EventEmitter3 is a high performance EventEmitter. It has been micro-optimized for various of code paths making this, one of, if not the fastest EventEmitter available for Node.js and browsers. The module is API compatible with the EventEmitter that ships by default with Node.js but there are some slight differences:
throw an error when you emit an
error event and nobody is
listening.
newListener and
removeListener events have been removed as they
are useful only in some uncommon use-cases.
setMaxListeners,
getMaxListeners,
prependListener and
prependOnceListener methods are not available.
fn.bind.
removeListener method removes all matching listeners, not only the
first.
It's a drop in replacement for existing EventEmitters, but just faster. Free performance, who wouldn't want that? The EventEmitter is written in EcmaScript 3 so it will work in the oldest browsers and node versions that you need to support.
$ npm install --save eventemitter3
Recommended CDN:
https://unpkg.com/eventemitter3@latest/umd/eventemitter3.min.js
After installation the only thing you need to do is require the module:
var EventEmitter = require('eventemitter3');
And you're ready to create your own EventEmitter instances. For the API documentation, please follow the official Node.js documentation:
http://nodejs.org/api/events.html
We've upgraded the API of the
EventEmitter.on,
EventEmitter.once and
EventEmitter.removeListener to accept an extra argument which is the
context
or
this value that should be set for the emitted events. This means you no
longer have the overhead of an event that required
fn.bind in order to get a
custom
this value.
var EE = new EventEmitter()
, context = { foo: 'bar' };
function emitted() {
console.log(this === context); // true
}
EE.once('event-name', emitted, context);
EE.on('another-event', emitted, context);
EE.removeListener('another-event', emitted, context);
This module is well tested. You can run:
npm test to run the tests under Node.js.
npm run test-browser to run the tests in real browsers via Sauce Labs.
We also have a set of benchmarks to compare EventEmitter3 with some available
alternatives. To run the benchmarks run
npm run benchmark.
Tests and benchmarks are not included in the npm package. If you want to play
with them you have to clone the GitHub repository.
Note that you will have to run an additional
npm i in the benchmarks folder
before
npm run benchmark.
