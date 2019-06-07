openbase logo
event-to-promise

by JsCommunity
0.8.0 (see all)

Deprecated in favor of promise-toolbox/fromEvent

Deprecated!
Use promise-toolbox/fromEvent instead

Readme

event-to-promise

Create a promise waiting for an event

Installation

Node & Browserify/Webpack

Installation of the npm package:

> npm install --save event-to-promise

Then require the package:

var eventToPromise = require('event-to-promise');

Browser

You can directly use the build provided at unpkg.com:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/event-to-promise@0.8/dist/event-to-promise.js"></script>

Example

function createServer (port) {
  var server = require('http').createServer()
  server.listen(port)

  // The server will be returned once it has started listening.
  //
  // If an error happened, it will be forwarded instead.
  return eventToPromise(server, 'listening').then(function () {
    return server
  })
}

// Using plain promise.
createServer(80).then(function (server) {
  console.log('Server listening on http://localhost:80/')
}).catch(function (error) {
  console.error('Server could not start:', error)
})

Event better using ES2016 asynchronous functions:

async function createServer (port) {
  var server = require('http').createServer()
  server.listen(port)

  await eventToPromise(server, 'listening')

  return server
}

async function main () {
  try {
    const server = await createServer(80);
    console.log('Server listening on http://localhost:80/');
  } catch (error) {
    console.error('Server could not start:', error);
  }
}

main()

API

This library requires promises support, for Node versions prior to 0.12 see this page to enable them.

eventToPromise(emitter, event, [options]) => Promise

Wait for one event. The first parameter of the emitted event is used to resolve/reject the promise.

The returned promise has a cancel() method which can be used to remove the event listeners. Note that the promise will never settled if canceled.

const promise = eventToPromise(emitter, 'foo')

promise.then(
  value => {
    console.log('foo event was emitted with value', value)
  },
  reason => {
    console.error('an error has been emitted', reason)
  }
)

// the promise can be canceled: listeners are removed and the promis
// will never settled
promise.cancel()

emitter

Required Type: Object

The event emitter you want to watch an event on.

event

Required Type: string

The name of the event you want to watch.

options

array

Type: boolean Default: false

If true, all parameters of the emitted events are put in an array which is used to resolve/reject the promise.

error

Type: string Default: "error"

The name of the event which rejects the promise.

ignoreErrors

Type: boolean Default: false

Whether the error event should be ignored and not reject the promise.

eventToPromise.multi(emitter, successEvents, errorEvents) => Promise

Wait for one of multiple events. The array of all the parameters of the emitted event is used to resolve/reject the promise.

The array also has an event property indicating which event has been emitted.

The returned promise has a cancel() method which can be used to remove the event listeners. Note that the promise will never settled if canceled.

eventToPromise.multi(
  emitter,
  [ 'foo', 'bar' ],
  [ 'error1', 'error2' ]
).then(
  values => {
    console.log('event %s have been emitted with values', values.event, values)
  },
  reasons => {
    console.error('error event %s has been emitted with errors', reasons.event, reasons)
  }
)

emitter

Required Type: Object

The event emitter you want to watch an event on.

successEvents

Required Type: Array<string>

The names of the events which resolve the promise.

errorEvents

Type: Array<string> Default: [ 'error' ]

The names of the events which reject the promise.

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome, either on the documentation or on the code.

You may:

  • report any issue you've encountered;
  • fork and create a pull request.

License

ISC © Julien Fontanet

