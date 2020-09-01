I’ve been dealing with CQRS, event-sourcing and DDD long enough now that I don’t need working with it anymore unfortunately, so at least for now this my formal farewell!
I want to thank everyone who has contributed in one way or another. Especially...
Finally, I would like to thank Golo Roden, who was there very early at the beginning of my CQRS/ES/DDD journey and is now here again to take over these modules.
Golo Roden is the founder, CTO and managing director of the native web, a company specializing in native web technologies. Among other things, he also teaches CQRS/ES/DDD etc. and based on his vast knowledge, he brought wolkenkit to life. wolkenkit is a CQRS and event-sourcing framework based on Node.js. It empowers you to build and run scalable distributed web and cloud services that process and store streams of domain events.
With this step, I can focus more on i18next, locize and localistars. I'm happy about that. 😊
So, there is no end, but the start of a new phase for my CQRS modules. 😉
I wish you all good luck on your journey.
Who knows, maybe we'll meet again in a github issue or PR at i18next 😉
The project goal is to provide an eventstore implementation for node.js:
npm install eventstore
var eventstore = require('eventstore');
var es = eventstore();
By default the eventstore will use an inmemory Storage.
For logging and debugging you can use debug by TJ Holowaychuk
simply run your process with
DEBUG=eventstore* node app.js
example with mongodb:
var es = require('eventstore')({
type: 'mongodb',
host: 'localhost', // optional
port: 27017, // optional
dbName: 'eventstore', // optional
eventsCollectionName: 'events', // optional
snapshotsCollectionName: 'snapshots', // optional
transactionsCollectionName: 'transactions', // optional
timeout: 10000, // optional
// emitStoreEvents: true // optional, by default no store events are emitted
// maxSnapshotsCount: 3 // optional, defaultly will keep all snapshots
// authSource: 'authedicationDatabase' // optional
// username: 'technicalDbUser' // optional
// password: 'secret' // optional
// url: 'mongodb://user:pass@host:port/db?opts // optional
// positionsCollectionName: 'positions' // optional, defaultly wont keep position
});
example with redis:
var es = require('eventstore')({
type: 'redis',
host: 'localhost', // optional
port: 6379, // optional
db: 0, // optional
prefix: 'eventstore', // optional
eventsCollectionName: 'events', // optional
snapshotsCollectionName: 'snapshots', // optional
timeout: 10000 // optional
// emitStoreEvents: true, // optional, by default no store events are emitted
// maxSnapshotsCount: 3 // optional, defaultly will keep all snapshots
// password: 'secret' // optional
});
example with tingodb:
var es = require('eventstore')({
type: 'tingodb',
dbPath: '/path/to/my/db/file', // optional
eventsCollectionName: 'events', // optional
snapshotsCollectionName: 'snapshots', // optional
transactionsCollectionName: 'transactions', // optional
timeout: 10000, // optional
// emitStoreEvents: true, // optional, by default no store events are emitted
// maxSnapshotsCount: 3 // optional, defaultly will keep all snapshots
});
example with elasticsearch:
var es = require('eventstore')({
type: 'elasticsearch',
host: 'localhost:9200', // optional
indexName: 'eventstore', // optional
eventsTypeName: 'events', // optional
snapshotsTypeName: 'snapshots', // optional
log: 'warning', // optional
maxSearchResults: 10000, // optional
// emitStoreEvents: true, // optional, by default no store events are emitted
// maxSnapshotsCount: 3 // optional, defaultly will keep all snapshots
});
example with custom elasticsearch client (e.g. with AWS ElasticSearch client. Note
http-aws-es package usage in this example):
var elasticsearch = require('elasticsearch');
var esClient = = new elasticsearch.Client({
hosts: 'SOMETHING.es.amazonaws.com',
connectionClass: require('http-aws-es'),
amazonES: {
region: 'us-east-1',
accessKey: 'REPLACE_AWS_accessKey',
secretKey: 'REPLACE_AWS_secretKey'
}
});
var es = require('eventstore')({
type: 'elasticsearch',
client: esClient,
indexName: 'eventstore',
eventsTypeName: 'events',
snapshotsTypeName: 'snapshots',
log: 'warning',
maxSearchResults: 10000
});
example with azuretable:
var es = require('eventstore')({
type: 'azuretable',
storageAccount: 'nodeeventstore',
