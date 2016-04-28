Evernote SASS Structure Boilerplate

After reading the book SMACSS and finding it very helpful the Front End team at Evernote has used some of the ideas in our SASS build. We've found breaking the SASS files out into directories (Base, Layout, Modules, and Views) helps organize our files in a project and compile CSS into a clean, logical file. Each page has a SASS (.scss) file created that acts as a project file that imports the individual modular components from Base, Layout, Modules, and Views that are needed to build the particular page.

This build methodology is currently being used on Evernote.com.

Install

npm install evernote-sass -g

Use

Run evernotesass in a directory where you'd like to use the Evernote Sass build.

To create new individual Sass files run evernotesass-page name=filename path=Path-To-Sass-directory . If the name isn't set the file will be named 'page' and if the path isn't set it assumes the directory is 'sass'.

To create new Sass module run evernotesass-module name=filename path=Path-To-Sass-Modules-directory . If the name isn't set the file will be named 'module' and if the path isn't set it assumes the directory is 'sass/modules'.

SASS Directories

Base The base directory contains styles that help start a project. The base directory could contain the following type of SASS files: Vendor dependancies (Compass, Foundation)

Authored dependancies (Mixins, variables, Extends)

Fonts

Reset Layout The layout directory contains styles that are large containers of a page. This directory could include SASS files like: Responsive Grid

Page specific layouts Modules The modules directory will probably contain the bulk of your SASS files. A page may consist of multiple modules and should be styled individually. These modules may include files like: Header

Footer

Navigation

Content Block Views The views directory contains any specific styles that a page may need to change from the generic layout or modules. For example the header in your website maybe green throughout a website or application but on a specific page you want it to change to a blue background that's where the views files would come in.

Removing unused Sass modules

With Evernote's Sass structure we run into having a lot of Sass files in our build. Sometimes they are no longer used so we've started using a Grunt task called Sassyclean that helps automate removing old unused Sass modules.

Rules

There should only be a maximum of 2 CSS files per page ( this prevents HTTP requests )

One line for each selector or rule

List related items together

Only nest 3 levels deep

Break files out into small modules (avoid having a SCSS file that is larger than 100 lines)

Avoid using IDs throughout the site. Use IDs for parent elements. Example: Header, Footer, Main. Using Classes avoids having to use !important

Be generous with commenting

If a :hover pseudo class is styled, :focus should also be styled for accessibility.

Using "// " for your comments in SASS and they will not output in the compiled CSS

Variables

Any values commonly throughout the SASS build should be set as a variable (fonts, colors, percentages, z-index)

All colors should be variables

Order of imports

Vendor dependancies (compass)

Authored dependancies (Mixins, variables)

Base styles ( reset, fonts, typography )

Layout styles

Modules styles

Views styles

