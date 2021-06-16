The official JavaScript SDK for the Eventbrite v3 API.
NOTE: This library is still in beta as we flesh out the API of the SDK.
Install via Yarn:
yarn add eventbrite
Install via NPM:
npm install --save eventbrite
const eventbrite = require('eventbrite');
// Create configured Eventbrite SDK
const sdk = eventbrite({token: 'OATH_TOKEN_HERE'});
// See: https://www.eventbrite.com/developer/v3/endpoints/users/#ebapi-get-users-id
sdk.request('/users/me').then(res => {
// handle response data
});
Read more on getting a token.
Eventbrite v3 API JavaScript SDK Documentation
The SDK works in both the browser and Node environments. As a result, we provide multiple build targets for you to consume depending on your environment:
import/
export statements enabling tree shaking
If you don't have or cannot use a module system in your web app, the bundle distributions come as a single file with all of the dependencies included:
eventbrite.min.js - Minified and fully transpiled
<script> include
eventbrite.js - Unminified and fully transpiled
<script> include
Contributions are welcome! See Contributing Guidelines for more details.
We take the stability of this SDK very seriously.
eventbrite follows the SemVer standard for versioning.
All updates must pass the CI build.
The library is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.