An implementation of WHATWG
EventTarget interface and WHATWG
Event interface. This implementation supports constructor,
passive,
once, and
signal.
This implementation is designed ...
Native Support Information:
|Feature
|IE
|Edge
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Safari
|Node.js
Event constructor
|❌
|12
|11
|15
|6
|15.4.0
EventTarget constructor
|❌
|87
|84
|87
|14
|15.4.0
passive option
|❌
|16
|49
|51
|10
|15.4.0
once option
|❌
|16
|50
|55
|10
|15.4.0
signal option
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
Use npm or a compatible tool.
npm install event-target-shim
import { EventTarget, Event } from "event-target-shim";
// constructor (was added to the standard on 8 Jul 2017)
const myNode = new EventTarget();
// passive flag (was added to the standard on 6 Jan 2016)
myNode.addEventListener(
"hello",
(e) => {
e.preventDefault(); // ignored and print warning on console.
},
{ passive: true }
);
// once flag (was added to the standard on 15 Apr 2016)
myNode.addEventListener("hello", listener, { once: true });
myNode.dispatchEvent(new Event("hello")); // remove the listener after call.
// signal (was added to the standard on 4 Dec 2020)
const ac = new AbortController();
myNode.addEventListener("hello", listener, { signal: ac.signal });
ac.abort(); // remove the listener.
import {} from "event-target-shim/es5" instead. It's a transpiled code by babel. It depends on
@baebl/runtime (
^7.12.0) package.
unpkg.com. For example,
<script src="https://unpkg.com/event-target-shim@6.0.2"></script> will define
EventTargetShim global variable.
AbortController class was added to the standard on 14 Jul 2017. If you want the shim of that, use abort-controller package.
See docs/reference.md.
See GitHub releases.
Contributing is welcome ❤️
Please use GitHub issues/PRs.
npm install installs dependencies for development.
npm test runs tests and measures code coverage.
npm run watch:mocha runs tests on each file change.