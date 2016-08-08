Eventify

Eventify is a lightweight module that can be mixed in to any object in order to provide it with custom events. It has no external dependencies. Based on Backbone.Events

(non-ES5 environments require an ES5 shim)

Installing

On the browser

A 3.19 kB (1.4K gzipped) browser ready version is available on the dist/ folder.

< script src = "dist/eventify.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

npm install eventify

Ender support

ender add eventify

Will provide access to the $.eventify function

Documentation

Eventify is a module that can be mixed in to any object, giving the object the ability to bind and trigger custom named events. Events do not have to be declared before they are bound, and may take passed arguments. For example:

var object = {}; Eventify. enable ( object ); object . on ("alert", function (msg) { alert("Triggered " + msg); }); object . trigger ("alert", "an event");

The prototype is also exposed so you can extend it:

function MyEmitter ( ) { } MyEmitter.prototype = Object .create(Eventify.proto); MyEmitter.prototype.foo = function ( ) { };

If you want to create a plain emitter in a lightweight manner, use Eventify.create() :

var emitter = Eventify.create(); emitter.on( "foo" , function ( message ) { })

enable Eventify.enable(destination)

Copies the methods on, off and trigger to the destination object, and returns the destination object.

For example, to make a handy event dispatcher that can coordinate events among different areas of your application:

var dispatcher = Eventify.enable()

on object.on(event, callback, [context])

Bind a callback function to an object. The callback will be invoked whenever the event is fired. If you have a large number of different events, the convention is to use colons to namespace them: "poll:start", or "change:selection". The event string may also be a space-delimited list of several events...

book .on (" change :title change :author" , ...);

To supply a context value for this when the callback is invoked, pass the optional third argument: model.on('change', this.render, this)

Callbacks bound to the special "all" event will be triggered when any event occurs, and are passed the name of the event as the first argument. For example, to proxy all events from one object to another:

proxy. on ("all", function (eventName) { object . trigger (eventName); });

All event methods also support an event map syntax, as an alternative to positional arguments:

book. on ({ "change:title": titleView. update , "change:author": authorPane. update , "destroy": bookView.remove });

off object.off([event], [callback], [context])

Remove a previously-bound callback function from an object. If no context is specified, all of the versions of the callback with different contexts will be removed. If no callback is specified, all callbacks for the event will be removed. If no event is specified, all event callbacks on the object will be removed.

// Removes just the `onChange` callback. object . off ("change", onChange); // Removes all "change" callbacks. object . off ("change"); // Removes the `onChange` callback for all events. object . off ( null , onChange); // Removes all callbacks for `context` for all events. object . off ( null , null , context); // Removes all callbacks on ` object `. object . off ();

trigger object.trigger(event, [*args])

Trigger callbacks for the given event, or space-delimited list of events. Subsequent arguments to trigger will be passed along to the event callbacks.

once object.once(event, callback, [context])

Just like on, but causes the bound callback to only fire once before being removed. Handy for saying "the next time that X happens, do this".

listenTo object.listenTo(other, event, callback)

Tell an object to listen to a particular event on an other object. The advantage of using this form, instead of other.on(event, callback, object), is that listenTo allows the object to keep track of the events, and they can be removed all at once later on. The callback will always be called with object as context.

view .listenTo(model, 'change' , view .render);

stopListening object.stopListening([other], [event], [callback])

Tell an object to stop listening to events. Either call stopListening with no arguments to have the object remove all of its registered callbacks ... or be more precise by telling it to remove just the events it's listening to on a specific object, or a specific event, or just a specific callback.

view .stopListening (); view .stopListening ( model );

listenToOnce object.listenToOnce(other, event, callback)

Just like listenTo, but causes the bound callback to only fire once before being removed.

noConflict var LocalEventify = Eventify.noConflict();

Returns the Eventify object back to its original value. You can use the return value of Eventify.noConflict() to keep a local reference to Eventify. Useful for embedding Eventify on third-party websites, where you don't want to clobber the existing Eventify object.

var localEventify = Eventify. no Conflict(); var model = localEventify.enable();

Another option is to bind the Eventify library to the window object using a different name. You can do so by declaring the localEventifyLibraryName before loading the Eventify library code. For example:

< script > var localEventifyLibraryName = 'EventManager' ; </ script > < script src = "/dist/eventify.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script > var dispatcher = EventManager.enable(); </ script >

Testing

In order to run the tests you will need to have nodejs installed.

Install dev dependencies with:

npm install

And then run the tests with:

make test

On the browser

make test -browser

Code coverage

You will need to install https://github.com/visionmedia/node-jscoverage and then run

make test -coverage

Development watcher and test runner

Continuous linting

make dev

Continuous testing

make test -watch

Continuous linting + testing

make dev-test

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Bermi Ferrer <bermi@bermilabs.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.