eventie - event binding helper

Makes dealing with events in IE8 bearable. Supported by IE8+ and good browsers.

var elem = document .querySelector( '#my-elem' ); function onElemClick ( event ) { console .log( event.type + ' just happened on #' + event.target.id ); } eventie.bind( elem, 'click' , onElemClick ); eventie.unbind( elem, 'click' , onElemClick );

Install

Download eventie.js

Install with Bower 🐦 bower install eventie

Install with npm 🚚 npm install eventie

Install with Component 🔩 component install desandro/eventie

IE 8

eventie add support for event.target and .handleEvent method for Internet Explorer 8.

MIT license

eventie is released under the MIT license.