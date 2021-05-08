This library is a pure JavaScript implementation of the EventSource client. The API aims to be W3C compatible.
You can use it with Node.js or as a browser polyfill for
browsers that don't have native
EventSource support.
npm install eventsource
npm install
node ./example/sse-server.js
node ./example/sse-client.js # Node.js client
open http://localhost:8080 # Browser client - both native and polyfill
curl http://localhost:8080/sse # Enjoy the simplicity of SSE
Just add
example/eventsource-polyfill.js file to your web page:
<script src=/eventsource-polyfill.js></script>
Now you will have two global constructors:
window.EventSourcePolyfill
window.EventSource // Unchanged if browser has defined it. Otherwise, same as window.EventSourcePolyfill
If you're using webpack or browserify
you can of course build your own. (The
example/eventsource-polyfill.js is built with webpack).
You can define custom HTTP headers for the initial HTTP request. This can be useful for e.g. sending cookies
or to specify an initial
Last-Event-ID value.
HTTP headers are defined by assigning a
headers attribute to the optional
eventSourceInitDict argument:
var eventSourceInitDict = {headers: {'Cookie': 'test=test'}};
var es = new EventSource(url, eventSourceInitDict);
By default, https requests that cannot be authorized will cause the connection to fail and an exception to be emitted. You can override this behaviour, along with other https options:
var eventSourceInitDict = {https: {rejectUnauthorized: false}};
var es = new EventSource(url, eventSourceInitDict);
Note that for Node.js < v0.10.x this option has no effect - unauthorized HTTPS requests are always allowed.
Unauthorized and redirect error status codes (for example 401, 403, 301, 307) are available in the
status property in the error event.
es.onerror = function (err) {
if (err) {
if (err.status === 401 || err.status === 403) {
console.log('not authorized');
}
}
};
You can define a
proxy option for the HTTP request to be used. This is typically useful if you are behind a corporate firewall.
var es = new EventSource(url, {proxy: 'http://your.proxy.com'});
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE