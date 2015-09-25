everyauth

Authentication and authorization (password, facebook, & more) for your node.js Connect and Express apps.

There is a NodeTuts screencast of everyauth here

There is also a Google Groups (recently created) here to post questions and discuss potential ideas and extensions to the library.

So far, everyauth enables you to login via:

everyauth is:

Modular - We have you covered with Facebook and Twitter OAuth logins, basic login/password support, and modules coming soon for beta invitation support and more.

- We have you covered with Facebook and Twitter OAuth logins, basic login/password support, and modules coming soon for beta invitation support and more. Easily Configurable - everyauth was built with powerful configuration needs in mind. Configure an authorization strategy in a straightforward, easy-to-read & easy-to-write approach, with as much granularity as you want over the steps and logic of your authorization strategy.

- everyauth was built with powerful configuration needs in mind. Configure an authorization strategy in a straightforward, easy-to-read & easy-to-write approach, with as much granularity as you want over the steps and logic of your authorization strategy. Idiomatic - The syntax for configuring and extending your authorization strategies are idiomatic and chainable.

Installation

npm install everyauth

Quick Start

Incorporate everyauth into your express app in just 2 easy steps.

Choose and Configure Auth Strategies - Find the authentication strategy you desire in one of the sections below. Follow the configuration instructions. Add the Middleware to Express var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ); var express = require ( 'express' ); var app = express(); app .use(express.bodyParser()) .use(express.cookieParser( 'mr ripley' )) .use(express.session()) .use(everyauth.middleware(app));

Example Application

There is an example application at ./example

To run it:

cd example node server.js

Important - Some OAuth Providers do not allow callbacks to localhost, so you will need to create a localhost alias called local.host . Make sure you set up your /etc/hosts so that 127.0.0.1 is also associated with 'local.host'. So inside your /etc/hosts file, one of the lines will look like:

127 .0 .0 .1 localhost local .host

Then point your browser to http://local.host:3000

Tests

$ npm install everyauth

Then, update test/creds.js with credentials that the integration tests use to login to each 3rd party service.

make test

Accessing the User

If you are using express or connect , then everyauth provides an easy way to access the user as:

req.user from your app server

from your app server everyauth.user via the everyauth helper accessible from your express views.

via the helper accessible from your views. user as a helper accessible from your express views

To access the user, configure everyauth.everymodule.findUserById and optionally everyauth.everymodule.userPkey . For example, using mongoose:

everyauth.everymodule.findUserById( function ( userId, callback ) { User.findById(userId, callback); });

If you need access to the request object the function can have three arguments:

everyauth.everymodule.findUserById( function ( req, userId, callback ) { });

Once you have configured this method, you now have access to the user object that was fetched anywhere in your server app code as req.user . For instance:

var app = require ( 'express' ).createServer() app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { console .log(req.user); res.render( 'home' ); });

Moreover, you can access the user in your views as everyauth.user or as user .

span .user-id= everyauth .user .name #user-id= user .id

everyauth assumes that you store your users with an id property. If not -- e.g, if you adopt the convention user.uid over user.id -- then just make sure to configure the everyauth.everymodule.userPkey parameter:

everyauth.everymodule.userPkey( 'uid' );

Express Helpers

If you are using express, everyauth comes with some useful dynamic helpers. To enable them:

var express = require ( 'express' ) , everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , app = express.createServer(); everyauth.helpExpress(app);

Then, from within your views, you will have access to the following helpers methods attached to the helper, everyauth :

everyauth.loggedIn

everyauth.user - the User document associated with the session

- the User document associated with the session everyauth.facebook - The is equivalent to what is stored at req.session.auth.facebook , so you can do things like ...

- The is equivalent to what is stored at , so you can do things like ... everyauth.facebook.user - returns the user json provided from the OAuth provider.

- returns the user json provided from the OAuth provider. everyauth.facebook.accessToken - returns the access_token provided from the OAuth provider for authorized API calls on behalf of the user.

- returns the access_token provided from the OAuth provider for authorized API calls on behalf of the user. And you also get this pattern for other modules - e.g., everyauth.twitter.user , everyauth.github.user , etc.

You also get access to the view helper

user - the same as everyauth.user above

As an example of how you would use these, consider the following ./views/user.jade jade template:

.user-id .label User Id .value #{user.id} .facebook-id .label User Facebook Id .value #{everyauth .facebook .user .id}

If you already have an express helper named user , then you can configure everyauth to use a different helper name to access the user object that everyauth manages. To do so, leverage the userAlias option for everyauth.helpExpress :

everyauth.helpExpress(app, { userAlias : '__user__' });

Then, you could access the user object in your view with the helper __user__ instead of the default helper user . So you can compare with the default use of helpers given previously, the alternative leveraging userAlias would look like:

.user-id .label User Id .value #{__user__.id} .facebook-id .label User Facebook Id .value #{everyauth .facebook .user .id}

everyauth also provides convenience methods on the ServerRequest instance req . From any scope that has access to req , you get the following convenience getters and methods:

req.loggedIn - a Boolean getter that tells you if the request is by a logged in user

- a Boolean getter that tells you if the request is by a logged in user req.user - the User document associated with the session

- the User document associated with the session req.logout() - clears the session of your auth data

Logging Out

If you integrate everyauth with connect , then everyauth automatically sets up a logoutPath at GET /logout for your app. It also sets a default handler for your logout route that clears your session of auth information and redirects them to '/'.

To over-write the logout path:

everyauth.everymodule.logoutPath( '/bye' );

To over-write the logout redirect path:

everyauth.everymodule.logoutRedirectPath( '/navigate/to/after/logout' );

To over-write the logout handler:

everyauth.everymodule.handleLogout( function ( req, res ) { req.logout(); this .redirect(res, this .logoutRedirectPath()); });

Custom redirect on password-based login or registration

You may want your own callback that decides where to send a user after login or registration. One way of doing this is with the respondToLoginSucceed and respondToRegistrationSucceed methods. This assumes that you have set a .redirectTo property on your req.session object:

everyauth.password .respondToLoginSucceed( function ( res, user, data ) { if (user) { this .redirect(res, data.session.redirectTo) } }) .respondToRegistrationSucceed( function ( res, user, data ) { this .redirect(res, data.session.redirectTo) })

If you are using express and want your redirects to be subject to express redirect mapping, you can overwrite redirect method employed by everyauth.

everyauth.everymodule .performRedirect( function ( res, location ) { res.redirect(location, 303 ); });

A newly defined method will be used by everyauth to perform all redirects.

Auth Strategy Instructions

Facebook Connect

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.facebook .appId( 'YOUR APP ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR APP SECRET HERE' ) .handleAuthCallbackError( function ( req, res ) { }) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokExtra, fbUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.facebook .entryPath( '/auth/facebook' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/facebook/callback' ) .scope( 'email' ) .fields( 'id,name,email,picture' )

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.facebook.scope(); everyauth.facebook.fields(); everyauth.facebook.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.facebook.configurable();

Dynamic Facebook Connect Scope

Facebook provides many different permissions for which your app can ask your user. This is bundled up in the scope query paremter sent with the oauth request to Facebook. While your app may require several different permissions from Facebook, Facebook recommends that you only ask for these permissions incrementally, as you need them. For example, you might want to only ask for the "email" scope upon registration. At the same time, for another user, you may want to ask for "user_status" permissions because they have progressed further along in your application.

everyauth enables you to specify the "scope" dynamically with a second variation of the configurable scope . In addition to the first variation that looks like:

everyauth.facebook .scope( 'email,user_status' );

you can have greater dynamic control over "scope" via the second variation of scope :

everyauth.facebook .scope( function ( req, res ) { var session = req.session; switch (session.userPhase) { case 'registration' : return 'email' ; case 'share-media' : return 'email,user_status' ; } });

Facebook Mobile OAuth Dialog

If you are programming for mobile, you can bring up the facebook mobile OAuth dialog instead of the traditional desktop browser-based one by just adding mobile(true) to your configuration as seen here:

everyauth.facebook .mobile( true ) .appId( 'YOUR APP ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR APP SECRET HERE' )

Twitter OAuth

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.twitter .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER ID HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, twitterUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

Important - Some developers forget to do the following, and it causes them to have issues with everyauth . Please make sure to do the following: When you set up your app at http://dev.twitter.com/, make sure that your callback url is set up to include that path '/auth/twitter/callback/'. In general, when dealing with OAuth or OAuth2 modules provided by everyauth , the default callback path is always set up to follow the pattern '/auth/#{moduleName}/callback', so just ensure that you configure your OAuth settings accordingly with the OAuth provider -- in this case, the "Edit Application Settings" section for your app at http://dev.twitter.com.

Alternatively, you can specify the callback url at the application level by configuring callbackPath (which has a default configuration of "/auth/twitter/callback"):

everyauth.twitter .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER ID HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .callbackPath( '/custom/twitter/callback/path' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, twitterUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' );

So if your hostname is example.com , then this configuration will over-ride the dev.twitter.com callback url configuration. Instead, Twitter will redirect back to example.com/custom/twitter/callback/path in the example just given above.

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.twitter .entryPath( '/auth/twitter' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/twitter/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.twitter.callbackPath(); everyauth.twitter.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.twitter.configurable();

Password Authentication

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.password .getLoginPath( '/login' ) .postLoginPath( '/login' ) .loginView( 'a string of html; OR the name of the jade/etc-view-engine view' ) .authenticate( function ( login, password ) { }) .loginSuccessRedirect( '/' ) .getRegisterPath( '/register' ) .postRegisterPath( '/register' ) .registerView( 'a string of html; OR the name of the jade/etc-view-engine view' ) .validateRegistration( function ( newUserAttributes ) { }) .registerUser( function ( newUserAttributes ) { }) .registerSuccessRedirect( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.password .loginFormFieldName( 'login' ) .passwordFormFieldName( 'password' ) .loginLayout( 'custom_login_layout' ) .registerLayout( 'custom reg_layout' ) .loginLocals(fn);

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.password.loginFormFieldName(); everyauth.password.passwordFormFieldName();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.password.configurable();

Password Recipe 1: Extra registration data

Sometimes your registration will ask for more information from the user besides the login and password.

For this particular scenario, you can configure the optional step, extractExtraRegistrationParams .

everyauth.password.extractExtraRegistrationParams( function ( req ) { return { phone : req.body.phone , name : { first : req.body.first_name , last : req.body.last_name } }; });

Then, you will have access to this data from within your configured validateRegistration and registerUser :

everyauth.password .validateRegistration( function ( newUserAttributes ) { var phone = newUserAttributes.phone , firstName = newUserAttributes.name.first , lastName = newUserAttributes.name.last; }) .registerUser( function ( newUserAttributes ) { var phone = newUserAttributes.phone , firstName = newUserAttributes.name.first , lastName = newUserAttributes.name.last; });

Password Recipe 2: Logging in with email or phone number

By default, everyauth uses the field and user key name login during the registration and login process.

Sometimes, you want to use email or phone instead of login . Moreover, you also want to validate email and phone fields upon registration.

everyauth provides an easy way to do this:

everyauth.password.loginWith( 'email' ); everyauth.password.loginWith( 'phone' );

With simple login configuration like this, you get email (or phone) validation in addition to renaming of the form field and user key corresponding to what otherwise would typically be referred to as 'login'.

Password Recipe 3: Adding additional view local variables to login and registration views

If you are using express , you are able to pass variables from your app context to your view context via local variables. everyauth provides several convenience local vars for your views, but sometimes you will want to augment this set of local vars with additional locals.

So everyauth also provides a mechanism for you to do so via the following configurables:

everyauth.password.loginLocals(...); everyauth.password.registerLocals(...);

loginLocals and registerLocals configuration have symmetrical APIs, so I will only cover loginLocals here to illustrate how to use both.

You can configure this parameter in one of 3 ways. Why 3? Because there are 3 types of ways that you can retrieve your locals.

Static local vars that never change values: everyauth.password.loginLocals({ title : 'Login' }); Dynamic synchronous local vars that depend on the incoming request, but whose values are retrieved synchronously everyauth.password.loginLocals( function ( req, res ) { var sess = req.session; return { isReturning : sess.isReturning }; }); Dynamic asynchronous local vars everyauth.password.loginLocals( function ( req, res, done ) { asyncCall( function ( err, data ) { if (err) return done(err); done( null , { title : il8n.titleInLanguage( 'Login Page' , il8n.language(data.geo)) }); }); });

Password Recipe 4: Customize Your Registration Validation

By default, everyauth.password automatically

validates that the login (or email or phone, depending on what you authenticate with -- see Password Recipe 2) is present in the login http request,

validates that the password is present

validates that an email login is a correctly formatted email

validates that a phone login is a valid phone number

If any of these validations fail, then the appropriate errors are generated and accessible to you in your view via the errors view local variable.

