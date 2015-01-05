openbase logo
eve

eventie

by David DeSandro
1.0.6 (see all)

event binding helper

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.9K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

eventie - event binding helper

Makes dealing with events in IE8 bearable. Supported by IE8+ and good browsers.

var elem = document.querySelector('#my-elem');
function onElemClick( event ) {
  console.log( event.type + ' just happened on #' + event.target.id );
  // -> click just happened on #my-elem
}

eventie.bind( elem, 'click', onElemClick );

eventie.unbind( elem, 'click', onElemClick );

Install

Download eventie.js

Install with Bower 🐦 bower install eventie

Install with npm 🚚 npm install eventie

Install with Component 🔩 component install desandro/eventie

IE 8

eventie add support for event.target and .handleEvent method for Internet Explorer 8.

MIT license

eventie is released under the MIT license.

