fullname" : true
, "dob" : true
, "gender" : true
, "postcode" : true
, "country" : true
, "language" : true
, "timezone" : true
})
.attributeExchange({
"http://axschema.org/contact/email" : "required"
, "http://axschema.org/namePerson/friendly" : "required"
, "http://axschema.org/namePerson" : "required"
, "http://axschema.org/namePerson/first" : "required"
, "http://axschema.org/contact/country/home": "required"
, "http://axschema.org/media/image/default" : "required"
, "http://axschema.org/x/media/signature" : "required"
})
.openidURLField('openid_identifier'); //The POST variable used to get the OpenID
.findOrCreateUser( function(session, openIdUserAttributes) {
// find or create user logic goes here
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
OpenID+OAuth Hybrid protocol allows you to combine an openid auth request with a oauth access request. You can read more information about it here http://code.google.com/apis/accounts/docs/OpenID.html
Register your domain with Google here and write down the consumer key and consumer secret generated during the domain registration.
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.googlehybrid
.consumerKey('YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE')
.consumerSecret('YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE')
.scope(['GOOGLE API SCOPE','GOOGLE API SCOPE'])
.findOrCreateUser( function(session, userAttributes) {
// find or create user logic goes here
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.box
.apiKey('YOUR API KEY')
.findOrCreateUser( function (sess, authToken, boxUser) {
// find or create user logic goes here
//
// e.g.,
// return usersByBoxId[user.user_id] || (usersByBoxId[user.user_id] = user);
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.box
.entryPath('/auth/box')
.callbackPath('/auth/box/callback');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.box.callbackPath(); // '/auth/box/callback'
everyauth.box.entryPath(); // '/auth/box'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.box.configurable();
The LDAP module is not tested throughly yet, however it is used in production by some organizations already. Feedback is very welcome.
Install OpenLDAP client libraries:
$ sudo apt-get install ldap-utils
Install node-ldapauth:
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.ldap
.ldapUrl('ldap(s)://your.ldap.host')
.adminDn('DN for bind')
.adminPassword('Password for bind user')
.searchBase('e.g. ou=users,dc=example,dc=com')
.searchFilter('e.g. (uid={{username}})')
.requireGroupDn('e.g. cn=Administrators,ou=Groups,dc=example,dc=com')
// The `ldap` module inherits from the `password` module, so
// refer to the `password` module instructions several sections above
// in this README.
// You do not need to configure the `authenticate` step as instructed
// by `password` because the `ldap` module already does that for you.
// Moreover, all the registration related steps and configurable parameters
// are no longer valid
.getLoginPath(...)
.postLoginPath(...)
.loginView(...)
.loginSuccessRedirect(...);
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You will need to create a Windows Azure ACS namespace. The only caveat when creating the namespace is setting the "Return URL". You will probably create one Relying Party for each environment (dev, qa, prod) and each of them will have a different "Return URL". For instance, dev will be
http://localhost:port/auth/azureacs/callback and prod could be
https://myapp.com/auth/azureacs/callback (notice the
/auth/azureacs/callback, that's where the module will listen the POST with the token from ACS)
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.azureacs
.identityProviderUrl('https://YOURNAMESPACE.accesscontrol.windows.net/v2/wsfederation/')
.entryPath('/auth/azureacs')
.callbackPath('/auth/azureacs/callback')
.signingKey('d0jul....YOUR_SIGNINGK=_KEY......OEvz24=')
.realm('YOUR_APPLICATION_REALM_IDENTIFIER')
.homeRealm('') // if you want to use a default idp (like google/liveid)
.tokenFormat('swt') // only swt supported for now
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, acsUser) {
// you could enrich the "user" entity by storing/fetching the user from a db
return null;
});
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.box.callbackPath(); // '/auth/azureacs/callback'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.box.configurable();
var everyauth = require('../index') //require('everyauth')
, express = require('express');
everyauth
.shopify
.apiHost('https://SHOPNAME.myshopify.com')
.oauthHost('https://SHOPNAME.myshopify.com')
.appId('YOUR APP API KEY')
.appSecret('YOUR APP SHARED SECRET')
//Shopify requires scope, even if you only want to use default scope
.scope('read_products,write_themes')
.findOrCreateUser( function (sess, accessToken, accessSecret, shopifyUser) {
// find or create user logic goes here
})
.redirectPath("/");
var app = express();
app.use(express.bodyParser())
.use(express.cookieParser('whodunnit'))
.use(express.session())
.use(everyauth.middleware(app));
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
});
app.listen(3000);
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.stripe
.appId('YOUR CLIENT ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE')
.scope('read_only') // Defaults to read_only - can be set to 'read_write'. See https://stripe.com/docs/connect/reference
.landing('login') //Defaults to login - can be set to 'register'. See https://stripe.com/docs/connect/reference
.handleAuthCallbackError( function (req, res) {
// If a user denies your app, Stripe will redirect the user to
// /auth/facebook/callback?error=access_denied
// This configurable route handler defines how you want to respond to
// that.
