Download eventbus.min.js and add it to your page.
npm i eventbusjs -S
And then in your code:
var EventBus = require('eventbusjs');
addEventListener
// @type - string
// @callback - function
// @scope - the scope where the @callback is defined
EventBus.addEventListener(type, callback, scope)
removeEventListener
// @type - string
// @callback - function
// @scope - the scope where the @callback is defined
EventBus.removeEventListener(type, callback, scope)
hasEventListener
// @type - string
// @callback - function
// @scope - the scope where the @callback is defined
EventBus.hasEventListener(type, callback, scope)
dispatch
// @type - string
// @target - the caller
// @args - pass as many arguments as you want
EventBus.dispatch(type, target, args ...)
getEvents
For debugging purpose, it prints out the added listeners.
EventBus.getEvents()
function myFunction(event) {
console.log("myFunction type=" + event.type);
}
EventBus.addEventListener("my_function_event", myFunction);
EventBus.dispatch("my_function_event");
var TestClass1 = function() {
this.className = "TestClass1";
this.callback = function(event) {
console.log(this.className + " = type:" + event.type + " / dispatcher:" + event.target.className);
}
};
var TestClass2 = function() {
this.className = "TestClass2";
this.dispatchOurEvent = function() {
EventBus.dispatch("callback_event", this);
}
};
var t1 = new TestClass1();
var t2 = new TestClass2();
EventBus.addEventListener("callback_event", t1.callback, t1);
t2.dispatchOurEvent();
var TestClass1 = function() {
this.className = "TestClass1";
this.doSomething = function(event, param1, param2) {
console.log(this.className + ".doSomething");
console.log("type=" + event.type);
console.log("params=" + param1 + param2);
console.log("coming from=" + event.target.className);
}
};
var TestClass2 = function() {
this.className = "TestClass2";
this.ready = function() {
EventBus.dispatch("custom_event", this, "javascript events", " are really useful");
}
};
var t1 = new TestClass1();
var t2 = new TestClass2();
EventBus.addEventListener("custom_event", t1.doSomething, t1);
t2.ready();
To remove EventListener you have to pass same instance of callback
/* Wrong - callback functions are different instances */
EventBus.addEventListener('EXAMPLE_EVENT', function() {
console.log('example callback');
});
EventBus.removeEventListener('EXAMPLE_EVENT', function() {
console.log('example callback');
});
/* Correct - callback function is the same instance */
var handler = function() {
console.log('example callback');
};
EventBus.addEventListener('EXAMPLE_EVENT', handler);
EventBus.removeEventListener('EXAMPLE_EVENT', handler);