Create a promise waiting for an event

Installation

Installation of the npm package:

> npm install --save event- to -promise

Then require the package:

var eventToPromise = require ( 'event-to-promise' );

Browser

You can directly use the build provided at unpkg.com:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/event-to-promise@0.8/dist/event-to-promise.js" > </ script >

Example

function createServer ( port ) { var server = require ( 'http' ).createServer() server.listen(port) return eventToPromise(server, 'listening' ).then( function ( ) { return server }) } createServer( 80 ).then( function ( server ) { console .log( 'Server listening on http://localhost:80/' ) }).catch( function ( error ) { console .error( 'Server could not start:' , error) })

Event better using ES2016 asynchronous functions:

async function createServer ( port ) { var server = require ( 'http' ).createServer() server.listen(port) await eventToPromise(server, 'listening' ) return server } async function main ( ) { try { const server = await createServer( 80 ); console .log( 'Server listening on http://localhost:80/' ); } catch (error) { console .error( 'Server could not start:' , error); } } main()

API

This library requires promises support, for Node versions prior to 0.12 see this page to enable them.

eventToPromise(emitter, event, [options]) => Promise

Wait for one event. The first parameter of the emitted event is used to resolve/reject the promise.

The returned promise has a cancel() method which can be used to remove the event listeners. Note that the promise will never settled if canceled.

const promise = eventToPromise(emitter, 'foo' ) promise.then( value => { console .log( 'foo event was emitted with value' , value) }, reason => { console .error( 'an error has been emitted' , reason) } ) promise.cancel()

emitter

Required Type: Object

The event emitter you want to watch an event on.

event

Required Type: string

The name of the event you want to watch.

options

array

Type: boolean Default: false

If true, all parameters of the emitted events are put in an array which is used to resolve/reject the promise.

error

Type: string Default: "error"

The name of the event which rejects the promise.

ignoreErrors

Type: boolean Default: false

Whether the error event should be ignored and not reject the promise.

eventToPromise.multi(emitter, successEvents, errorEvents) => Promise

Wait for one of multiple events. The array of all the parameters of the emitted event is used to resolve/reject the promise. The array also has an event property indicating which event has been emitted.

The returned promise has a cancel() method which can be used to remove the event listeners. Note that the promise will never settled if canceled.

eventToPromise.multi( emitter, [ 'foo' , 'bar' ], [ 'error1' , 'error2' ] ).then( values => { console .log( 'event %s have been emitted with values' , values.event, values) }, reasons => { console .error( 'error event %s has been emitted with errors' , reasons.event, reasons) } )

emitter

Required Type: Object

The event emitter you want to watch an event on.

successEvents

Required Type: Array<string>

The names of the events which resolve the promise.

errorEvents

Type: Array<string> Default: [ 'error' ]

The names of the events which reject the promise.

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome, either on the documentation or on the code.

You may:

report any issue you've encountered;

fork and create a pull request.

License

ISC © Julien Fontanet