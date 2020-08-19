A single event object per the event.
Install with npm:
npm install eventmit
Requirement: ECMAScript 2015 because this library use
Set.
Create an eventmit object and register handler and invoke handlers.
import { eventmit } from "eventmit";
const event = eventmit<{ key: string }>();
// Register handler
event.on((value) => {
console.log(1, value);
});
event.on((value) => {
console.log(2, value);
});
// Invoke handler
event.emit({
key: "value"
});
// Unregister handler
event.offAll();
export declare type EventmitHandler<T> = (value: T) => any;
export declare type Eventmitter<T> = {
/**
* Register an event handler
*/
on: (handler: EventmitHandler<T>) => void;
/**
* Remove an event handler
*/
off: (handler: EventmitHandler<T>) => void;
/**
* Remove all event handlers
*/
offAll: () => void;
/**
* Invoke all handlers
*/
emit: (value: T) => void;
};
export declare const eventmit: <T>() => Eventmitter<T>;
You can import
eventmit as ES Modules.
import { eventmit } from "https://unpkg.com/eventmit?module";
const event = eventmit();
// Register handler
event.on((value) => {
console.log(value);
});
// Invoke handler
event.emit("value");
It means that eventmit work on Browser and Deno.
See Releases page.
Install devDependencies and Run
npm test:
npm test
Pull requests and stars are always welcome.
For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT © azu