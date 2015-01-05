Makes dealing with events in IE8 bearable. Supported by IE8+ and good browsers.
var elem = document.querySelector('#my-elem');
function onElemClick( event ) {
console.log( event.type + ' just happened on #' + event.target.id );
// -> click just happened on #my-elem
}
eventie.bind( elem, 'click', onElemClick );
eventie.unbind( elem, 'click', onElemClick );
Download eventie.js
Install with Bower 🐦
bower install eventie
Install with npm 🚚
npm install eventie
Install with Component 🔩
component install desandro/eventie
eventie add support for
event.target and
.handleEvent method for Internet Explorer 8.
eventie is released under the MIT license.