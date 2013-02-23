dom events with a node-style EventEmitter api
var ever = require('ever');
var box = document.querySelector('#box');
var state = false;
ever(box).on('click', function (ev) {
ev.stopPropagation();
state = !state;
box.style['background-color'] = state ? 'red' : 'rgb(127,127,127)';
});
setInterval(function () {
ever(box).emit('click');
}, 3000);
var ever = require('ever')
Return a new
EventEmitter
that wraps the HTML node
element.
All the usual EventEmitter methods should work with the caveat that adding and removing listeners are proxied through to the underlying dom methods, which only expect a single event object as a parameter.
Emit an event
name with options
opts. This method creates a synthetic event
using
document.createEvent() and the corresponding variant of
.initEvent()
that works with the event
name provided.
The options
opts will be passed into the matching
.initEvent() function
signature. Any additional properties will be added to the event object as
properties being calling
.dispatchEvent().
The signatures are documented in the file
init.json in this distribution.
To see which event name maps to which init signature, see the
types.json file.
Just like node's
EventEmitter.prototype.on(), listen for events.
Internally this calls
.addEventListener().
Just like node's
EventEmitter.prototype.removeListener(), remove a listener.
Internally this calls
.removeEventListener(), however there is no way to
obtain a list of all listeners from dom nodes, so only listeners registered by
the current
ever() instance can be removed.
Just like node
EventEmitter.prototype.removeAllListeners(), remove all the
listeners with
name or everything is
name is falsy.
Unlike in node, this function calls
removeListener() on each of the events to
remove them so that the underlying
.removeEventListener() calls get fired.
With npm do:
npm install ever
This module is meant for use in browsers with a node-style module system. Use browserify or similar.
MIT