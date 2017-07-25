eventstop

Features

Modern

For Node.js and browsers

Support wildcard listener: on('*', (type, ...payload) => {})

Support all major browsers including IE8

300 bytes minified and gzipped

Install

yarn add eventstop

You can also use the UMD version via https://unpkg.com/eventstop

Usage

const eventstop = require ( 'eventstop' ) const {on, emit} = eventstop() const off = on( 'ready' , msg => { console .log( 'message:' , msg) }) emit( 'ready' , 'hola' ) off()

API

const event = eventstop() const {on, off, emit, once} = eventstop()

Return a function which would execute off(event, handler) when you call it.

You can use * as event type to listen all types:

on( '*' , (type, foo, bar) => { console .log(type, foo, 'and' , bar) }) emit( 'hello' , 'you' , 'me' )

In wildcard listener, the first argument of handler function is its type.

Like .on but only trigger handler once.

event

Type: string

handler

Type: function

event

Type: string

Same args to .on

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

eventstop © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).