yarn add eventstop
You can also use the UMD version via https://unpkg.com/eventstop
const eventstop = require('eventstop')
const {on, emit} = eventstop()
// subscribe an event
const off = on('ready', msg => {
console.log('message:', msg)
})
emit('ready', 'hola')
//=> hola
// unsubscribe
off()
const event = eventstop()
// or
const {on, off, emit, once} = eventstop()
Return a function which would execute
off(event, handler) when you call it.
You can use
* as event type to listen all types:
on('*', (type, foo, bar) => {
console.log(type, foo, 'and', bar)
//=> hello you and me
})
emit('hello', 'you', 'me')
In wildcard listener, the first argument of handler function is its type.
Like
.on but only trigger
handler once.
Type:
string
Type:
function
Type:
string
Same args to
.on
