Provide polyfill to support EventSource in browser where it is not available.
- Used in production
- Tested in Internet Explorer 8 +
- Tested in Android browser 2.1 +
- Documented
- Run the Browser test suite
Download suitable project archive (zip or tar.gz) from release page
Include in your html documents one of the following javascript file:
- dist/eventsource.js
- dist/eventsource.min.js (minified version)
To install package from bower registry, type :
bower install eventsource-polyfill
Include in your html documents one of the following javascript file:
- bower_components/eventsource-polyfill/dist/eventsource.js
- bower_components/eventsource-polyfill/dist/eventsource.min.js (minified version)
To install package from npm registry, type :
npm install eventsource-polyfill
Note that this package may only be used with in browser application.
If you are using browserify , you just have to require this package in your main module…
// load (Polyfill) EventSource, in case browser does not support it...
require('eventsource-polyfill');
With your web browser visit this test site
Allow sufficient time ( ~ 5 minutes) for the full Test Suite to run…
dist/
built version of javascript modules
javascript/
Contains polyfill module and related unit tests
test_server/
python server which generates easy to test event stream
docs/
documentation wiki