// If you do not configure this, everyauth renders a default fallback
// view notifying the user that their authentication failed and why.
})
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, stripeUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
// Return a user or Promise that promises a user
// Promises are created via
// var promise = this.Promise();
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.stripe
.entryPath('/auth/stripe')
.callbackPath('/auth/stripe/callback')
.redirectPath('/auth/stripe');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.stripe.scope(); // undefined
everyauth.stripe.entryPath(); // '/auth/stripe'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.stripe.configurable();
var everyauth = require('everyauth')
, connect = require('connect');
everyauth.salesforce
.appId('YOUR CLIENT ID HERE')
.appSecret('YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE')
.scope('api refresh_token') // Is none are set, it defaults to 'id api refresh_token') - see http://wiki.developerforce.com/page/Digging_Deeper_into_OAuth_2.0_on_Force.com
.handleAuthCallbackError( function (req, res) {
// If a user denies your app, Salesforce will redirect the user to
// /auth/facebook/callback?error=access_denied
// This configurable route handler defines how you want to respond to
// that.
// If you do not configure this, everyauth renders a default fallback
// view notifying the user that their authentication failed and why.
})
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, salesforceUserMetadata) {
// find or create user logic goes here
// Return a user or Promise that promises a user
// Promises are created via
// var promise = this.Promise();
})
.redirectPath('/');
var routes = function (app) {
// Define your routes here
};
connect(
connect.bodyParser()
, connect.cookieParser()
, connect.session({secret: 'whodunnit'})
, everyauth.middleware()
, connect.router(routes);
).listen(3000);
You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:
everyauth.salesforce
.entryPath('/auth/salesforce')
.callbackPath('/auth/salesforce/callback')
.redirectPath('/auth/salesforce');
If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:
everyauth.salesforce.scope(); // undefined
everyauth.salesforce.entryPath(); // '/auth/salesforce'
To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:
everyauth.salesforce.configurable();
everyauth was built with powerful configuration needs in mind.
Every module comes with a set of parameters that you can configure
directly. To see a list of those parameters on a per module basis,
with descriptions about what they do, enter the following into the
node REPL (to access the REPL, just type
node at the command line)
> var ea = require('everyauth');
> ea.facebook.configurable();
For example, you will see that one of the configuration parameters is
moduleTimeout, which is described to be
how long to wait per step before timing out and invoking any timeout callbacks
Every configuration parameter corresponds to a method of the same name
on the auth module under consideration (i.e., in this case
ea.facebook). To create or over-write that parameter, just
call that method with the new value as the argument:
ea.facebook
.moduleTimeout( 4000 ); // Wait 4 seconds before timing out any step
// involved in the facebook auth process
Configuration parameters can be scalars. But they can be anything. For
example, they can also be functions, too. The facebook module has a
configurable step named
findOrCreateUser that is described as
"STEP FN [findOrCreateUser] function encapsulating the logic for the step
fetchOAuthUser.". What this means is that this configures the
function (i.e., "FN") that encapsulates the logic of this step.
ea.facebook
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, extra, oauthUser) {
// find or create user logic goes here
});
How do we know what arguments the function takes?
We elaborate more about step function configuration in our
Introspection section below.
Everyauth also supports a special method
configure for coffee-script
aficionados. Coffee and chainable APIs often don't mix well. As an alternative,
you can configure an everyauth module using an
Object passed to
configure:
everyauth.dropbox.configure
consumerKey: conf.dropbox.consumerKey
consumerSecret: conf.dropbox.consumerSecret
findOrCreateUser: (sess, accessToken, accessSecret, dbMeta) -> users[dbMeta.uid] or= addUser('dropbox', dbMeta)
redirectPath: '/'
everyauth provides convenient methods and getters for finding out about any module.
