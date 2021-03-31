✨ Event Sourcing for Nestjs

Library that implements event sourcing using NestJS and his CQRS library.

⭐️ Features

StoreEventBus : A class that replaces Nest's EventBus to also persists events in mongodb.

: A class that replaces Nest's EventBus to also persists events in mongodb. StoreEventPublisher : A class that replaces Nest's EventPublisher.

: A class that replaces Nest's EventPublisher. ViewUpdaterHandler : The EventBus will also delegate the Events to his View Updaters, so you can update your read database.

: The EventBus will also delegate the Events to his View Updaters, so you can update your read database. Replay : You can re-run stored events. This will only trigger the view updater handlers to reconstruct your read db.

: You can re-run stored events. This will only trigger the view updater handlers to reconstruct your read db. EventStore: Get history of events for an aggregate.

📖 Contents

🛠 Installation

npm install event-sourcing-nestjs @nestjs/cqrs --save

Usage

Importing

app.module.ts

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { EventSourcingModule } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs' ; ({ imports: [ EventSourcingModule.forRoot({ mongoURL: 'mongodb://localhost:27017/eventstore' , }), ], }) export class ApplicationModule {}

Importing it in your modules

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { EventSourcingModule } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs' ; ({ imports: [ EventSourcingModule.forFeature(), ], }) export class UserModule {}

Events

Your events must extend the abstract class StorableEvent.

export class UserCreatedEvent extends StorableEvent { eventAggregate = 'user' ; eventVersion = 1 ; id = '_id_' ; }

Event emitter

Instead of using Nest's EventBus use StoreEventBus, so events will persist before their handlers are executed.

import { CommandHandler, ICommandHandler } from '@nestjs/cqrs' ; import { StoreEventBus } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs' ; (CreateUserCommand) export class CreateUserHandler implements ICommandHandler<CreateUserCommand> { constructor ( private readonly eventBus: StoreEventBus, ) {} async execute(command: CreateUserCommand) { this .eventBus.publish( new UserCreatedEvent(command.name)); } }

Event Publisher

Use StoreEventPublisher if you want to dispatch events from your AggregateRoot and store it before calling their handlers.

import { CommandHandler, ICommandHandler } from '@nestjs/cqrs' ; import { HeroRepository } from '../../repository/hero.repository' ; import { KillDragonCommand } from '../impl/kill-dragon.command' ; import { StoreEventPublisher } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs' ; (KillDragonCommand) export class KillDragonHandler implements ICommandHandler<KillDragonCommand> { constructor ( private readonly repository: HeroRepository, private readonly publisher: StoreEventPublisher, ) {} async execute(command: KillDragonCommand) { const { heroId, dragonId } = command; const hero = this .publisher.mergeObjectContext( await this .repository.findOneById(heroId), ); hero.killEnemy(dragonId); hero.commit(); } }

Get event history

Reconstruct an aggregate getting his event history.

const aggregate = 'user' ; const id = '_id_' ; console .log( await this .eventStore.getEvents(aggregate, id));

Full example

hero-killed-dragon.event.ts

import { StorableEvent } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs' ; export class HeroKilledDragonEvent extends StorableEvent { eventAggregate = 'hero' ; eventVersion = 1 ; constructor ( public readonly id: string , public readonly dragonId: string , ) { super (); } }

hero.model.ts

import { AggregateRoot } from '@nestjs/cqrs' ; export class Hero extends AggregateRoot { public readonly id: string ; public dragonsKilled: string [] = []; constructor ( id: string ) { super (); this .id = id; } killEnemy(enemyId: string ) { this .apply( new HeroKilledDragonEvent( this .id, enemyId)); } onHeroKilledDragonEvent(event: HeroKilledDragonEvent) { this .dragonsKilled.push(event.dragonId); } }

hero.repository.ts

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { Hero } from '../models/hero.model' ; import { EventStore } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs' ; () export class HeroRepository { constructor ( private readonly eventStore: EventStore, ) {} async findOneById(id: string ): Promise <Hero> { const hero = new Hero(id); hero.loadFromHistory( await this .eventStore.getEvents( 'hero' , id)); return hero; } }

State of the art

After emitting an event, use a view updater to update the read database state. This view updaters will be used to recontruct the db if needed.

Read more info about the Materialized View pattern here

import { IViewUpdater, ViewUpdaterHandler } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs' ; (UserCreatedEvent) export class UserCreatedUpdater implements IViewUpdater<UserCreatedEvent> { async handle(event: UserCreatedEvent) { } }

Reconstructing the view db

await ReconstructViewDb.run( await NestFactory.create(AppModule.forRoot()));

Examples

You can find a working example using the Materialized View pattern here.

Also a working example with Nest aggregates working here.

TODOs

Use snapshots, so we can reconstruct the aggregates faster.

