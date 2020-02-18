Events, but asynchronous

This module is the lightest wrapper I could come up with around the EventEmitter to add support for async events with Promises. It only re-implements the emit method. This now returns a Promise which will be resolved when all the event handlers have completed.

Handler functions can return a Promise to indicate that they are asynchronous which will then wait for resolution before emit resolves.

Install

$ npm install --save events- async

Usage

var EventEmitter = require ( 'events-async' ); var ee = new EventEmitter(); ee.on( 'evt' , function ( ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { process.nextTick( function ( ) { resolve(); }); }); }); ee.emit( 'evt' ).then( function ( ) { });

With this module you can mix async listeners and sync listeners, so you are not tied to the promise interface when you don't need it. Listeners that don't return a promise are just run in the normal sync fashion.

This module also supports the same argument passing behavior as node core's EventEmitter . It is actually as close to a direct port for that as possible, including the performance optimizations.

By default handler functions are run in parallel. If you need to run them in a series the first argument of the emit function needs to be an object with the series option passed.

var EventEmitter = require ( 'events-async' ); var delay = require ( 'delay' ); var actual = []; var ee = new EventEmitter(); ee.on( 'evt' , function ( ) { return delay( 300 ).then( function ( ) { actual.push( 300 ); }); }); ee.on( 'evt' , function ( ) { return delay( 200 ).then( function ( ) { actual.push( 200 ); }); }); ee.on( 'evt' , function ( ) { return delay( 100 ).then( function ( ) { actual.push( 100 ); }); }); ee.emit({ serial : true }, 'evt' ).then( function ( ) { console .log(actual); });