If you want to add additional validations beyond this, you can do so by configuring the step, validateRegistration :

everyauth.password .validateRegistration( function ( newUserAttributes, baseErrors ) { var moreErrors = validateUser( newUserAttributes ); if (moreErrors.length) baseErrors.push.apply(baseErrors, moreErrors); return baseErrors; });

Password Recipe 5: Password Hashing

By default, everyauth is agnostic about how you decide to store your users and therefore passwords. However, one should always use password hashing and salting for security.

Here's an example of how to incorporate password hashing into everyauth using bcrypt hashing. The idea is to store a salt and hash value inside your user object instead of the password. The hash value is generated from the password (sent with a registration or login request) and unique salt per user, using the bcrypt algorithm.

var bcrypt = require ( 'bcrypt' ); everyauth.password .registerUser( function ( newUserAttrs ) { var promise = this .Promise() , password = newUserAttrs.password; delete newUserAttrs[password]; newUserAttrs.salt = bcrypt.genSaltSync( 10 ); newUserAttrs.hash = bcrypt.hashSync(password, salt); createUser( newUserAttrs, function ( err, createdUser ) { if (err) return promise.fail(err); return promise.fulfill(createdUser); }); return promise; }) .authenticate( function ( login, password ) { var promise , errors = []; if (!login) errors.push( 'Missing login.' ); if (!password) errors.push( 'Missing password.' ); if (errors.length) return errors; promise = this .Promise(); findUser( login, function ( err, user ) { if (err) { errors.push(err.message || err); return promise.fulfill(errors); } if (!user) { errors.push( 'User with login ' + login + ' does not exist.' ); return promise.fulfill(errors); } bcrypt.compare(password, user.hash, function ( err, didSucceed ) { if (err) { return promise.fail(err); errors.push( 'Wrong password.' ); return promise.fulfill(errors); } if (didSucceed) return promise.fulfill(user); errors.push( 'Wrong password.' ); return promise.fulfill(errors); }); }); return promise; })

Other Modules

GitHub OAuth

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.github .appId( 'YOUR CLIENT ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, githubUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.github .entryPath( '/auth/github' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/github/callback' ) .scope( 'repo' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.github.scope(); everyauth.github.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.github.configurable();

Instagram OAuth

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.instagram .appId( 'YOUR CLIENT ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, instagramUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.instagram .entryPath( '/auth/instagram' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/instagram/callback' ) .scope( 'basic' ) .display( undefined );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.instagram.callbackPath(); everyauth.instagram.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.instagram.configurable();

Foursquare OAuth

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.foursquare .appId( 'YOUR CLIENT ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, foursquareUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.foursquare .entryPath( '/auth/foursquare' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/foursquare/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.foursquare.callbackPath(); everyauth.foursquare.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.foursquare.configurable();

LinkedIn OAuth

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.linkedin .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER ID HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, linkedinUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.linkedin .entryPath( '/auth/linkedin' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/linkedin/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.linkedin.callbackPath(); everyauth.linkedin.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.linkedin.configurable();

Google OAuth2

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.google .appId( 'YOUR CLIENT ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE' ) .scope( 'https://www.google.com/m8/feeds' ) .handleAuthCallbackError( function ( req, res ) { }) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, googleUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.google .entryPath( '/auth/google' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/google/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.google.scope(); everyauth.google.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.google.configurable();

Gowalla OAuth2

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.gowalla .appId( 'YOUR CLIENT ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE' ) .handleAuthCallbackError( function ( req, res ) { }) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, gowallaUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.gowalla .entryPath( '/auth/gowalla' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/gowalla/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.gowalla.scope(); everyauth.gowalla.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.gowalla.configurable();

37signals (Basecamp, Highrise, Backpack, Campfire) OAuth2

First, register an app at integrate.37signals.com.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth[ '37signals' ] .appId( 'YOUR CLIENT ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE' ) .handleAuthCallbackError( function ( req, res ) { }) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, _37signalsUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth[ '37signals' ] .entryPath( '/auth/37signals' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/37signals/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth[ '37signals' ].entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth[ '37signals' ].configurable();

AngelList OAuth2

First, register an app on AngelList.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.angellist .appId( 'YOUR CLIENT ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR TOKEN HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, angelListUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.angellist .entryPath( '/auth/angellist' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/angellist/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.angellist.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.angellist.configurable();

Dwolla OAuth2

First, register an app on Dwolla.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.dwolla .appId( 'YOUR CLIENT ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR TOKEN HERE' ) .scope( 'accountinfofull' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, dwollaUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { };

Skyrock OAuth

First, register an app on Skyrock.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.skyrock .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, skyrockUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

VKontakte OAuth2

First, register an app on VKontakte.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.vkontakte .appId( 'YOUR APP ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR TOKEN HERE' ) .scope( 'photo' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, vkUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes) ).listen( 3000 );

Mail.ru OAuth2

First, register an app on mail.ru.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.mailru .appId( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .scope( 'messages' ) .entryPath( '/auth/mailru' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/mailru/callback' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, mailruUser ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

Yahoo OAuth

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.yahoo .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, yahooUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.yahoo .entryPath( '/auth/yahoo' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/yahoo/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.yahoo.callbackPath(); everyauth.yahoo.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.yahoo.configurable();

Readability OAuth

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.readability .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( sess, accessToken, accessSecret, reader ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.readability .entryPath( '/auth/readability' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/readability/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.readability.callbackPath(); everyauth.readability.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.readability.configurable();

Dropbox OAuth

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.dropbox .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.dropbox .entryPath( '/auth/dropbox' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/dropbox/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.dropbox.callbackPath(); everyauth.dropbox.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.dropbox.configurable();

Justin.tv OAuth

Sign up for a Justin.tv account and activate it as a developer account to get your consumer key and secret.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.justintv .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( sess, accessToken, accessSecret, justintvUser ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

The justintvUser parameter in the .findOrCreateUser() function above returns the account/whoami API call

Justin.tv API Wiki - Account/whoami

{ "image_url_huge" : "http:\/\/static-cdn.justin.tv\/jtv_user_pictures\/justin-320x240-4.jpg" , "profile_header_border_color" : null , "favorite_quotes" : "I love Justin.tv" , "sex" : "Male" , "image_url_large" : "http:\/\/static-cdn.justin.tv\/jtv_user_pictures\/justin-125x94-4.jpg" , "profile_about" : "Check out my website:



www.justin.tv

" , "profile_background_color" : null , "image_url_medium" : "http:\/\/static-cdn.justin.tv\/jtv_user_pictures\/justin-75x56-4.jpg" , "id" : 1698 , "broadcaster" : true , "profile_url" : "http:\/\/www.justin.tv\/justin\/profile" , "profile_link_color" : null , "image_url_small" : "http:\/\/static-cdn.justin.tv\/jtv_user_pictures\/justin-50x37-4.jpg" , "profile_header_text_color" : null , "name" : "The JUST UN" , "image_url_tiny" : "http:\/\/static-cdn.justin.tv\/jtv_user_pictures\/justin-33x25-4.jpg" , "login" : "justin" , "profile_header_bg_color" : null , "location" : "San Francisco" }

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.justintv .entryPath( '/auth/justintv' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/justintv/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.justintv.callbackPath(); everyauth.justintv.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.justintv.configurable();

Vimeo OAuth

You will first need to sign up for a developer application to get the consumer key and secret.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.vimeo .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.vimeo .entryPath( '/auth/vimeo' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/vimeo/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.vimeo.callbackPath(); everyauth.vimeo.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.vimeo.configurable();

Tumblr OAuth (1.a)

You will first need to register an app to get the consumer key and secret. During registration of your new app, enter a "Default callback URL" of "http://:/auth/tumblr/callback". Once you register your app, copy down your "OAuth Consumer Key" and "Secret Key" and proceed below.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.tumblr .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.tumblr .entryPath( '/auth/tumblr' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/tumblr/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.tumblr.callbackPath(); everyauth.tumblr.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.tumblr.configurable();

Evernote OAuth (1.a)

You will first need to request an API key to get the consumer key and secret. Note that this consumer key and secret will only be valid for the sandbox rather than the production OAuth host. By default the Evernote module will use the production host, so you'll need to override this using the chainable API if you're using the sandbox.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.evernote .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.evernote .oauthHost( 'https://sandbox.evernote.com' ) .entryPath( '/auth/evernote' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/evernote/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.evernote.oauthHost(); everyauth.evernote.callbackPath(); everyauth.evernote.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.evernote.configurable();

OpenStreetMap OAuth

You will first need to login to OpenStreetMap. Then register you application on your OpenStreetMap user page via the View my OAuth details link on the bottom of the page to get the consumer key and secret. The registered application does not need any permission listed there to login via OAuth.

var everyauth = require ( 'osm' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.osm .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.osm .oauthHost( 'http://api06.dev.openstreetmap.org' ) .entryPath( '/auth/osm' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/osm/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.osm.oauthHost(); everyauth.osm.callbackPath(); everyauth.osm.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.osm.configurable();