storageAccessKey: 'aXJaod96t980AbNwG9Vh6T3ewPQnvMWAn289Wft9RTv+heXQBxLsY3Z4w66CI7NN12+1HUnHM8S3sUbcI5zctg==',
storageTableHost: 'https://nodeeventstore.table.core.windows.net/',
eventsTableName: 'events', // optional
snapshotsTableName: 'snapshots', // optional
timeout: 10000, // optional
emitStoreEvents: true // optional, by default no store events are emitted
});
example with dynamodb:
var es = require('eventstore')({
type: 'dynamodb',
eventsTableName: 'events', // optional
snapshotsTableName: 'snapshots', // optional
undispatchedEventsTableName: 'undispatched' // optional
EventsReadCapacityUnits: 1, // optional
EventsWriteCapacityUnits: 3, // optional
SnapshotReadCapacityUnits: 1, // optional
SnapshotWriteCapacityUnits: 3, // optional
UndispatchedEventsReadCapacityUnits: 1, // optional
UndispatchedEventsReadCapacityUnits: 1, // optional
useUndispatchedEventsTable: true // optional
eventsTableStreamEnabled: false // optional
eventsTableStreamViewType: 'NEW_IMAGE', // optional
emitStoreEvents: true // optional, by default no store events are emitted
});
DynamoDB credentials are obtained by eventstore either from environment vars or credentials file. For setup see AWS Javascript SDK.
DynamoDB provider supports DynamoDB local for local development via the AWS SDK
endpoint option. Just set the
$AWS_DYNAMODB_ENDPOINT (or
%AWS_DYNAMODB_ENDPOINT% in Windows) environment variable to point to your running instance of Dynamodb local like this:
$ export AWS_DYNAMODB_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:8000
Or on Windows:
> set AWS_DYNAMODB_ENDPOINT=http://localhost:8000
The useUndispatchedEventsTable option to available for those who prefer to use DyanmoDB.Streams to pull events from the store instead of the UndispatchedEvents table. The default is true. Setting this option to false will result in the UndispatchedEvents table not being created at all, the getUndispatchedEvents method will always return an empty array, and the setEventToDispatched will effectively do nothing.
Refer to StreamViewType for a description of the eventsTableStreamViewType option
if defined the eventstore will try to publish AND set event do dispatched on its own...
es.useEventPublisher(function(evt) {
// bus.emit('event', evt);
});
es.useEventPublisher(function(evt, callback) {
// bus.sendAndWaitForAck('event', evt, callback);
});
es.on('connect', function() {
console.log('storage connected');
});
es.on('disconnect', function() {
console.log('connection to storage is gone');
});
Define which values should be mapped/copied to the payload event.
es.defineEventMappings({
id: 'id',
commitId: 'commitId',
commitSequence: 'commitSequence',
commitStamp: 'commitStamp',
streamRevision: 'streamRevision'
});
es.init(function (err) {
// this callback is called when all is ready...
});
// or
es.init(); // callback is optional
es.getEventStream('streamId', function(err, stream) {
var history = stream.events; // the original event will be in events[i].payload
// myAggregate.loadFromHistory(history);
});
or
es.getEventStream({
aggregateId: 'myAggregateId',
aggregate: 'person', // optional
context: 'hr' // optional
}, function(err, stream) {
var history = stream.events; // the original event will be in events[i].payload
// myAggregate.loadFromHistory(history);
});
'streamId' and 'aggregateId' are the same... In ddd terms aggregate and context are just to be more precise in language. For example you can have a 'person' aggregate in the context 'human ressources' and a 'person' aggregate in the context of 'business contracts'... So you can have 2 complete different aggregate instances of 2 complete different aggregates (but perhaps with same name) in 2 complete different contexts
you can request an eventstream even by limit the query with a 'minimum revision number' and a 'maximum revision number'
var revMin = 5,
revMax = 8; // if you omit revMax or you define it as -1 it will retrieve until the end
es.getEventStream('streamId' || {/* query */}, revMin, revMax, function(err, stream) {
var history = stream.events; // the original event will be in events[i].payload
// myAggregate.loadFromHistory(history);
});
store a new event and commit it to store
es.getEventStream('streamId', function(err, stream) {
stream.addEvent({ my: 'event' });
stream.addEvents([{ my: 'event2' }]);
stream.commit();
// or
stream.commit(function(err, stream) {
console.log(stream.eventsToDispatch); // this is an array containing all added events in this commit.
});
});
if you defined an event publisher function the committed event will be dispatched to the provided publisher
if you just want to load the last event as stream you can call getLastEventAsStream instead of ´getEventStream´.
get snapshot and eventhistory from the snapshot point
es.getFromSnapshot('streamId', function(err, snapshot, stream) {
var snap = snapshot.data;
var history = stream.events; // events history from given snapshot
// myAggregate.loadSnapshot(snap);
// myAggregate.loadFromHistory(history);
});
or
es.getFromSnapshot({
aggregateId: 'myAggregateId',
aggregate: 'person', // optional
context: 'hr' // optional
}, function(err, snapshot, stream) {
var snap = snapshot.data;
var history = stream.events; // events history from given snapshot
// myAggregate.loadSnapshot(snap);
// myAggregate.loadFromHistory(history);
});
you can request a snapshot and an eventstream even by limit the query with a 'maximum revision number'
var revMax = 8; // if you omit revMax or you define it as -1 it will retrieve until the end
es.getFromSnapshot('streamId' || {/* query */}, revMax, function(err, snapshot, stream) {
var snap = snapshot.data;
var history = stream.events; // events history from given snapshot
// myAggregate.loadSnapshot(snap);
// myAggregate.loadFromHistory(history);
});
create a snapshot point
es.getFromSnapshot('streamId', function(err, snapshot, stream) {
var snap = snapshot.data;
var history = stream.events; // events history from given snapshot
// myAggregate.loadSnapshot(snap);
// myAggregate.loadFromHistory(history);
// create a new snapshot depending on your rules
if (history.length > myLimit) {
es.createSnapshot({
streamId: 'streamId',
data: myAggregate.getSnap(),
revision: stream.lastRevision,
version: 1 // optional
}, function(err) {
// snapshot saved
});
// or
es.createSnapshot({
aggregateId: 'myAggregateId',
aggregate: 'person', // optional
context: 'hr' // optional
data: myAggregate.getSnap(),
revision: stream.lastRevision,
version: 1 // optional
}, function(err) {
// snapshot saved
});
}
// go on: store new event and commit it
// stream.addEvents...
});
You can automatically clean older snapshots by configuring the number of snapshots to keep with
maxSnapshotsCount in
eventstore options.
es.getUndispatchedEvents(function(err, evts) {
// or es.getUndispatchedEvents('streamId', function(err, evts) {
// or es.getUndispatchedEvents({ // free choice (all, only context, only aggregate, only aggregateId...)
// context: 'hr',
// aggregate: 'person',
// aggregateId: 'uuid'
// }, function(err, evts) {
// all undispatched events
console.log(evts);
// dispatch it and set the event as dispatched
for (var e in evts) {
var evt = evts[r];
es.setEventToDispatched(evt, function(err) {});
// or
es.setEventToDispatched(evt.id, function(err) {});
}
});
for replaying your events or for rebuilding a viewmodel or just for fun...
skip, limit always optional
var skip = 0,
limit = 100; // if you omit limit or you define it as -1 it will retrieve until the end
es.getEvents(skip, limit, function(err, evts) {
// if (events.length === amount) {
// events.next(function (err, nextEvts) {}); // just call next to retrieve the next page...
// } else {
// // finished...
// }
});
// or
es.getEvents('streamId', skip, limit, function(err, evts) {
// if (events.length === amount) {
// events.next(function (err, nextEvts) {}); // just call next to retrieve the next page...
// } else {
// // finished...
