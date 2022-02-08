Works out of the box. Evergreen contains a set of polished React components that work out of the box.
Flexible & composable. Evergreen components are built on top of a React UI Primitive for endless composability.
Enterprise-grade. Evergreen features a UI design language for enterprise-grade web applications.
Evergreen v5 to v6 migration guide
🌲 Evergreen is made up of multiple components and tools which you can import one by one. All you need to do is install the
evergreen-ui package:
$ yarn add evergreen-ui
# or
$ npm install --save evergreen-ui
A working version, assuming you are using something like Create React App, might look like this:
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { Button } from 'evergreen-ui'
ReactDOM.render(<Button>I am using 🌲 Evergreen!</Button>, document.getElementById('root'))
Evergreen is built on the belief that you can never predict all future requirements, only prepare for it. Instead of creating fixed configurations that work today, Evergreen promotes building systems that anticipate new and changing design requirements.
Evergreen is built on the belief that things should work out of the box with smart defaults, but also offer full control when needed. For example, Evergreen uses CSS-in-JS and builds on top of the Box component in ui-box.
Evergreen is built on the belief that using Evergreen and contributing to Evergreen should be a pleasant experience. We prioritize documentation and all the tools for a solid developer experience. We advocate respect and inclusivity in our writings and interactions.
Evergreen supports a robust theming layer out of the box. You can check out these docs for more information regarding theming in Evergreen.
Evergreen offers easy Server Side Rendering (SSR) and automatic hydration.
Evergreen bundles 2 CSS-in-JS solutions, from glamor and ui-box. To make it super easy to do server side rendering and hydration, Evergreen exposes a
extractStyles() function that will do SSR for both at once.
In order to contribute to Evergreen, you need to fork this repo, and develop on your own local clone.
If you don't know how to do so, follow this guide!
First, move into your local cloned repository with the help of
cd, after that install your
node_modules with:
$ yarn
To actually start seeing the components you have to run React Storybook with the command:
$ yarn dev
Now go to
http://localhost:6006 in your browser.
Now you can start developing! All of the components are under the
src directory and associated code changes will automatically be reflected in StoryBook.
If necessary, we encourage you to update the documentation so Evergreen users will be aware of your new features/changes.
In order to run the documentation page locally, run these commands in your terminal:
$ yarn build
$ cd docs
$ yarn install
$ yarn dev
Now you can visit
http://localhost:3000/ in your browser.
Documentation code is under the
docs directory. A big portion of these docs are written in MDX, if you've never used MDX before, check out these docs.
Once you're done with making your changes, push everything to your local repository's branch.
From here, you can open up a pull request from your forked repository's branch into
segmentio/evergreen's
master branch.
In your PR description, explain the changes you made, why you made them, how to test them, and anything that might be a point of interest.
Once you create your PR, it will be reviewed and hopefully merged quickly!
Congrats, you're officially an Evergreen contributor!
Inside the
package.json there are a bunch of scripts that this repo uses
to run the project in development and to build the project.
Below you can read a description of each script.
yarn dev: Starts the development React Storybook.
yarn test: Lints the JavaScript files using XO and then runs the unit tests using AVA.
yarn build: Builds all of the JavaScript files using Babel.
yarn clean: removes all untracked files (
git clean -Xdf).
yarn release: Releases new version of Evergreen (requires MFA via npm as a collaborator)
yarn create-package: This command scaffolds a package with no specific boilerplate. It's useful for creating utilities.
For the following command:
yarn create-package utils
The following file tree will be generated:
/src/utils
├── /src/
└── index.js
yarn create-package:components: This command scaffolds a package with React component(s) boilerplate.
You can pass one or more components to this command.
For the following command:
yarn create-package:components typography Text Heading
The following file tree will be generated:
/src/typography
├── /src/
| │── Text.js
| └── Heading.js
├── /stories/
│ └── index.stories.js
└── index.js
We will add you to the list if you make any meaningful contribution!
This project is maintained by Segment
Please take a look at the contributing guide to better understand what to work on.
Please respect our Code of Conduct, in short:
Evergreen is released under the MIT license. The BlueprintJS icons are licensed under a custom Apache 2.0 license.
Copyright © 2021 Segment.io, Inc.
A simple, beautiful component library for react. I was using this for a long time as it was offering components that I required most of the time. Although evergreen-ui has a small subset of component as compared to other component libraries, It offers almost everything needed to create a simple web app. Also there is a set of icons provided by the library which is great for simple use cases. The issues I noted is that these components are not much accessible as compared to chakra UI. Also theming is a bit difficult.
It is one of the few component libraries I like. There are a lot of component libraries in react having a wide variety of components but this one is very simple. The tables evergreen provide are rich in features and easy to use and it is my favourite component. This library has almost all the components that I use and nothing more. The documentation is also very simple. I have also read the source code and it is easy to understand from the source also.
Minimalistic UI library for React. I have used Everygreen UI components on a project last year, the only thing I didn’t like was that there were no individual packages for the library components which is okay if the library has all the components but it doesn’t. I would recommend something like chakra-ui or something now. But the design and its composability factor was high for evergreen ui.
Evergreen-UI is a lightweight UI library written for react that I no longer use. It has a minimal set of components that you would use for a daily basis. The documentation is well concise. One con which I noticed is that the library itself is a single bundle which makes it not my primary choice as there is no code-splitting involved.
A simple and well polished Component library, it's got a lot of features out of the box, however it lacks some customization, as of v5.1.2