TripIt OAuth (1.0)

Obtain consumer key and consumer secret for your app by registering it. Please note that TripIt is using API Key and API Secret terminology: use those values as describe below.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.tripit .consumerKey( 'YOUR API KEY' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR API SECRET' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( sess, accessToken, accessSecret, tripitProfile ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

500px OAuth (1.0)

You will first need to request an API key to get the consumer key and secret.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth[ '500px' ] .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

SoundCloud OAuth2

You will first need to register an app to get the client id and secret. During registration of your new app, enter a "Default callback URL" of "http://:/auth/soundcloud/callback". Once you register your app, copy down your "Client ID" and "Client Secret" and proceed below.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.soundcloud .appId( 'YOUR CLIENT ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE' ) .handleAuthCallbackError( function ( req, res ) { }) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, soundcloudUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.soundcloud .entryPath( '/auth/soundcloud' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/soundcloud/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.soundcloud.scope(); everyauth.soundcloud.display(); everyauth.soundcloud.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.soundcloud.configurable();

mixi OAuth2

First, register an app on mixi.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.mixi .appId( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .display( 'pc' ) .scope( 'r_profile' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, mixiUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { };

Mailchimp OAuth2

First, register an app in Mailchimp.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.mailchimp .appId( 'YOUR CLIENT KEY HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE' ) .myHostname(process.env.HOSTNAME || "http://127.0.0.1:3000" ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, mailchimpUserData ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

Mendeley OAuth (1.0)

You will first need to register your application to get the consumer key and secret.

everyauth.mendeley .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( sess, accessToken, accessSecret, user ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

OpenID protocol

OpenID protocol allows you to use an openid auth request. You can read more information about it here http://openid.net/

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.openid .myHostname( 'http://localhost:3000' ) .simpleRegistration({ "nickname" : true , "email" : true , "fullname" : true , "dob" : true , "gender" : true , "postcode" : true , "country" : true , "language" : true , "timezone" : true }) .attributeExchange({ "http://axschema.org/contact/email" : "required" , "http://axschema.org/namePerson/friendly" : "required" , "http://axschema.org/namePerson" : "required" , "http://axschema.org/namePerson/first" : "required" , "http://axschema.org/contact/country/home" : "required" , "http://axschema.org/media/image/default" : "required" , "http://axschema.org/x/media/signature" : "required" }) .openidURLField( 'openid_identifier' ); .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, openIdUserAttributes ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

Google OpenID+OAuth Hybrid protocol

OpenID+OAuth Hybrid protocol allows you to combine an openid auth request with a oauth access request. You can read more information about it here http://code.google.com/apis/accounts/docs/OpenID.html

Register your domain with Google here and write down the consumer key and consumer secret generated during the domain registration.

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.googlehybrid .consumerKey( 'YOUR CONSUMER KEY HERE' ) .consumerSecret( 'YOUR CONSUMER SECRET HERE' ) .scope([ 'GOOGLE API SCOPE' , 'GOOGLE API SCOPE' ]) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, userAttributes ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.box .apiKey( 'YOUR API KEY' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( sess, authToken, boxUser ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.box .entryPath( '/auth/box' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/box/callback' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.box.callbackPath(); everyauth.box.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.box.configurable();

LDAP

The LDAP module is not tested throughly yet, however it is used in production by some organizations already. Feedback is very welcome.

Install OpenLDAP client libraries:

$ sudo apt- get install ldap-utils

Install node-ldapauth:

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.ldap .ldapUrl( 'ldap(s)://your.ldap.host' ) .adminDn( 'DN for bind' ) .adminPassword( 'Password for bind user' ) .searchBase( 'e.g. ou=users,dc=example,dc=com' ) .searchFilter( 'e.g. (uid={{username}})' ) .requireGroupDn( 'e.g. cn=Administrators,ou=Groups,dc=example,dc=com' ) .getLoginPath(...) .postLoginPath(...) .loginView(...) .loginSuccessRedirect(...); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

Windows Azure Access Control Service (ACS)

You will need to create a Windows Azure ACS namespace. The only caveat when creating the namespace is setting the "Return URL". You will probably create one Relying Party for each environment (dev, qa, prod) and each of them will have a different "Return URL". For instance, dev will be http://localhost:port/auth/azureacs/callback and prod could be https://myapp.com/auth/azureacs/callback (notice the /auth/azureacs/callback , that's where the module will listen the POST with the token from ACS)

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.azureacs .identityProviderUrl( 'https://YOURNAMESPACE.accesscontrol.windows.net/v2/wsfederation/' ) .entryPath( '/auth/azureacs' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/azureacs/callback' ) .signingKey( 'd0jul....YOUR_SIGNINGK=_KEY......OEvz24=' ) .realm( 'YOUR_APPLICATION_REALM_IDENTIFIER' ) .homeRealm( '' ) .tokenFormat( 'swt' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, acsUser ) { return null ; }); .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.box.callbackPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.box.configurable();

Shopify

var everyauth = require ( '../index' ) , express = require ( 'express' ); everyauth .shopify .apiHost( 'https://SHOPNAME.myshopify.com' ) .oauthHost( 'https://SHOPNAME.myshopify.com' ) .appId( 'YOUR APP API KEY' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR APP SHARED SECRET' ) .scope( 'read_products,write_themes' ) .findOrCreateUser( function ( sess, accessToken, accessSecret, shopifyUser ) { }) .redirectPath( "/" ); var app = express(); app.use(express.bodyParser()) .use(express.cookieParser( 'whodunnit' )) .use(express.session()) .use(everyauth.middleware(app)); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { }); app.listen( 3000 );

Stripe

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.stripe .appId( 'YOUR CLIENT ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE' ) .scope( 'read_only' ) .landing( 'login' ) .handleAuthCallbackError( function ( req, res ) { }) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, stripeUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.stripe .entryPath( '/auth/stripe' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/stripe/callback' ) .redirectPath( '/auth/stripe' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.stripe.scope(); everyauth.stripe.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.stripe.configurable();

Salesforce

var everyauth = require ( 'everyauth' ) , connect = require ( 'connect' ); everyauth.salesforce .appId( 'YOUR CLIENT ID HERE' ) .appSecret( 'YOUR CLIENT SECRET HERE' ) .scope( 'api refresh_token' ) .handleAuthCallbackError( function ( req, res ) { }) .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, accessTokenExtra, salesforceUserMetadata ) { }) .redirectPath( '/' ); var routes = function ( app ) { }; connect( connect.bodyParser() , connect.cookieParser() , connect.session({ secret : 'whodunnit' }) , everyauth.middleware() , connect.router(routes); ).listen( 3000 );

You can also configure more parameters (most are set to defaults) via the same chainable API:

everyauth.salesforce .entryPath( '/auth/salesforce' ) .callbackPath( '/auth/salesforce/callback' ) .redirectPath( '/auth/salesforce' );

If you want to see what the current value of a configured parameter is, you can do so via:

everyauth.salesforce.scope(); everyauth.salesforce.entryPath();

To see all parameters that are configurable, the following will return an object whose parameter name keys map to description values:

everyauth.salesforce.configurable();

Configuring a Module

everyauth was built with powerful configuration needs in mind.

Every module comes with a set of parameters that you can configure directly. To see a list of those parameters on a per module basis, with descriptions about what they do, enter the following into the node REPL (to access the REPL, just type node at the command line)

> var ea = require ( 'everyauth' ); > ea.facebook.configurable();

For example, you will see that one of the configuration parameters is moduleTimeout , which is described to be how long to wait per step before timing out and invoking any timeout callbacks

Every configuration parameter corresponds to a method of the same name on the auth module under consideration (i.e., in this case ea.facebook ). To create or over-write that parameter, just call that method with the new value as the argument:

ea.facebook .moduleTimeout( 4000 );

Configuration parameters can be scalars. But they can be anything. For example, they can also be functions, too. The facebook module has a configurable step named findOrCreateUser that is described as "STEP FN [findOrCreateUser] function encapsulating the logic for the step fetchOAuthUser .". What this means is that this configures the function (i.e., "FN") that encapsulates the logic of this step.

ea.facebook .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, extra, oauthUser ) { });

How do we know what arguments the function takes? We elaborate more about step function configuration in our Introspection section below.

For coffee-script lovers

Everyauth also supports a special method configure for coffee-script aficionados. Coffee and chainable APIs often don't mix well. As an alternative, you can configure an everyauth module using an Object passed to configure :

everyauth.dropbox.configure consumerKey: conf.dropbox.consumerKey consumerSecret: conf.dropbox.consumerSecret findOrCreateUser: (sess, accessToken, accessSecret, dbMeta) -> users[dbMeta.uid] or = addUser( 'dropbox' , dbMeta) redirectPath: '/'

Introspection

everyauth provides convenient methods and getters for finding out about any module.

Show all configurable parameters with their descriptions:

everyauth.facebook.configurable();

Show the value of a single configurable parameter:

everyauth.facebook.callbackPath();

Show the declared routes (pretty printed):

everyauth.facebook.routes;

Show the steps initiated by a given route:

everyauth.facebook.route.get.entryPath.steps; everyauth.facebook.route.get.callbackPath.steps;

Sometimes you need to set up additional steps for a given auth module, by defining that step in your app. For example, the set of steps triggered when someone requests the facebook module's callbackPath contains a step that you must define in your app. To see what that step is, you can introspect the callbackPath route with the facebook module.

everyauth.facebook.route.get.callbackPath.steps.incomplete;

This tells you that you must define the function that defines the logic for the findOrCreateUser step. To see what the function signature looks like for this step:

var matchingStep = everyauth.facebook.route.get.callbackPath.steps.filter( function ( step ) { return step.name === 'findOrCreateUser' ; })[ 0 ];

This tells you that the function should take the following 4 arguments:

function ( session, accessToken, extra, oauthUser ) { ... }

And that the function should return a user that is a user object or a Promise that promises a user object.

function ( session, accessToken, extra, oauthUser ) { ... return { id : 'some user id' , username : 'some user name' }; } function ( session, accessToken, extra, oauthUser ) { var promise = this .Promise(); asyncFindUser( function ( err, user ) { if (err) return promise.fail(err); promise.fulfill(user); }); return promise; }

You add this function as the block for the step findOrCreateUser just like you configure any other configurable parameter in your auth module:

everyauth.facebook .findOrCreateUser( function ( session, accessToken, extra, oauthUser ) { });

There are also several other introspection tools at your disposal:

For example, to show the submodules of an auth module by name:

everyauth.oauth2.submodules;

Other introspection tools to describe (explanations coming soon):

Invalid Steps everyauth.facebook.routes.get.callbackPath.steps.invalid

Debugging

Debugging - Logging Module Steps

To turn on debugging:

everyauth.debug = true ;

Each everyauth auth strategy module is composed of steps. As each step begins and ends, everyauth will print out to the console the beginning and end of each step. So by turning on the debug flag, you get insight into what step everyauth is executing at any time.

For example, here is some example debugging information output to the console during a Facebook Connect authorization:

starting step - getAuthUri .. .finished step starting step - requestAuthUri .. .finished step starting step - getCode .. .finished step starting step - getAccessToken .. .finished step starting step - fetchOAuthUser .. .finished step starting step - getSession .. .finished step starting step - findOrCreateUser .. .finished step starting step - compile .. .finished step starting step - addToSession .. .finished step starting step - sendResponse .. .finished step

Debugging - Configuring Error Handling

By default, all modules handle errors by throwing them. That said, everyauth allows you to over-ride this behavior.

You can configure error handling at the module and step level. To handle all errors in the same manner across all auth modules that you use, do the following.

everyauth.everymodule.moduleErrback( function ( err ) { });

You can also configure your error handling on a per module basis. So, for example, if you want to handle errors during the Facebook module differently than in other modules:

everyauth.facebook.moduleErrback( function ( err ) { });

Debugging - Setting Timeouts

By default, every module has 10 seconds to complete each step. If a step takes longer than 10 seconds to complete, then everyauth will pass a timeout error to your configured error handler (see section "Configure Error Handling" above).

If you would like to increase or decrease the timeout period across all modules, you can do so via:

everyauth.everymodule.moduleTimeout( 2000 );

You can eliminate the timeout altogether by configuring your timeouts to -1:

everyauth.everymodule.moduleTimeout( -1 );

You can also configure the timeout period on a per module basis. For example, the following will result in the facebook module having 3 seconds to complete each step before timing out; all other modules will have the default 10 seconds per step before timing out.

everyauth.facebook.moduleTimeout( 3000 );

In the Wild

The following projects use everyauth.

If you are using everyauth in a project, app, or module, get on the list below by getting in touch or submitting a pull request with changes to the README.

Startups & Apps

Modules

Tutorials

The following are 3rd party screencasts and blog posts about either getting up and running with everyauth or writing your own everyauth modules to support a new service.

If you would like your blog post to be included, please submit a pull request with changes to the README.

Author

Brian Noguchi

Credits

Thanks to the following contributors for the following modules:

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2011 by Brian Noguchi

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.