openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eve

eventmit

by azu
1.1.0 (see all)

Simple EventEmitter. A single event object per an event.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

792

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eventmit Actions Status

A single event object per the event.

Feature

  • A single event object per an event
  • Tiny code base - less 1kb
  • Written by TypeScript

Install

Install with npm:

npm install eventmit

Requirement: ECMAScript 2015 because this library use Set.

Usage

Create an eventmit object and register handler and invoke handlers.

import { eventmit } from "eventmit";
const event = eventmit<{ key: string }>();
// Register handler
event.on((value) => {
    console.log(1, value);
});
event.on((value) => {
    console.log(2, value);
});
// Invoke handler
event.emit({
    key: "value"
});
// Unregister handler
event.offAll();

API

export declare type EventmitHandler<T> = (value: T) => any;
export declare type Eventmitter<T> = {
    /**
     * Register an event handler
     */
    on: (handler: EventmitHandler<T>) => void;
    /**
     * Remove an event handler
     */
    off: (handler: EventmitHandler<T>) => void;
    /**
     * Remove all event handlers
     */
    offAll: () => void;
    /**
     * Invoke all handlers
     */
    emit: (value: T) => void;
};
export declare const eventmit: <T>() => Eventmitter<T>;

ECMAScript Modules

You can import eventmit as ES Modules.

import { eventmit } from "https://unpkg.com/eventmit?module";
const event = eventmit();
// Register handler
event.on((value) => {
    console.log(value);
});
// Invoke handler
event.emit("value");

It means that eventmit work on Browser and Deno.

Changelog

See Releases page.

Running tests

Install devDependencies and Run npm test:

npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

License

MIT © azu

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial