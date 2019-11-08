EventSource Polyfill

Provide polyfill to support EventSource in browser where it is not available.

Used in production

Tested in Internet Explorer 8 +

Tested in Android browser 2.1 +

Documented

Run the Browser test suite

Installing

from source

Download suitable project archive (zip or tar.gz) from release page

Include in your html documents one of the following javascript file:

dist/eventsource.js

dist/eventsource.min.js (minified version)

Using bower package manager

To install package from bower registry, type :

bower install eventsource-polyfill

Include in your html documents one of the following javascript file:

bower_components/eventsource-polyfill/dist/eventsource.js

bower_components/eventsource-polyfill/dist/eventsource.min.js (minified version)

Using npm package manager

To install package from npm registry, type :

npm install eventsource-polyfill

Note that this package may only be used with in browser application.

If you are using browserify , you just have to require this package in your main module…

// load (Polyfill) EventSource, in case browser does not support it... require('eventsource-polyfill');

Run the tests now

With your web browser visit this test site

Allow sufficient time ( ~ 5 minutes) for the full Test Suite to run…

Project content

dist/

built version of javascript modules

javascript/

Contains polyfill module and related unit tests

test_server/

python server which generates easy to test event stream

docs/

documentation wiki