eventmit

A single event object per the event.

Feature

A single event object per an event

Tiny code base - less 1kb

Written by TypeScript

Install

Install with npm:

npm install eventmit

Requirement: ECMAScript 2015 because this library use Set .

Usage

Create an eventmit object and register handler and invoke handlers.

import { eventmit } from "eventmit" ; const event = eventmit<{ key: string }>(); event.on( ( value ) => { console .log( 1 , value); }); event.on( ( value ) => { console .log( 2 , value); }); event.emit({ key: "value" }); event.offAll();

API

export declare type EventmitHandler<T> = ( value: T ) => any ; export declare type Eventmitter<T> = { on: ( handler: EventmitHandler<T> ) => void ; off: ( handler: EventmitHandler<T> ) => void ; offAll: () => void ; emit: ( value: T ) => void ; }; export declare const eventmit: <T> () => Eventmitter<T>;

ECMAScript Modules

You can import eventmit as ES Modules.

import { eventmit } from "https://unpkg.com/eventmit?module" ; const event = eventmit(); event.on( ( value ) => { console .log(value); }); event.emit( "value" );

It means that eventmit work on Browser and Deno.

