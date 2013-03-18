$npm install eventvat
Each new instance of
EventVat is a hash. There are lots of convenient methods attached to each new instance.
EventVat uses EventEmitter2. Listeners can attached to an EventVat object. An EventVat object can emit and event and a listener will respond. An event has three characteristics, the event name, a listener and an associated data key or wildcard.
var vat = EventVat();
vat.on('get foo', function(key, value) {
console.log('`' + key + '` has the value: `' + value + '`');
});
vat.set('foo', 'hello, world');
vat.get('foo');
Synonymous with
EventEmitter2.prototype.emit
Synonymous with
EventEmitter2.prototype.on
Synonymous with
EventEmitter2.prototype.removeListener
Expire a key
Delete a key
Determine if a key exists
Set a key's time to live in seconds
Set the expiration for a key as a UNIX timestamp
Find all keys matching the given pattern
Move a key to another database
Inspect the internals of an object
Remove the expiration from a key
Return a random key from the keyspace
Rename a key
Rename a key, only if the new key does not exist
Sort the elements in a list, set or sorted set
Determine the type stored at key
Get the time to live for a key
Append a value to a key
Decrement the integer value of a key by one
Decrement the integer value of a key by the given number
Get the value of a key
Returns the bit value at offset in the string value stored at key
Get a substring of the string stored at a key
Set the string value of a key and return its old value
Increment the integer value of a key by one
Increment the integer value of a key by the given number
Get the values of all the given keys
Set multiple keys to multiple values
Set multiple keys to multiple values, only if none of the keys exist
Set the string value of a key
Sets or clears the bit at offset in the string value stored at key
Set the value and expiration of a key
Set the value of a key, only if the key does not exist
Overwrite part of a string at key starting at the specified offset
Get the length of the value stored in a key
Delete one or more hash fields
Determine if a hash field exists
Get the value of a hash field
Get all the fields and values in a hash
Increment the integer value of a hash field by one
Increment the integer value of a hash field by the given number
Decrement the integer value of a hash field by one
Decrement the integer value of a hash field by the given number
Get all the fields in a hash
Get the number of fields in a hash
Get the values of all the given hash fields
Set multiple hash fields to multiple values
Set the string value of a hash field
Set the value of a hash field, only if the field does not exist
Get all the values in a hash
Dump the current data store into a string
Swap two values
Search within the value of a key
$npm test
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2010 hij1nx http://www.twitter.com/hij1nx
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE DBSIZEORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.