A port of the EventStore .Net ClientAPI to Node.js
If you want to learn more about EventSourcing/EventModeling, you can join one of the monthly virtual workshops offered by my employer Adaptech Group, see info at https://adaptechgroup.com/#workshop.
Install using
npm install node-eventstore-client
npm install)
See https://eventstore.org/docs/introduction/4.1.0/
Note: If you are using a version of EventStore prior to 3.9.4, you need to use version 0.1.x of this package
npm install node-eventstore-client@^0.1.
The offline documentation can be found in the module folder
./node_modules/node-eventstore-client/docs.
The online documentation can be found at https://dev.nicdex.com/node-eventstore-client/docs/
Save to
app.js:
var esClient = require('node-eventstore-client');
var uuid = require('uuid');
var streamName = "testStream";
/*
Connecting to a single node using "tcp://localhost:1113"
- to connect to a cluster via dns discovery use "discover://my.host:2113"
- to connect to a cluster via gossip seeds use
[
new esClient.GossipSeed({host: '192.168.1.10', port: 2113}),
new esClient.GossipSeed({host: '192.168.1.11', port: 2113}),
new esClient.GossipSeed({host: '192.168.1.12', port: 2113})
]
*/
var connSettings = {}; // Use defaults
var esConnection = esClient.createConnection(connSettings, "tcp://localhost:1113");
esConnection.connect();
esConnection.once('connected', function (tcpEndPoint) {
console.log('Connected to eventstore at ' + tcpEndPoint.host + ":" + tcpEndPoint.port);
});
var eventId = uuid.v4();
var eventData = {
a : Math.random(),
b: uuid.v4()
};
var event = esClient.createJsonEventData(eventId, eventData, null, 'testEvent');
console.log("Appending...");
esConnection.appendToStream(streamName, esClient.expectedVersion.any, event)
.then(function(result) {
console.log("Stored event:", eventId);
console.log("Look for it at: http://localhost:2113/web/index.html#/streams/testStream");
esConnection.close();
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log(err);
});
Run:
npm install uuid
npm install node-eventstore-client
node app.js
cd samples
To subscribe to all events from now on (includes example of a filter which ignores events which we aren't interested in):
node subscribe-all-events.js
To catch up on all events ever and subscribe to all new ones from now on:
node subscribe-catchup-all-events.js
To generate a test event, open a separate console and run:
node store-event.js
To run the tests it is recommended that you use an in-memory instance of the eventstore so you don't pollute your dev instance.
EventStore.ClusterNode.exe --run-projections=all --memdb –certificate-file=yourcert.pfx
or
./run-node.sh --run-projections=all --memdb –certificate-file=yourcert.p12
You can also use docker-compose :
# start the single node cluster
npm run compose:single:start
# if you want to wait for the cluster to be available
npm run compose:wait
# run the tests
npm run test
# to cleanup (stop containres, delete volumes)
npm run compose:single:stop
For SSL setup see:
https://eventstore.org/docs/server/setting_up_ssl/
or
https://eventstore.org/docs/server/setting_up_ssl_linux/
To execute the tests suites simply run
npm test
To be able to run the tests for different connection types (tcp, gossip, cluster) docker-compose files are available to setup the environment and run the tests.
To execute the tests suites for single node cluster (tcp connection) simply run
npm run test:single
To execute the tests suites for multiple nodes cluster (gossip connection) simply run
npm run test:gossip
To execute the tests suites for multiple nodes cluster (dns discovery connection) simply run
npm run test:cluster
Any async commands returns a Promise object in replacement of .Net Task.
Ported code is released under the MIT license, see LICENSE.
Original code is released under the EventStore license and can be found at https://github.com/eventstore/eventstore.