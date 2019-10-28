openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eve

eventsourcemock

by Edoardo Colombo
2.0.0 (see all)

Mock EventSource in tests.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eventsourcemock Build Status

A dependency free mock for EventSource objects.

Example (with Jest)

Setup

To setup the mock create a new file where the mock is assigned to the window object.

// __test__/configJSDom.js
import EventSource from 'eventsourcemock';

Object.defineProperty(window, 'EventSource', {
  value: EventSource,
});

Then instruct Jest to use that file during setup in package.json.

"jest": {
  "setupFiles": [
    "./__test__/configJSDom.js"
  ]
}

Usage

Suppose we want to test this component, which updates its state when a message is received from an EventSource instance.

export default class Component extends React.Component {
  props: Props;
  state: State;
  source: $PropertyType<window, 'EventSource'>;

  constructor(props: Props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      counter: 0,
    };
  }

  componentDidMount() {
    this.source = new window.EventSource('http://example.com/events');
    this.source.addEventListener('foo', messageEvent => {
      this.setState({ counter: parseInt(messageEvent.data, 10) });
    });
  }

  componentWillUnmount() {
    this.source.close();
  }

  render() {
    return <div className="Component">{this.state.counter}</div>;
  }
}

We can write a test file that grabs the source from the global sources object and simulates messages:

// @flow
import React from 'react';
import { mount } from 'enzyme';

import Component from './Component';
import { sources } from 'eventsourcemock';

const messageEvent = new MessageEvent('foo', {
  data: '1',
});

describe('update counter on SSE', () => {
  let wrapper;
  beforeAll(() => {
    wrapper = mount(<Component />);
    sources['http://example.com/events'].emitOpen();
  });

  it('should initialise counter to 0', () => {
    expect(wrapper.state('counter')).toBe(0);
  });

  it('should display "0"', () => {
    expect(wrapper.text()).toBe('0');
  });

  it('should update the counter to 1', () => {
    sources['http://example.com/events'].emit(
      messageEvent.type,
      messageEvent
    );
    expect(wrapper.state('counter')).toBe(1);
  });

  it('should close the EventSource on unmount', () => {
    wrapper.unmount();
    expect(sources['http://example.com/events'].readyState).toBe(2);
  });
});

API

sources: { [key: string]: EventSource }

sources holds the EventSource instances created.

import { sources } from 'eventsourcemock';

EventSource

EventSource mocks window.EventSource, providing methods to simulate messages and errors from the network.

import EventSource from 'eventsourcemock';

Constructor

EventSource(
  url: string,
  options?: {
    withCredentials: boolean
  }
)

Properties

__emitter

A reference to the node EventEmitter instance used internally.

onopen

See eventSource.onopen.

onmessage

See eventSource.onmessage.

onerror

See eventSource.onerror.

readyState

See eventSource.readyState.

url

See eventSource.url.

withCredentials

See eventSource.withCredentials.

Methods

emit(eventName: string, messageEvent?: MessageEvent)

Calls each of the listeners registered for the event named eventName, providing messageEvent as argument.

Example

const messageEvent = new MessageEvent('type', {
  data: 'message event data'
});
source.emit(messageEvent.type, messageEvent);

emitOpen()

Simulates the opening of a connection. It sets the ready state to open and invokes the callback.

emitMessage(message: any)

Simulates dispatching of a message, it invokes the onmessage callback.

emitError(error: Error)

Simulates dispatching an error event on the EventSource instance. Causes onerror to be called.

Example (jest)

const onErrorSpy = jest.fn();
const error = new Error('Something went wrong.');
eventSource.onerror = onErrorSpy;
eventSource.emitError(error);
expect(onErrorSpy).toHaveBeenCalledWith(error);
addEventListener(eventName: string, listener: Function)

See EventTarget.addEventListener.

removeEventListener(eventName: string, listener: Function)

See EventTarget.removeEventListener

close()

See EventSource.close.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial