eve

eventstop

by EGOIST
2.1.0 (see all)

A minimal event library for Node.js and browser.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

73

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eventstop

Features

  • Modern
  • For Node.js and browsers
  • Support wildcard listener: on('*', (type, ...payload) => {})
  • Support all major browsers including IE8
  • 300 bytes minified and gzipped

Install

yarn add eventstop

You can also use the UMD version via https://unpkg.com/eventstop

Usage

const eventstop = require('eventstop')

const {on, emit} = eventstop()

// subscribe an event
const off = on('ready', msg => {
  console.log('message:', msg)
})

emit('ready', 'hola')
//=> hola

// unsubscribe
off()

API

const event = eventstop()
// or
const {on, off, emit, once} = eventstop()

.on(event, handler)

Return a function which would execute off(event, handler) when you call it.

You can use * as event type to listen all types:

on('*', (type, foo, bar) => {
  console.log(type, foo, 'and', bar)
  //=> hello you and me
})
emit('hello', 'you', 'me')

In wildcard listener, the first argument of handler function is its type.

.once(event, handler)

Like .on but only trigger handler once.

event

Type: string

handler

Type: function

.emit(event, ...args)

event

Type: string

.off(event, handler)

Same args to .on

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

eventstop © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

