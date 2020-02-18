openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ea

events-async

by Wes Todd
1.2.1 (see all)

A wrapper around the EventEmitter to handle promise based async events

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Events, but asynchronous

NPM Version NPM Downloads Build Status js-happiness-style

This module is the lightest wrapper I could come up with around the EventEmitter to add support for async events with Promises. It only re-implements the emit method. This now returns a Promise which will be resolved when all the event handlers have completed.

Handler functions can return a Promise to indicate that they are asynchronous which will then wait for resolution before emit resolves.

Install

$ npm install --save events-async

Usage

var EventEmitter = require('events-async');

var ee = new EventEmitter();

// Add an asyncronous listener
ee.on('evt', function () {
    return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
        // Do something async, for example:
        process.nextTick(function () {
            resolve();
        });
    });
});

// Emit an event and wait for it to complete
ee.emit('evt').then(function () {
    // All of the listeners have run
});

With this module you can mix async listeners and sync listeners, so you are not tied to the promise interface when you don't need it. Listeners that don't return a promise are just run in the normal sync fashion.

This module also supports the same argument passing behavior as node core's EventEmitter. It is actually as close to a direct port for that as possible, including the performance optimizations.

By default handler functions are run in parallel. If you need to run them in a series the first argument of the emit function needs to be an object with the series option passed.

var EventEmitter = require('events-async');
var delay = require('delay');
var actual = [];

var ee = new EventEmitter();

// first
ee.on('evt', function () {
    return delay(300).then(function () {
            actual.push(300);
        });
});

// second
ee.on('evt', function () {
    return delay(200).then(function () {
            actual.push(200);
        });
});

// third
ee.on('evt', function () {
    return delay(100).then(function () {
            actual.push(100);
        });
});

// Emit an event and wait for it to complete
ee.emit({ serial: true }, 'evt').then(function () {
    // All of the listeners have run
    console.log(actual);
    //=> [ 300, 200, 100 ]
});

If you want to catch an error instead of it throwing a hard error then pass { catch: true } into the emit options.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial