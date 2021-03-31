openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

event-sourcing-nestjs

by ArkerLabs
1.1.4 (see all)

NestJS module for implementing Event Sourcing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

236

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

✨ Event Sourcing for Nestjs

Library that implements event sourcing using NestJS and his CQRS library.

⭐️ Features

  • StoreEventBus: A class that replaces Nest's EventBus to also persists events in mongodb.
  • StoreEventPublisher: A class that replaces Nest's EventPublisher.
  • ViewUpdaterHandler: The EventBus will also delegate the Events to his View Updaters, so you can update your read database.
  • Replay: You can re-run stored events. This will only trigger the view updater handlers to reconstruct your read db.
  • EventStore: Get history of events for an aggregate.

📖 Contents

🛠 Installation

npm install event-sourcing-nestjs @nestjs/cqrs --save

Usage

Importing

app.module.ts

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { EventSourcingModule } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs';

@Module({
  imports: [
    EventSourcingModule.forRoot({
      mongoURL: 'mongodb://localhost:27017/eventstore',
    }),
  ],
})
export class ApplicationModule {}

Importing it in your modules

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { EventSourcingModule } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs';

@Module({
  imports: [
    EventSourcingModule.forFeature(),
  ],
})
export class UserModule {}

Events

Your events must extend the abstract class StorableEvent.

export class UserCreatedEvent extends StorableEvent {
    eventAggregate = 'user';
    eventVersion = 1;
    id = '_id_';
}

Event emitter

Instead of using Nest's EventBus use StoreEventBus, so events will persist before their handlers are executed.

import { CommandHandler, ICommandHandler } from '@nestjs/cqrs';
import { StoreEventBus } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs';

@CommandHandler(CreateUserCommand)
export class CreateUserHandler implements ICommandHandler<CreateUserCommand> {

    constructor(
        private readonly eventBus: StoreEventBus,
    ) {}

    async execute(command: CreateUserCommand) {
        this.eventBus.publish(new UserCreatedEvent(command.name));
    }

}

Event Publisher

Use StoreEventPublisher if you want to dispatch events from your AggregateRoot and store it before calling their handlers.

import { CommandHandler, ICommandHandler } from '@nestjs/cqrs';
import { HeroRepository } from '../../repository/hero.repository';
import { KillDragonCommand } from '../impl/kill-dragon.command';
import { StoreEventPublisher } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs';

@CommandHandler(KillDragonCommand)
export class KillDragonHandler implements ICommandHandler<KillDragonCommand> {
  constructor(
    private readonly repository: HeroRepository,
    private readonly publisher: StoreEventPublisher,
  ) {}

  async execute(command: KillDragonCommand) {
    const { heroId, dragonId } = command;
    const hero = this.publisher.mergeObjectContext(
      await this.repository.findOneById(heroId),
    );
    hero.killEnemy(dragonId);
    hero.commit();
  }
}

Get event history

Reconstruct an aggregate getting his event history.

const aggregate = 'user';
const id = '_id_';
console.log(await this.eventStore.getEvents(aggregate, id));

Full example

hero-killed-dragon.event.ts

import { StorableEvent } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs';

export class HeroKilledDragonEvent extends StorableEvent {

  eventAggregate = 'hero';
  eventVersion = 1;
  
  constructor(
    public readonly id: string,
    public readonly dragonId: string,
  ) {
    super();
  }
}

hero.model.ts

import { AggregateRoot } from '@nestjs/cqrs';

export class Hero extends AggregateRoot {

  public readonly id: string;

  public dragonsKilled: string[] = [];

  constructor(id: string) {
    super();
    this.id = id;
  }

  killEnemy(enemyId: string) {
    this.apply(new HeroKilledDragonEvent(this.id, enemyId));
  }

  onHeroKilledDragonEvent(event: HeroKilledDragonEvent) {
    this.dragonsKilled.push(event.dragonId);
  }

}

hero.repository.ts

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { Hero } from '../models/hero.model';
import { EventStore } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs';

@Injectable()
export class HeroRepository {

  constructor(
    private readonly eventStore: EventStore,
  ) {}

  async findOneById(id: string): Promise<Hero> {
    const hero = new Hero(id);
    hero.loadFromHistory(await this.eventStore.getEvents('hero', id));
    return hero;
  }
}

View updaters

State of the art

State of the art

After emitting an event, use a view updater to update the read database state. This view updaters will be used to recontruct the db if needed.

Read more info about the Materialized View pattern here

import { IViewUpdater, ViewUpdaterHandler } from 'event-sourcing-nestjs';

@ViewUpdaterHandler(UserCreatedEvent)
export class UserCreatedUpdater implements IViewUpdater<UserCreatedEvent> {

    async handle(event: UserCreatedEvent) {
        // Save user into our view db
    }
}

Reconstructing the view db

await ReconstructViewDb.run(await NestFactory.create(AppModule.forRoot()));

Examples

You can find a working example using the Materialized View pattern here.

Also a working example with Nest aggregates working here.

TODOs

  • Use snapshots, so we can reconstruct the aggregates faster.

📝 Stay in touch

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial