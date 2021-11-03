Simple event bus for your JavaScript application without any dependencies and with a low size footprint.
npm install --save eventing-bus
yarn add eventing-bus
By default, exports in JavaScript are evaluated only once. This way, we are ensured to have one global event bus without doing anything on our side.
There is also a possibility to define an event stream separately from the global bus.
import EventBus from 'eventing-bus'
const callback = (name) => { console.log(`Hello, ${name}!`) };
EventBus.on("exampleEventName", callback);
import EventBus from 'eventing-bus';
EventBus.publish("exampleEventName", "Watson");
/* After registering the subscription and publishing an event you should see
"Hello, Watson!" printed in your console. */
By default you have only one, singleton event bus instance which holds subscriptions from all parts of your application. But nothing stands on your way to create your own, private instances (for example, for each logically distinct part of your complex app):
import EventStream from 'eventing-bus/lib/event_stream';
/* You can use EventStream both as a constructor and as a factory function. */
const privateBus = EventStream();
const newPrivateBus = new EventStream();
Those streams created by you won't share any subscriptions, nor events.
If you need to unregister a subscription – a typical case would be when cleaning after your UI library – you can do it in two ways:
#on
After registering an event handler, a return calue will be a function unregistering the specific handler.
import EventBus from 'eventing-bus';
const subscription = EventBus.on('event', () => { console.log('test') })
EventBus.publish('event') // Console: 'test'
// This will unregister this (and only this) subscription.
subscription();
EventBus.publish('event') // No output in console
#unregisterCallback
In case you have no easy access to value returned by
#on, you can just call
#unregisterCallback. Additional benefit is that this function does not require knowing an event name. This way you can de-register every single usage of suck callback.
import EventBus from 'eventing-bus';
const callback = () => { console.log('test') }
EventBus.on('eventA', callback)
EventBus.on('eventB', callback)
EventBus.publish('eventA') // Console: 'test'
EventBus.publish('eventB') // Console: 'test'
EventBus.unregisterCallback(callback)
EventBus.publish('eventA') // No output in console
EventBus.publish('eventB') // No output in console
Since by default
EventBus is a singleton instance of the bus, there may be occasions where you need to unregister all subscriptions (most notably - during testing). It can be done by calling following methods:
#unregisterAllCallbacks
Removes all event handlers.
import EventBus from 'eventing-bus';
EventBus.unregisterAllCallbacks();
#unregisterCallbacksForEvent
Remvoes all event handlers for specific event
import EventBus from 'eventing-bus';
EventBus.on('exampleEvent', () => { console.log("EXAMPLE") });
EventBus.publish("exampleEvent"); // Logs `EXAMPLE`
EventBus.unregisterCallbacksForEvent('exampleEvent');
EventBus.publish("exampleEvent"); // Empty output
If you want to use this library on legacy browsers (IE <= 8 etc.), you need to
provide polyfills for
Array.forEach and
Array.filter functions. Check out e.g.
es5-shim to read more.
Feel free to report any issue or idea on the GitHub page of this project. If you report an issue, please try to provide reproducing steps or any piece of code that can reproduce the issue.