Show all configurable parameters with their descriptions:
everyauth.facebook.configurable();
Show the value of a single configurable parameter:
// Get the value of the configurable callbackPath parameter
everyauth.facebook.callbackPath(); // => '/auth/facebook/callback'
Show the declared routes (pretty printed):
everyauth.facebook.routes;
Show the steps initiated by a given route:
everyauth.facebook.route.get.entryPath.steps;
everyauth.facebook.route.get.callbackPath.steps;
Sometimes you need to set up additional steps for a given auth
module, by defining that step in your app. For example, the
set of steps triggered when someone requests the facebook
module's
callbackPath contains a step that you must define
in your app. To see what that step is, you can introspect
the
callbackPath route with the facebook module.
everyauth.facebook.route.get.callbackPath.steps.incomplete;
// => [ { name: 'findOrCreateUser',
// error: 'is missing: its function' } ]
This tells you that you must define the function that defines the
logic for the
findOrCreateUser step. To see what the function
signature looks like for this step:
var matchingStep =
everyauth.facebook.route.get.callbackPath.steps.filter( function (step) {
return step.name === 'findOrCreateUser';
})[0];
// { name: 'findOrCreateUser',
// accepts: [ 'session', 'accessToken', 'extra', 'oauthUser' ],
// promises: [ 'user' ] }
This tells you that the function should take the following 4 arguments:
function (session, accessToken, extra, oauthUser) {
...
}
And that the function should return a
user that is a user object or
a Promise that promises a user object.
// For synchronous lookup situations, you can return a user
function (session, accessToken, extra, oauthUser) {
...
return { id: 'some user id', username: 'some user name' };
}
// OR
// For asynchronous lookup situations, you must return a Promise that
// will be fulfilled with a user later on
function (session, accessToken, extra, oauthUser) {
var promise = this.Promise();
asyncFindUser( function (err, user) {
if (err) return promise.fail(err);
promise.fulfill(user);
});
return promise;
}
You add this function as the block for the step
findOrCreateUser just like
you configure any other configurable parameter in your auth module:
everyauth.facebook
.findOrCreateUser( function (session, accessToken, extra, oauthUser) {
// Logic goes here
});
There are also several other introspection tools at your disposal:
For example, to show the submodules of an auth module by name:
everyauth.oauth2.submodules;
Other introspection tools to describe (explanations coming soon):
everyauth.facebook.routes.get.callbackPath.steps.invalid
To turn on debugging:
everyauth.debug = true;
Each everyauth auth strategy module is composed of steps. As each step begins and ends, everyauth will print out to the console the beginning and end of each step. So by turning on the debug flag, you get insight into what step everyauth is executing at any time.
For example, here is some example debugging information output to the console during a Facebook Connect authorization:
starting step - getAuthUri
...finished step
starting step - requestAuthUri
...finished step
starting step - getCode
...finished step
starting step - getAccessToken
...finished step
starting step - fetchOAuthUser
...finished step
starting step - getSession
...finished step
starting step - findOrCreateUser
...finished step
starting step - compile
...finished step
starting step - addToSession
...finished step
starting step - sendResponse
...finished step
By default, all modules handle errors by throwing them. That said,
everyauth allows
you to over-ride this behavior.
You can configure error handling at the module and step level. To handle all errors in the same manner across all auth modules that you use, do the following.
everyauth.everymodule.moduleErrback( function (err) {
// Do something with the err -- e.g., log it, throw it
});
You can also configure your error handling on a per module basis. So, for example, if you want to handle errors during the Facebook module differently than in other modules:
everyauth.facebook.moduleErrback( function (err) {
// Do something with the err -- e.g., log it, throw it
});
By default, every module has 10 seconds to complete each step. If a step takes longer than 10 seconds to complete, then everyauth will pass a timeout error to your configured error handler (see section "Configure Error Handling" above).
If you would like to increase or decrease the timeout period across all modules, you can do so via:
everyauth.everymodule.moduleTimeout(2000); // Wait 2 seconds per step instead before timing out
You can eliminate the timeout altogether by configuring your timeouts to -1:
everyauth.everymodule.moduleTimeout(-1);
You can also configure the timeout period on a per module basis. For example, the following will result in the facebook module having 3 seconds to complete each step before timing out; all other modules will have the default 10 seconds per step before timing out.
everyauth.facebook.moduleTimeout(3000); // Wait 3 seconds
The following projects use everyauth.
If you are using everyauth in a project, app, or module, get on the list below by getting in touch or submitting a pull request with changes to the README.
The following are 3rd party screencasts and blog posts about either getting up and running with everyauth or writing your own everyauth modules to support a new service.
If you would like your blog post to be included, please submit a pull request with changes to the README.
Brian Noguchi
Thanks to the following contributors for the following modules:
