Simple JavaScript class for managing events in JavaScript

Installation

In a browser

Download eventbus.min.js and add it to your page.

In Node

npm i eventbusjs -S

And then in your code:

var EventBus = require ( 'eventbusjs' );

API

addEventListener

EventBus.addEventListener(type, callback, scope)

removeEventListener

EventBus.removeEventListener(type, callback, scope)

hasEventListener

EventBus.hasEventListener(type, callback, scope)

dispatch

EventBus.dispatch(type, target, args ...)

getEvents

For debugging purpose, it prints out the added listeners.

EventBus.getEvents()

Usage

function myFunction ( event ) { console .log( "myFunction type=" + event.type); } EventBus.addEventListener( "my_function_event" , myFunction); EventBus.dispatch( "my_function_event" );

Keeping the scope

var TestClass1 = function ( ) { this .className = "TestClass1" ; this .callback = function ( event ) { console .log( this .className + " = type:" + event.type + " / dispatcher:" + event.target.className); } }; var TestClass2 = function ( ) { this .className = "TestClass2" ; this .dispatchOurEvent = function ( ) { EventBus.dispatch( "callback_event" , this ); } }; var t1 = new TestClass1(); var t2 = new TestClass2(); EventBus.addEventListener( "callback_event" , t1.callback, t1); t2.dispatchOurEvent();

Passing additional parameters

var TestClass1 = function ( ) { this .className = "TestClass1" ; this .doSomething = function ( event, param1, param2 ) { console .log( this .className + ".doSomething" ); console .log( "type=" + event.type); console .log( "params=" + param1 + param2); console .log( "coming from=" + event.target.className); } }; var TestClass2 = function ( ) { this .className = "TestClass2" ; this .ready = function ( ) { EventBus.dispatch( "custom_event" , this , "javascript events" , " are really useful" ); } }; var t1 = new TestClass1(); var t2 = new TestClass2(); EventBus.addEventListener( "custom_event" , t1.doSomething, t1); t2.ready();

Example of usage EventBus.removeEventListener

To remove EventListener you have to pass same instance of callback