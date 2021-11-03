Event Bus

Simple event bus for your JavaScript application without any dependencies and with a low size footprint.

npm install --save eventing-bus

yarn add eventing-bus

Global event bus

By default, exports in JavaScript are evaluated only once. This way, we are ensured to have one global event bus without doing anything on our side.

There is also a possibility to define an event stream separately from the global bus.

Subscribing to events:

import EventBus from 'eventing-bus' const callback = ( name ) => { console .log( `Hello, ${name} !` ) }; EventBus.on( "exampleEventName" , callback);

Publishing events:

import EventBus from 'eventing-bus' ; EventBus.publish( "exampleEventName" , "Watson" );

More than one event bus:

By default you have only one, singleton event bus instance which holds subscriptions from all parts of your application. But nothing stands on your way to create your own, private instances (for example, for each logically distinct part of your complex app):

import EventStream from 'eventing-bus/lib/event_stream' ; const privateBus = EventStream(); const newPrivateBus = new EventStream();

Those streams created by you won't share any subscriptions, nor events.

Unregistering event handlers:

If you need to unregister a subscription – a typical case would be when cleaning after your UI library – you can do it in two ways:

Call value returned by #on

After registering an event handler, a return calue will be a function unregistering the specific handler.

import EventBus from 'eventing-bus' ; const subscription = EventBus.on( 'event' , () => { console .log( 'test' ) }) EventBus.publish( 'event' ) subscription(); EventBus.publish( 'event' )

Use #unregisterCallback

In case you have no easy access to value returned by #on , you can just call #unregisterCallback . Additional benefit is that this function does not require knowing an event name. This way you can de-register every single usage of suck callback.

import EventBus from 'eventing-bus' ; const callback = () => { console .log( 'test' ) } EventBus.on( 'eventA' , callback) EventBus.on( 'eventB' , callback) EventBus.publish( 'eventA' ) EventBus.publish( 'eventB' ) EventBus.unregisterCallback(callback) EventBus.publish( 'eventA' ) EventBus.publish( 'eventB' )

Unregistering subscriptions in bulk:

Since by default EventBus is a singleton instance of the bus, there may be occasions where you need to unregister all subscriptions (most notably - during testing). It can be done by calling following methods:

Removes all event handlers.

import EventBus from 'eventing-bus' ; EventBus.unregisterAllCallbacks();

Remvoes all event handlers for specific event

import EventBus from 'eventing-bus' ; EventBus.on( 'exampleEvent' , () => { console .log( "EXAMPLE" ) }); EventBus.publish( "exampleEvent" ); EventBus.unregisterCallbacksForEvent( 'exampleEvent' ); EventBus.publish( "exampleEvent" );

Compatibility

If you want to use this library on legacy browsers (IE <= 8 etc.), you need to provide polyfills for Array.forEach and Array.filter functions. Check out e.g. es5-shim to read more.

Contributing

Feel free to report any issue or idea on the GitHub page of this project. If you report an issue, please try to provide reproducing steps or any piece of code that can reproduce the issue.