// }
});
// or
es.getEvents({ // free choice (all, only context, only aggregate, only aggregateId...)
context: 'hr',
aggregate: 'person',
aggregateId: 'uuid'
}, skip, limit, function(err, evts) {
// if (events.length === amount) {
// events.next(function (err, nextEvts) {}); // just call next to retrieve the next page...
// } else {
// // finished...
// }
});
by revision
revMin, revMax always optional
var revMin = 5,
revMax = 8; // if you omit revMax or you define it as -1 it will retrieve until the end
es.getEventsByRevision('streamId', revMin, revMax, function(err, evts) {});
// or
es.getEventsByRevision({
aggregateId: 'myAggregateId',
aggregate: 'person', // optional
context: 'hr' // optional
}, revMin, revMax, function(err, evts) {});
by commitStamp
skip, limit always optional
var skip = 0,
limit = 100; // if you omit limit or you define it as -1 it will retrieve until the end
es.getEventsSince(new Date(2015, 5, 23), skip, limit, function(err, evts) {
// if (events.length === amount) {
// events.next(function (err, nextEvts) {}); // just call next to retrieve the next page...
// } else {
// // finished...
// }
});
// or
es.getEventsSince(new Date(2015, 5, 23), limit, function(err, evts) {
// if (events.length === amount) {
// events.next(function (err, nextEvts) {}); // just call next to retrieve the next page...
// } else {
// // finished...
// }
});
// or
es.getEventsSince(new Date(2015, 5, 23), function(err, evts) {
// if (events.length === amount) {
// events.next(function (err, nextEvts) {}); // just call next to retrieve the next page...
// } else {
// // finished...
// }
});
Some databases support streaming your events, the api is similar to the query one
skip, limit always optional
var skip = 0,
limit = 100; // if you omit limit or you define it as -1 it will retrieve until the end
var stream = es.streamEvents(skip, limit);
// or
var stream = es.streamEvents('streamId', skip, limit);
// or by commitstamp
var stream = es.streamEventsSince(new Date(2015, 5, 23), skip, limit);
// or by revision
var stream = es.streamEventsByRevision({
aggregateId: 'myAggregateId',
aggregate: 'person',
context: 'hr',
});
stream.on('data', function(e) {
doSomethingWithEvent(e);
});
stream.on('end', function() {
console.log('no more evets');
});
// or even better
stream.pipe(myWritableStream);
currently supported by:
for example to obtain the last revision nr
es.getLastEvent('streamId', function(err, evt) {
});
// or
es.getLastEvent({ // free choice (all, only context, only aggregate, only aggregateId...)
context: 'hr',
aggregate: 'person',
aggregateId: 'uuid'
} function(err, evt) {
});
es.getNewId(function(err, newId) {
if(err) {
console.log('ohhh :-(');
return;
}
console.log('the new id is: ' + newId);
});
some db implementations support writing the position of the event in the whole store additional to the streamRevision.
currently those implementations support this:
trackPosition option )
positionsCollectionName option)
Inserting multiple events (documents) in mongodb, is not atomic.
For the eventstore tries to repair itself when calling
getEventsByRevision.
But if you want you can trigger this from outside:
es.store.getPendingTransactions(function(err, txs) {
if(err) {
console.log('ohhh :-(');
return;
}
// txs is an array of objects like:
// {
// _id: '/* the commitId of the committed event stream */',
// events: [ /* all events of the committed event stream */ ],
// aggregateId: 'aggregateId',
// aggregate: 'aggregate', // optional
// context: 'context' // optional
// }
es.store.getLastEvent({
aggregateId: txs[0].aggregateId,
aggregate: txs[0].aggregate, // optional
context: txs[0].context // optional
}, function (err, lastEvent) {
if(err) {
console.log('ohhh :-(');
return;
}
es.store.repairFailedTransaction(lastEvent, function (err) {
if(err) {
console.log('ohhh :-(');
return;
}
console.log('everything is fine');
});
});
});
Optionally the eventstore can emit brefore and after events, to enable this feature set the
emitStoreEvents to true.
var eventstore = require('eventstore');
var es = eventstore({
emitStoreEvents: true,
});
es.on('before-clear', function({milliseconds}) {});
es.on('after-clear', function({milliseconds}) {});
es.on('before-get-next-positions', function({milliseconds, arguments: [positions]}) {});
es.on('after-get-next-positions', function({milliseconds, arguments: [positions]}) {});
es.on('before-add-events', function({milliseconds, arguments: [events]}) {});
es.on('after-add-events', function(milliseconds, arguments: [events]) {});
es.on('before-get-events', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query, skip, limit]}) {});
es.on('after-get-events', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query, skip, limit]}) {});
es.on('before-get-events-since', function({milliseconds, arguments: [milliseconds, date, skip, limit]}) {});
es.on('after-get-events-since', function({milliseconds, arguments: [date, skip, limit]}) {});
es.on('before-get-events-by-revision', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query, revMin, revMax]}) {});
es.on('after-get-events-by-revision', function({milliseconds, arguments, [query, revMin, revMax]}) {});
es.on('before-get-last-event', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query]}) {});
es.on('after-get-last-event', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query]}) {});
es.on('before-get-undispatched-events', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query]}) {});
es.on('after-get-undispatched-events', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query]}) {});
es.on('before-set-event-to-dispatched', function({milliseconds, arguments: [id]}) {});
es.on('after-set-event-to-dispatched', function({milliseconds, arguments: [id]}) {});
es.on('before-add-snapshot', function({milliseconds, arguments: [snap]}) {});
es.on('after-add-snapshot', function({milliseconds, arguments: [snap]}) {});
es.on('before-clean-snapshots', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query]}) {});
es.on('after-clean-snapshots', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query]}) {});
es.on('before-get-snapshot', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query, revMax]}) {});
es.on('after-get-snapshot', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query, revMax]}) {});
es.on('before-remove-transactions', function({milliseconds}, arguments: [event]) {});
es.on('after-remove-transactions', function({milliseconds}, arguments: [event]) {});
es.on('before-get-pending-transactions', function({milliseconds}) {});
es.on('after-get-pending-transactions', function({milliseconds}) {});
es.on('before-repair-failed-transactions', function({milliseconds, arguments: [lastEvt]}) {});
es.on('after-repair-failed-transactions', function({milliseconds, arguments: [lastEvt]}) {});
es.on('before-remove-tables', function({milliseconds}) {});
es.on('after-remove-tables', function({milliseconds}) {});
es.on('before-stream-events', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query, skip, limit]}) {});
es.on('after-stream-events', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query, skip, limit]}) {});
es.on('before-stream-events-since', function({milliseconds, arguments: [date, skip, limit]}) {});
es.on('after-stream-events-since', function({milliseconds, arguments: [date, skip, limit]}) {});
es.on('before-get-event-stream', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query, revMin, revMax]}) {});
es.on('after-get-event-stream', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query, revMin, revMax]}) {});
es.on('before-get-from-snapshot', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query, revMax]}) {});
es.on('after-get-from-snapshot', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query, revMax]}) {});
es.on('before-create-snapshot', function({milliseconds, arguments: [obj]}) {});
es.on('after-create-snapshot', function({milliseconds, arguments: [obj]}) {});
es.on('before-commit', function({milliseconds, arguments: [eventstream]}) {});
es.on('after-commit', function({milliseconds, arguments: [eventstream]}) {});
es.on('before-get-last-event-as-stream', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query]}) {});
es.on('after-get-last-event-as-stream', function({milliseconds, arguments: [query]}) {});
Currently these databases are supported:
You can use your own db implementation by extending this...
var Store = require('eventstore').Store,
util = require('util'),
_ = require('lodash');
function MyDB(options) {
options = options || {};
Store.call(this, options);
}
util.inherits(MyDB, Store);
_.extend(MyDB.prototype, {
// ...
});
module.exports = MyDB;
and you can use it in this way
var es = require('eventstore')({
type: MyDB
});
// es.init...
Copyright (c) 2018 Adriano Raiano, Jan Muehlemann
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.