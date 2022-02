Deprecated

The module has been improved and moved under the @ungap umbrella.

https://github.com/ungap/event-target

The EventTarget Class Polyfill.

How to use it:

via CDN , as global variable: https://unpkg.com/event-target@latest/min.js

, as global variable: ponyfill via ESM , as external module: https://unpkg.com/event-target@latest/esm/index.js

via , as external module: ponyfill via CJS : const EventTarget = require('event-target').default;

via : ponyfill via bundlers/transpilers: import EventTarget from 'event-target'; ( or from 'event-target/esm' )

Every. JavaScript. Engine.